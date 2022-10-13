SeSa S p A : Partnership Sesa Group-Banca Sella

PRESS RELEASE

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SESA GROUP AND CENTRICO

TO OFFER INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR THE ITALIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

Establishment of BDY company, a Sesa Group owned subsidiary through Base Digitale Group and participated by Centrico, to offer core banking software, BPO and application solutions on the national market

Establishment of Nivola company controlled by Centrico and participated by Sesa Group through Var

Group, dedicated to infrastructure, cloud and security collaboration

Thanks to the agreement, Sesa Group will develop additional revenues for approximately

Euro 20 million with double digit Ebitda margin in the 1st Year of operation,

with a target of Euro 60 million in the 5th Year

Thanks to the agreement, Centrico will develop its core banking platform market coverage and offering

with positive effects on investment capability, profitability and employment

Further and significant growth step of the Sesa Group in the Financial Services segment,

started two years ago with Base Digitale Group, targeting annual revenues

in the Fiscal Year as of April 30, 2023 equal to approximately Euro 100 million (+ 67% Y/Y)

Empoli (FI) and Biella (BI), October 13, 2022 - Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), through the wholly owned subsidiaries Base Digitale Group and Var Group, and Centrico, the Sella Group technology company owned by Banca Sella, have signed a long-term strategic partnership strengthening its positioning on the Italian software solutions, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and application services for the Financial Services industry.

Sesa is the Italian reference player in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with approximately Euro 2.4 billion revenues and 4,200 employees.

Centrico is the Sella Group ICT solutions open provider specialized in IT services, Business Process Outsourcing and in full outsourcing services, based on innovative technology solutions for the banking and financial services sector. Centrico with 3 subsidiaries and 1,300 skilled human resources is active in open core banking.

The agreement includes the establishment of BDY, a Sesa Group owned subsidiary through Base Digitale Group and participated by Centrico, offering core banking software, BPO and application solutions on the Italian market. At the same time, a new company Nivola, controlled by Centrico and participated by Sesa Group through Var Group, will be established dedicated to infrastructure, cloud and security collaboration. Thanks to the agreement, Sesa Group will develop additional revenues of Euro 20 million with a double digit Ebitda margin in the first Year of operation, targeting over Euro 60 million in the fifth Year of the collaboration.

The agreement aims at enlarging the perimeter of digital platforms and application development services of Sesa Group Business Services sector.

The acquisition of the majority stake in BDY by Base Digitale Group will be based on evaluation criteria, values and terms of payment consistent with those generally adopted by Sesa Group, with Earn Out mechanisms, alignment of interest in the medium-term and the involvement of Centrico in the share capital of BDY, for a period of at least 10 years, contributing to corporate governance.

