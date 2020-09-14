Log in
SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
SeSa S p A : Group Presentation - Three-months results as of July 31, 2020

09/14/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Group Presentation

FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Board of Directors - September 14, 2020

Alessandro Fabbroni - Chief Executive Officer

Conxi Palmero - Investor Relation Manager

Group Results as of July 31, 2020 (Q1 2021)

Business model and strategy

Group Annual Results as of April 30, 2020

Governance and Investors Information

Annexes Financial Statements

2

Q1 2021 main achievements

Q1 2021 (3M) record set of financial results

Revenues Eu 487.8 Mn, +10.8% YoY

Ebitda Eu 28.4 Mn, +30.2% YoY, Ebitda margin 5.81% (vs 4.95% Q1 2020)

Group Adj EAT1 Eu 13.0 Mn, +31.9% YoY, Adj EAT margin 2.66% (vs 2.23% Q1 2020)

NFP (cash & liquidity) for Eu 9.2 Mn, up by 7.7 Mn vs Q1 2020

Human Capital Growth

2,842 employees as of July 31 2020, +868 YoY in growing segments of digital

transformation

M&A acceleration since February 2020

Q1 2021 (May-July 2020)2

Margin accretive acquisitions. Long term partnership with key people

Digital Security

Increase to 100% of Yarix Srl, revenues Eu 20 mn

End Point Security

Acquisition of 55% of Clever Consulting Srl, revenues Eu 4.2 mn

Cloud solutions

Increase to 55% of zero12 Srl, revenues Eu 2.3 mn

Business Services

Launch of new Group Sector Base Digitale, revenues Eu 50 mn

Software WMS

Acquisition of 51% of Infolog SpA, revenues Eu 4.5 mn

Cognitive & Analytics

Majority stake of Analytics Network & SPS Srl revenues Eu 6 mn

Refurbished Technology Increase to 55% of Service Technology Srl, revenues Eu 6 mn Retail SW & Vertical Acquisition of 100% of Di.Tech SpA, revenues Eu 21 mn System Management Acquisition of 55% of WSS Italia Srl, revenues Eu 5.0 mn

(1)

Adjusted Net Profit after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how) deriving from PPA, net of tax effect

3

(2)

Di.Tech SpA included in scope of consolidation starting from June 2020, WSS Italia Srl included in scope of consolidation starting from Q2 2021

Q1 2021: strong improvement of profitability and cash flow generation

Q1 2021

(May-Jul 2020)

Full Year

April 30, 2020

CAGR 2011-20

Revenues

Eu 487.8 Mn (+10.8% YoY)

Eu 1.776.0 Mn (+14.5% YoY)

+10.1%

Ebitda

Eu 28.4 Mn (+30.2% YoY)

Ebitda Margin

5.8% (vs 4.9% Q1 20)

Eu 94.5 Mn (+27.1% YoY)

Ebitda Margin

5.3% (vs 4.8% FY 19)

+11.9%

Group Adj EAT1

Eu 13.0 Mn

(+31.9% YoY)

Group Adj EAT margin

2.7% (vs 2.2% Q1 20)

Eu 41.2 Mn

(+31.1% YoY)

Group Adj EAT margin

2.3% (vs 2.0% FY 19)

+15.2%

Net Financial Position

Eu 9.2 Mn (net cash) vs Eu 1.4 Mn (net cash) Y/Y

Eu 54.7 Mn (cash & liquidity)

Free Cash flow Eu 158 Mn2

Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 results partially affected by Covid-19 outbreak

(1) Adjusted Net Profit after minorities, gross of amortisation of intangible assets (client lists and know-how) deriving from PPA, net of tax effect

4

(2) From Eu 53.5 Mn of net debt in 2011 to Eu 54.7 Mn of cash and liquidity in 2020 (net of Eu 42 mn of dividends and Eu 7.8 Mn of buyback over 2011-2020 period)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:54:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 958 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
Net income 2021 42,3 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net cash 2021 64,4 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 1 137 M 1 346 M 1 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends SESA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 67,50 €
Last Close Price 73,80 €
Spread / Highest target -5,15%
Spread / Average Target -8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Moreno Gaini Executive Vice Chairman
Giovanni Moriani Executive Vice Chairman
Angelica Pellizzari Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESA S.P.A.54.88%1 346
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.29.19%49 575
HP INC.-6.13%26 495
GOERTEK INC.111.85%19 880
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-21.78%11 982
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-41.74%11 886
