SeSa S p A : Presentation of Sustainability Report

PRESENTATION OF THE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

OF SESA GROUP AT APRIL 30, 2020

CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP COMMITMENT

TO SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND VALUE GENERATION FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

GROWTH IN EMPLOYMENT EXCEEDING THE THRESHOLD OF 2,500 EMPLOYEES AT

APRIL 30, 2020 VS 1,900 AT APRIL 30, 2019

Empoli, August 28, 2020

Sesa S.p.A., reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for the business segment, with a turnover of Euro 1,776 million and over 2,500 employees at April 30, 2020, announces that during the Shareholders' Meeting held today, the Chairman Paolo Castellacci and the CEO Alessandro Fabbroni showed the results of the Sustainability Report of Sesa Group at April 30, 20201, wich reports the performance of value generation towards the Stakeholders and the activities of the

Group in the social, environmental and human capital development fields.

Sesa Group recorded in the year at April 30, 2020 a significant growth in the net Value-added generated and distributed to its Stakeholders.

Consolidated revenues and other income amounted to Euro 1,776 million, up by 14,5% compared to the previous year.

The net Value-added for the fiscal year is equal to Euro 181.1 million (+20.4% vs April 30, 2019).

The net Value-added distributed to human resources is equal to Euro 114.8 million (+19.2% vs April 30, 2019) equal to 63.4% of the total.

The net Value-Added destined for the self-financing, in support of investments for the future growth of the Group, is equal to Euro 42.2 million with an increase of 87.1% compared to April 30, 2019, also following the decision to not distribute dividend for the current fiscal year due to the pandemic emergency situation, the strong growth in demand for digitization by stakeholders and the orientation towards social responsibility.

During the financial year, considring the pandemic emergency situation, Sesa Group strengthened its actions and investments in favour of Human Capital, the Communities in which it operates and Environmental Protection in the belief that they are fundamental and can be integrated with the aim of sustainable economic growth that inspire the management of the Group.

As of April 30, 2020, Sesa Group exceeded the threshold of over 2,500 employees (99% of which hired on permanent contracts), with an increase of over 600 resources compared to April 30, 2019. As of April 30, 2020, there was a total of over 200 resources inserted with education paths in the IT most innovative areas, through internships and apprenticeships (over 50 trainees and 215 apprentices as of April 30, 2020) joined the Group following recruitment and collaboration programs with Italian universities and specialization schools.

In support of human capital development, Group's main asset, training and development activities for corporate welfare have been implemented, also in order to support workers in the current pandemic emergency phase.

1 The Sustainability Report (consolidated non-financial declaration) was drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 and has been reviewed by the Indipendent Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

