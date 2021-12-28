SeSa S p A : Half-Year Financial Report at 31 October 2021

Certification of the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements pursuant to article 154 bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity............................................................................................................................................

Significant events occurring after the end of the half-year................................................................................................................................................

Main risks and uncertainties to which the Group and Sesa SpA are exposed..............................................................................................................

Relations with subsidiaries, associated companies, parent companies and affiliates ................................................................................................

Operating conditions and development of the Group's structure and Business ........................................................................................................

Highlights of the Group's income statement and balance sheet .......................................................................................................................................

Management and auditing boards of Sesa SpA

Board of Directors Expiry Paolo Castellacci Chairman approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Giovanni Moriani Executive Deputy Chairman approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Moreno Gaini Executive Deputy Chairman approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Claudio Berretti Non-Executive Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Angelica Pelizzari Non-Executive Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Giuseppe Cerati Independent Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Chiara Pieragnoli Independent Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Giovanna Zanotti Independent Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Angela Oggionni Independent Director approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alessandro Fabbroni, is delegated the administrative powers relating to the corporate functions and management of equity investments The Executive Deputy Chairman, Moreno Gaini, is delegated powers of financial management

The Executive Deputy Chairman, Giovanni Moriani is delegated powers of technical management and as Chief Technology Officer

Corporate Governance Bodies

Management Control Committee Expiry Giuseppe Cerati Chairman approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Giovanna Zanotti Member approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Chiara Pieragnoli Member approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

The Management Control Committee also performs the role of the Control and Risks and Related Parties Committee and that of the Supervisory Board Director assigned to Internal Control. Alessandro Fabbroni. Head of the Internal Auditing activity, Michele Ferri

Remuneration Committee Expiry Angela Oggionni Chairman approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Giovanna Zanotti Member approval of financial statements 30 April 2024 Claudio Berretti Member approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Independent Auditors Expiry Company appointed to independently audit PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA approval of financial statements 30 April 2022 the accounts Head of Finance, Planning & Control, Francesco Billi Listing Market Euronext, Milan STAR segment Share Capital (in EUR) 37,126,927.50 Number of ordinary shares issued 15,494,590 Portion of share capital held by the controlling shareholder ITH S.p.A. 52.81% Specialist Operator Intermonte Sim SpA Head of the Investor Relations activity and Corporate Counsel Conxi Palmero

