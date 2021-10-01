Log in
    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
SeSa S p A : Partecipation at "J.P Morgan Virtual Italian Conference"

10/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PARTECIPATION AT "J.P. MORGAN VIRTUAL ITALIAN CONFERENCE"

ORGANIZED BY JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Empoli (FI), October 1, 2021

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, communicates that today will meet the financial community at the meeting "J.P. Morgan Virtual Italian Conference", organized by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

****

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), active on the whole national territory with presence over some foreign countries including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China, is the holding of a Group which constitutes the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of approximately Euro 2,037 million and 3,500 employees as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group has the mission of offering technological solutions and digital transformation services to companies and organizations, supporting them in their innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources, Sesa Group operates in the value-added segments of Information Technology, such as Collaboration, Cloud, Digital manufacturing, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Business Services, Digital Security, Customer Experience.

Sesa Group operates through four main business sectors:

  • VAD (Value Added Distribution) sector with revenues of about Euro 1,600 million and 425 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • SSI (Software and System Integration) sector with revenues of about Euro 480 million and 2,500 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • Business Services sector with revenues of about Euro 47 million and 410 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • Corporate sector with revenues of about Euro 20 million and 200 human resources as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable development policy for the benefit of its Stakeholders and has achieved in the period 2011-2021 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2021 +10.6%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011-2021 +13.9%).

In 2021, the Company introduced sustainability in its bylaw and launched the B Corp certification process. Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana MTA Market (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).

***

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Giuliano Pasini

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 997374 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
