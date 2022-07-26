SeSa S p A : Group integrated financial statements and new sustainability corporate website

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST GROUP INTEGRATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE AREA DEDICATED TO SUSTAINABILITY TO SUPPORT STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT

Empoli (FI), July 26, 2022

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, today has published the first Group Integrated Financial Statements and presented the new website dedicated to sustainability (https://sostenibilita.sesa.it/en/).

Sesa confirms its path of further and progressive strengthening of sustainability and stakeholder engagement programs, providing a complete, measurable and transparent representation of Group value generation, connecting financial, environmental and social performance.

The Fiscal Year as of April 30, 2022 was characterized by a strong improvement in ESG performance for the benefit of Human Resources, environment and stakeholders.

As of April 30, 2022, the Group generated a Net Economic Value of about Eu 315 million (+26% Y/Y), distributed for over 60% to Human Resources, achieving 4,200 employees as of April 30, 2022 (+21% Y/Y), and confirming the Long-Term growth and development trend that characterised the Sesa Group since its establishment. The Group significantly improved its hiring programs (607 in FY22, +51% Y/Y), skills development investments (approximately 61,000 training hours, +132% Y/Y) and welfare programs to support parenting, diversity, well-being and work-life balance of Human Resources.

Thanks to the investments and programs over the last two years, we recorded a strong improvement in the main environmental performance KPIs:

reduction in emissions per capita, down by 31.8% Y/Y (1.36 tCO 2 compared to 1.99 tCO 2 Y/Y);

compared to 1.99 tCO Y/Y); increase in green energy produced by our photovoltaic systems (1.04 million kWh, +314% Y/Y);

increasing share of green electricity purchased from third parties (over 90% of the total);

decrease in consumption of water and natural resources as well as in production of waste per capita (0.04 tons compared to 0.11 tons Y/Y).

In terms of sustainability governance, we highlight the extension of the ISO 14001 environment certification to the main Group companies, the improvement of the Ecovadis rating to Silver level, the extension of the main sustainability awards (Integrated Governance Index and Sustainability Leader 2022) and the UN Global Compact membership. Furthermore, Sesa Group, in the Fiscal Year as of April 30, 2022, achieved Revenues

of over Eu 150 million in technological solutions for sustainability sector, confirming the strong and growing correlation between digital and ESG performance.

In order to strengthen Group sustainability path communication, a new corporate website area dedicated to sustainability was created thanks to the support of Adacto-Adiacent,the Group's digital agency with innovative content and user-experiencefor stakeholders engagement.

"We have published the first Integrated Financial Statement of Sesa history, with a strong improvement of value generation for all stakeholders, consolidating our role of leading player in the technology innovation sector. We continue our strategic path in line with our founding values and corporate culture of Sesa" stated

Paolo Castellacci, the Chairman and Founder of Sesa.

