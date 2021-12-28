Log in
    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SeSa S p A : Half-Year Financial Report at 31 October 2021

12/28/2021 | 02:27pm EST
Half-Year

Financial

Report

31 October 2021

Contents

Interim Report on operations .................................................................................................................................................................

3

Management and auditing boards of Sesa SpA.......................................................................................................................................................................

4

Highlights of the Group's income statement and balance sheet .......................................................................................................................................

5

Main Group financial ratios.............................................................................................................................................................................................................

6

Sesa Group Structure as of 31 October 2021............................................................................................................................................................................

7

Foreword ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

8

Alternative Performance Indicators ..............................................................................................................................................................................................

9

Significant events during the period..........................................................................................................................................................................................

10

Operating conditions and development of the Group's structure and Business ........................................................................................................

12

Performance of operations............................................................................................................................................................................................................

20

Corporate Governance....................................................................................................................................................................................................................

34

Treasury shares..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

34

Relations with subsidiaries, associated companies, parent companies and affiliates ................................................................................................

35

Human resources and sustainable growth...............................................................................................................................................................................

35

Staff.......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

35

Hiring....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

36

Training and Development of resources...................................................................................................................................................................................

36

Main risks and uncertainties to which the Group and Sesa SpA are exposed..............................................................................................................

38

Significant events occurring after the end of the half-year................................................................................................................................................

41

Business outlook...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................

41

Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements at 31 October 2021....................................................................................

42

Consolidated Income Statement.................................................................................................................................................................................................

43

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................................................................................

43

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ........................................................................................................................................................................

44

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.....................................................................................................................................................................................

45

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity............................................................................................................................................

46

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................

47

Certification of the Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements pursuant to article 154 bis, para. 5 of Legislative Decree

58/98.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

71

Independent Auditor's Report......................................................................................................................................................................................................

72

2

Interim Report on operations

Management and auditing boards of Sesa SpA

Board of Directors

Expiry

Paolo Castellacci

Chairman

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Alessandro Fabbroni

Chief Executive Officer

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Giovanni Moriani

Executive Deputy Chairman

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Moreno Gaini

Executive Deputy Chairman

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Claudio Berretti

Non-Executive Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Angelica Pelizzari

Non-Executive Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Giuseppe Cerati

Independent Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Chiara Pieragnoli

Independent Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Giovanna Zanotti

Independent Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Angela Oggionni

Independent Director

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alessandro Fabbroni, is delegated the administrative powers relating to the corporate functions and management of equity investments The Executive Deputy Chairman, Moreno Gaini, is delegated powers of financial management

The Executive Deputy Chairman, Giovanni Moriani is delegated powers of technical management and as Chief Technology Officer

Corporate Governance Bodies

Management Control Committee

Expiry

Giuseppe Cerati

Chairman

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Giovanna Zanotti

Member

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Chiara Pieragnoli

Member

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

The Management Control Committee also performs the role of the Control and Risks and Related Parties Committee and that of the Supervisory Board Director assigned to Internal Control. Alessandro Fabbroni. Head of the Internal Auditing activity, Michele Ferri

Remuneration Committee

Expiry

Angela Oggionni

Chairman

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Giovanna Zanotti

Member

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Claudio Berretti

Member

approval of financial statements 30 April 2024

Independent Auditors

Expiry

Company appointed to independently audit

PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA

approval of financial statements 30 April 2022

the accounts

Head of Finance, Planning & Control, Francesco Billi

Listing Market

Euronext, Milan

STAR segment

Share Capital (in EUR)

37,126,927.50

Number of ordinary shares issued

15,494,590

Portion of share capital held by the controlling shareholder ITH S.p.A.

52.81%

Specialist Operator

Intermonte Sim SpA

Head of the Investor Relations activity and Corporate Counsel Conxi Palmero

4

Highlights of the Group's income statement and balance sheet

Consolidated earnings and financial data for the periods ended 31 October of each year

(Euro thousands)

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Revenues

1,024,779

883,159

764,960

643,770

560,557

Total revenues and other income

1,036,700

889,280

770,202

648,208

564,912

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and

73,272

53,566

40,034

30,144

25,846

amortisation)

Adjusted Operating Result (EBIT)1

56,183

39,075

29,764

22,681

20,297

EBIT (Operating Result)

50,532

35,725

27,766

21,462

19,380

Profit (loss) before taxes

47,326

34,286

25,967

19,638

17,971

Net profit

33,968

24,392

18,076

13,684

12,429

Net profit attributable to the Group

31,811

21,817

16,000

11,996

10,853

Adjusted Earnings After Tax (EAT) attributable to the

35,833

24,202

17,422

12,864

11,506

Group1

Consolidated balance sheet figures as of 31 October of each year

(Euro thousands)

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Total Net Invested Capital

253,055

249,246

234,516

211,810

203,776

Total Shareholders' Equity

286,627

272,326

236,465

213,612

201,650

- attributable to the Group

267,159

253,089

222,580

203,249

192,699

- attributable to non-controlling interests

19,468

19,237

13,885

10,363

8,951

Net Financial Position Reported (Net Liquidity)

(33,572)

(23,080)

(1,949)

(1,802)

2,126

Net Financial Position (Net Liquidity)2

(170,868)

(101,653)

(43,649)

(23,446)

(14,023)

Consolidated income ratios for financial periods ending 31 October of each year

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

EBITDA / Total revenues and other income

7.1%

6.0%

5.2%

4.7%

4.6%

EBIT / Total revenues and other income (ROS)

4.9%

4.0%

3.6%

3.3%

3.5%

EAT attributable to the Group/ Total revenues and other

3.1%

2.7%

2.3%

2.0%

2.0%

income

Personnel at Group level

(units or thousands)

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Personnel at period end

3,714

3,073

2,054

1,756

1,479

Average workforce for the period

3,578

2,810

1,977

1,618

1,453

  1. Adjusted Ebit before amortisation and depreciation of Client lists and Know-how recorded following the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA). Adjusted Net profit attributable to the Group gross of amortisation and depreciation of Client lists and Know-how recorded following the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), net of tax effect
  2. Adjusted NFP, not including payables and commitments for non-interest-bearing deferred payments for corporate acquisitions (Earn Outs, Put Options, deferred prices) and liabilities recorded in accordance to IFRS 16.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 19:26:02 UTC.


