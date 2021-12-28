SeSa S p A : Half-Year Financial Report at 31 October 2021
12/28/2021 | 02:27pm EST
Half-Year
Financial
Report
31 October 2021
Contents
Interim Report on operations .................................................................................................................................................................
3
Management and auditing boards of Sesa SpA.......................................................................................................................................................................
4
Highlights of the Group's income statement and balance sheet .......................................................................................................................................
5
Main Group financial ratios.............................................................................................................................................................................................................
6
Sesa Group Structure as of 31 October 2021............................................................................................................................................................................
Alternative Performance Indicators ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
9
Significant events during the period..........................................................................................................................................................................................
10
Operating conditions and development of the Group's structure and Business ........................................................................................................
12
Performance of operations............................................................................................................................................................................................................
Relations with subsidiaries, associated companies, parent companies and affiliates ................................................................................................
35
Human resources and sustainable growth...............................................................................................................................................................................
Training and Development of resources...................................................................................................................................................................................
36
Main risks and uncertainties to which the Group and Sesa SpA are exposed..............................................................................................................
38
Significant events occurring after the end of the half-year................................................................................................................................................
41
Business outlook...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................
41
Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements at 31 October 2021....................................................................................
42
Consolidated Income Statement.................................................................................................................................................................................................
43
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................................................................................
43
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ........................................................................................................................................................................
44
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.....................................................................................................................................................................................
45
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity............................................................................................................................................
46
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................
47
Certification of the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements pursuant to article 154 bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree
The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alessandro Fabbroni, is delegated the administrative powers relating to the corporate functions and management of equity investments The Executive Deputy Chairman, Moreno Gaini, is delegated powers of financial management
The Executive Deputy Chairman, Giovanni Moriani is delegated powers of technical management and as Chief Technology Officer
Corporate Governance Bodies
Management Control Committee
Expiry
Giuseppe Cerati
Chairman
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
Giovanna Zanotti
Member
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
Chiara Pieragnoli
Member
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
The Management Control Committee also performs the role of the Control and Risks and Related Parties Committee and that of the Supervisory Board Director assigned to Internal Control. Alessandro Fabbroni. Head of the Internal Auditing activity, Michele Ferri
Remuneration Committee
Expiry
Angela Oggionni
Chairman
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
Giovanna Zanotti
Member
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
Claudio Berretti
Member
approval of financial statements 30 April 2024
Independent Auditors
Expiry
Company appointed to independently audit
PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA
approval of financial statements 30 April 2022
the accounts
Head of Finance, Planning & Control, Francesco Billi
Listing Market
Euronext, Milan
STAR segment
Share Capital (in EUR)
37,126,927.50
Number of ordinary shares issued
15,494,590
Portion of share capital held by the controlling shareholder ITH S.p.A.
52.81%
Specialist Operator
Intermonte Sim SpA
Head of the Investor Relations activity and Corporate Counsel Conxi Palmero
4
Highlights of the Group's income statement and balance sheet
Consolidated earnings and financial data for the periods ended 31 October of each year
(Euro thousands)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Revenues
1,024,779
883,159
764,960
643,770
560,557
Total revenues and other income
1,036,700
889,280
770,202
648,208
564,912
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
73,272
53,566
40,034
30,144
25,846
amortisation)
Adjusted Operating Result (EBIT)1
56,183
39,075
29,764
22,681
20,297
EBIT (Operating Result)
50,532
35,725
27,766
21,462
19,380
Profit (loss) before taxes
47,326
34,286
25,967
19,638
17,971
Net profit
33,968
24,392
18,076
13,684
12,429
Net profit attributable to the Group
31,811
21,817
16,000
11,996
10,853
Adjusted Earnings After Tax (EAT) attributable to the
35,833
24,202
17,422
12,864
11,506
Group1
Consolidated balance sheet figures as of 31 October of each year
(Euro thousands)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Total Net Invested Capital
253,055
249,246
234,516
211,810
203,776
Total Shareholders' Equity
286,627
272,326
236,465
213,612
201,650
- attributable to the Group
267,159
253,089
222,580
203,249
192,699
- attributable to non-controlling interests
19,468
19,237
13,885
10,363
8,951
Net Financial Position Reported (Net Liquidity)
(33,572)
(23,080)
(1,949)
(1,802)
2,126
Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)2
(170,868)
(101,653)
(43,649)
(23,446)
(14,023)
Consolidated income ratios for financial periods ending 31 October of each year
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
EBITDA / Total revenues and other income
7.1%
6.0%
5.2%
4.7%
4.6%
EBIT / Total revenues and other income (ROS)
4.9%
4.0%
3.6%
3.3%
3.5%
EAT attributable to the Group/ Total revenues and other
3.1%
2.7%
2.3%
2.0%
2.0%
income
Personnel at Group level
(units or thousands)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Personnel at period end
3,714
3,073
2,054
1,756
1,479
Average workforce for the period
3,578
2,810
1,977
1,618
1,453
Adjusted Ebit before amortisation and depreciation of Client lists and Know-how recorded following the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA). Adjusted Net profit attributable to the Group gross of amortisation and depreciation of Client lists and Know-how recorded following the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), net of tax effect
Adjusted NFP, not including payables and commitments for non-interest-bearing deferred payments for corporate acquisitions (Earn Outs, Put Options, deferred prices) and liabilities recorded in accordance to IFRS 16.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.