    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
120.40 EUR   +0.42%
12:53pSESA S P A : Notice of Conference call on July 12, 2022
PU
04:57aSeSa Unit Buys Majority Stake In Italian IT Company YoctoIT
MT
07/01SESA S P A : Group acquisition in the Cloud Solutions sector
PU
SeSa S p A : Notice of Conference call on July 12, 2022

07/04/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 12, 2022

Empoli, July 4, 2022

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, announces that a conference call with all Stakeholders will be held on July 12, 2022 at

4.00 p.m. (CET), in order to discuss the Group's economic and financial results following the Board of Directors approving the Consolidated Integrated Report as of April 30, 2022.

You can connect through the following phone numbers: from Italy +39 02 8020911, from the UK ++44 121 2818004, from USA +1 718 7058796 (international local number), 1 855 2656958 (toll-free number). Before the conference call, the financial presentation will be available on the company's website, https://www.sesa.it/en/investor-relations/presentations.html.

****

Sesa S.p.A., with Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), is the operating holding company of a Group with presence on the whole Italian territory and foreign countries as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China.

Sesa Group represents the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of Euro 2,390 million (+17.3% Y/Y) and 4,200 employees as of April 30, 2022 (+20% Y/Y), offering technological solutions, digital services and business applications to support the digital transformation and innovation towards sustainability of Enterprises and Organizations.

Sesa Group operates through four main business Sectors:

  • Corporate, with revenues of about Euro 20 million and 150 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
  • VAD (Value Added Distribution), with revenues of about Euro 1,850 million and 630 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
  • SSI (Software and System Integration), with revenues of about Euro 575 million and 2,850 human resources as of April 30, 2022;
  • Business Services, with revenues of about Euro 60 million and 550 human resources as of April 30, 2022.

Sesa Group pursues the sustainable development strategy for the benefit of all Stakeholders, with a track record in the period 2011- 2022 of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2022 +11.2%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011- 2022E +15.2%). Sesa Group strategy of long-term value generation for all stakeholder is based on human resources skill development, environmental sustainability and social responsibility. In Year 2021 Sesa introduced in its corporate bylaw the sustainable growth as Board of Directors priority. Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the Euronext STAR Milan (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).

****

For Media Information

Community Società Benefit a r.l. Giuliano Pasini

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 997374 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence ), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37.126.927,50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number of the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 0039 0571 900900; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 16:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
