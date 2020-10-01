Log in
SES S.A.

(SESG)
SES: Termination of Liquidity Agreement

10/01/2020 | 03:53am EDT

SES today announced it has terminated the liquidity agreement with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 30 September 2020.

At the date of termination, the following resources were in the liquidity account:

  • 275,000 fiduciary deposit receipts
  • EUR 14,494,377.94 of cash

On June 30, 2020, the following resources were in the liquidity account:

  • 310,000 fiduciary deposit receipts
  • EUR 14,241,968 of cash

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.


© Business Wire 2020
