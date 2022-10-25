SeSa S p A : (Non-financial press release) Sesa Group Energy Bonus
10/25/2022 | 05:13am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
SESA GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE ALONGSIDE GROUP PEOPLE AND GRANTS
AN ENERGY BONUS AS EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION UP TO 400 EURO
FOR THE REIMBURSEMENT OF THE HOUSEHOLD UTILITIES COSTS
OF GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES
THE INITIATIVE AIMS AT SUPPORTING THE GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES
AND THEIR FAMILIES BY AN EFFECTIVE AND QUICKLY GRANT, IN THE CURRENT PHASE OF MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY
THE ENERGY BONUS INTEGRATES THE EXTENSIVE GROUP WELFARE PROGRAMS,
PROGRESSIVELY STRENGTHENED OVER THE YEARS
Empoli (FI), October 25, 2022
Sesa Group ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with approximately Euro 2.4 billion revenues and over 4,200 employees, has decided to grant an extraordinary contribution up to Euro 400, by way of reimbursement of the household utilities costs (water, electricity or natural gas) sustained by Group human resources in Year 2022, in order to provide economic support in a phase of strong increase of energy costs,.
The contribution, dedicated to employees with salary up to levels already subject to previous economic and social government measures, can be requested starting from November 1, 2022 and until December 10, 2022, through the insertion of the justifications in the Welfare Portal of the Sesa Group, which shows the access requirements.
The initiative aims at supporting the Group human resources and their families by an effective and quickly grant, in the current phase of macro-economic scenario uncertainty, confirming the strong attention of Sesa
Group to balanced and long-term sustainable value generation for the benefit of all Stakeholders, with particular focus on the environment, ecosystems and human resources.
Sesa Group, since the beginning focused on the well-being of its people, has implemented an extensive welfare
plan, progressively strengthened over the years.
The current 2022/2023 welfare plan was announced last June, with programs and initiatives to support parenting, diversity and sustainability, salary and human resources well-being.
SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37.126.927,50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number of the Florence Company Register 07116910964
Diversity and Parenting: support to natality with economic contributions for birth, baby-sitting, pedagogy services and nursery for employees' children (Sesa Baby, company nursery located in Empoli office headquarter); contributions for summer camps and climatic colonies; contributions for the purchase of IT tools for employees' children and economic support for health and social assistance to family members with disabilities;
Employees'well-being: flexible benefits to support employees (food, sports, wellness, culture, shopping and professional parenting services); contribution for housing mobility of young human resources moving their residence out of their family; scholarships for employees attending part-time University degrees or masters courses;
Environmental sustainability: support for sustainable employees' mobility for the use of public and electric transport and E-Car Sharing programs; Group offices programs for the reduction of natural resources consumption;
Work-lifebalance: solidarity and e-caring programs for the health and well-being of the Group employees; corporate micro-credit to access subsidized loans for employees; free psychological and listening support for employees.
For Media Information
For ESG and Financial Information
Community Società Benefit a r.l.
Sesa S.p.A. Team Stakeholder Relations
Giuliano Pasini, Federico Nascimben
Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager
+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it
+39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it
Idea Point S.r.l.
Jacopo Laschetti, Stakeholder and Sustainability Officer
Alessandro Pasquinucci
+39 0571 900179 - stakeholder@sesa.it
+39 0571 997374 - info@ideapoint.it
*****
Sesa S.p.A., with Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), is the operating holding company of a Group with presence on the whole Italian territory and foreign countries as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China and represents the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of Euro 2,390 million (+17.3% Y/Y), Ebitda Eu 167.7 million (+33.1% Y/Y) and 4,200 employees as of April 30, 2022 (+21% Y/Y).
Sesa Group has the mission of offering technological solutions, digital services and business applications to support the digital transformation and innovation towards sustainability of Enterprises and Organizations, through four main business Sectors:
Corporate, with revenues of about Euro 16 million and 140 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
VAD (Value Added Distribution), with revenues of about Euro 1,857 million and 630 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
SSI (Software and System Integration), with revenues of about Euro 572 million and 2,850 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
Business Services, with revenues of about Euro 59 million and 550 human resources as of April 30, 2022.
Sesa Group pursues the sustainable development strategy for the benefit of all Stakeholders, with a track record in the period 2011- 2022 of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2022 +11.2%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011-2022 +15.5%).
Sesa Group strategy of long-term value generation for all stakeholder is based on human resources skill development, environmental sustainability and social responsibility, with continuous improvement of ESG performance.
As of April 30, 2022, the Group generated a net economic value of about Eu 315 million (+26% Y/Y), distributed for over 60% for the remuneration of Human Resources, with about 4,200 employees, in further growth compared to the previous year (+21% Y/Y), with improved hiring programs (607 in FY22, +51% Y/Y), skills development investments (approximately 61,000 training hours, +132% Y/Y) and welfare programs to support parenting, diversity, well-being and work-life balance of Human Resources.
In Year 2021 Sesa introduced in its corporate bylaw the sustainable growth as Board of Directors priority and starting from FY2022 Sesa published the Integrated Annual Report, providing a complete, measurable, and transparent representation of the Group value generation, at financial and ESG performance level.
In terms of sustainability governance, the Group's main companies achieved the ISO 14001 certification and the UN Global Compact membership. In 2022 Sesa reached the Silver Ecovadis sustainability rating.
Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the Euronext STAR Milan (ISIN Code: IT0004729759) and is part of FTSE Italia Mid Cap index.<
SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37.126.927,50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number of the Florence Company Register 07116910964