SeSa S p A : (Non-financial press release) Sesa Group Energy Bonus

Empoli (FI), October 25, 2022

Sesa Group ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with approximately Euro 2.4 billion revenues and over 4,200 employees, has decided to grant an extraordinary contribution up to Euro 400, by way of reimbursement of the household utilities costs (water, electricity or natural gas) sustained by Group human resources in Year 2022, in order to provide economic support in a phase of strong increase of energy costs,.

The contribution, dedicated to employees with salary up to levels already subject to previous economic and social government measures, can be requested starting from November 1, 2022 and until December 10, 2022, through the insertion of the justifications in the Welfare Portal of the Sesa Group, which shows the access requirements.

The initiative aims at supporting the Group human resources and their families by an effective and quickly grant, in the current phase of macro-economic scenario uncertainty, confirming the strong attention of Sesa

Group to balanced and long-term sustainable value generation for the benefit of all Stakeholders, with particular focus on the environment, ecosystems and human resources.

Sesa Group, since the beginning focused on the well-being of its people, has implemented an extensive welfare

plan, progressively strengthened over the years.

The current 2022/2023 welfare plan was announced last June, with programs and initiatives to support parenting, diversity and sustainability, salary and human resources well-being.

