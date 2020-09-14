SeSa S p A : Group Presentation - Three-months results as of July 31, 2020

Group Adj EAT1 Eu 13.0 Mn, +31.9% YoY, Adj EAT margin 2.66% (vs 2.23% Q1 2020)
NFP (cash & liquidity) for Eu 9.2 Mn, up by 7.7 Mn vs Q1 2020
Human Capital Growth
2,842 employees as of July 31 2020, +868 YoY in growing segments of digital
transformation
M&A acceleration since February 2020
Q1 2021 (May-July 2020)2
Margin accretive acquisitions. Long term partnership with key people
Digital Security
Increase to 100% of Yarix Srl, revenues ∼ Eu 20 mn
End Point Security
Acquisition of 55% of Clever Consulting Srl, revenues ∼ Eu 4.2 mn
Cloud solutions
Increase to 55% of zero12 Srl, revenues ∼ Eu 2.3 mn
Business Services
Launch of new Group Sector Base Digitale, revenues ∼ Eu 50 mn
Software WMS
Acquisition of 51% of Infolog SpA, revenues ∼ Eu 4.5 mn
Cognitive & Analytics
Majority stake of Analytics Network & SPS Srl revenues ∼ Eu 6 mn
Refurbished Technology Increase to 55% of Service Technology Srl, revenues ∼ Eu 6 mn Retail SW & Vertical Acquisition of 100% of Di.Tech SpA, revenues ∼ Eu 21 mn System Management Acquisition of 55% of WSS Italia Srl, revenues ∼ Eu 5.0 mn
(1)
Adjusted Net Profit after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how) deriving from PPA, net of tax effect
3
(2)
Di.Tech SpA included in scope of consolidation starting from June 2020, WSS Italia Srl included in scope of consolidation starting from Q2 2021
Q1 2021: strong improvement of profitability and cash flow generation
Q1 2021
(May-Jul 2020)
Full Year
April 30, 2020
CAGR 2011-20
Revenues
Eu 487.8 Mn (+10.8% YoY)
Eu 1.776.0 Mn (+14.5% YoY)
+10.1%
Ebitda
Eu 28.4 Mn (+30.2% YoY)
Ebitda Margin
5.8% (vs 4.9% Q1 20)
Eu 94.5 Mn (+27.1% YoY)
Ebitda Margin
5.3% (vs 4.8% FY 19)
+11.9%
Group Adj EAT1
Eu 13.0 Mn
(+31.9% YoY)
Group Adj EAT margin
2.7% (vs 2.2% Q1 20)
Eu 41.2 Mn
(+31.1% YoY)
Group Adj EAT margin
2.3% (vs 2.0% FY 19)
+15.2%
Net Financial Position
Eu 9.2 Mn (net cash) vs Eu 1.4 Mn (net cash) Y/Y
Eu 54.7 Mn (cash & liquidity)
Free Cash flow Eu 158 Mn2
Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 results partially affected by Covid-19 outbreak
(1) Adjusted Net Profit after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how) deriving from PPA, net of tax effect
4
(2) From Eu 53.5 Mn of net debt in 2011 to Eu 54.7 Mn of cash and liquidity in 2020 (net of Eu 42 mn of dividends and Eu 7.8 Mn of buyback over 2011-2020 period)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:54:12 UTC