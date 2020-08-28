SeSa S p A : Presentation of Sustainability Report
08/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT
PRESENTATION OF THE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
OF SESA GROUP AT APRIL 30, 2020
CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP COMMITMENT
TO SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND VALUE GENERATION FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
GROWTH IN EMPLOYMENT EXCEEDING THE THRESHOLD OF 2,500 EMPLOYEES AT
APRIL 30, 2020 VS 1,900 AT APRIL 30, 2019
Empoli, August 28, 2020
Sesa S.p.A., reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for the business segment, with a turnover of Euro 1,776 million and over 2,500 employees at April 30, 2020, announces that during the Shareholders' Meeting held today, the Chairman Paolo Castellacci and the CEO Alessandro Fabbroni showed the results of the Sustainability Report of Sesa Group at April 30, 20201, wich reports the performance of value generation towards the Stakeholders and the activities of the
Group in the social, environmental and human capital development fields.
Sesa Group recorded in the year at April 30, 2020 a significant growth in the net Value-added generated and distributed to its Stakeholders.
Consolidated revenues and other income amounted to Euro 1,776 million, up by 14,5% compared to the previous year.
The net Value-added for the fiscal year is equal to Euro 181.1 million (+20.4% vs April 30, 2019).
The net Value-added distributed to human resources is equal to Euro 114.8 million (+19.2% vs April 30, 2019) equal to 63.4% of the total.
The net Value-Added destined for the self-financing, in support of investments for the future growth of the Group, is equal to Euro 42.2 million with an increase of 87.1% compared to April 30, 2019, also following the decision to not distribute dividend for the current fiscal year due to the pandemic emergency situation, the strong growth in demand for digitization by stakeholders and the orientation towards social responsibility.
During the financial year, considring the pandemic emergency situation, Sesa Group strengthened its actions and investments in favour of Human Capital, the Communities in which it operates and Environmental Protection in the belief that they are fundamental and can be integrated with the aim of sustainable economic growth that inspire the management of the Group.
As of April 30, 2020, Sesa Group exceeded the threshold of over 2,500 employees (99% of which hired on permanent contracts), with an increase of over 600 resources compared to April 30, 2019. As of April 30, 2020, there was a total of over 200 resources inserted with education paths in the IT most innovative areas, through internships and apprenticeships (over 50 trainees and 215 apprentices as of April 30, 2020) joined the Group following recruitment and collaboration programs with Italian universities and specialization schools.
In support of human capital development, Group's main asset, training and development activities for corporate welfare have been implemented, also in order to support workers in the current pandemic emergency phase.
1 The Sustainability Report (consolidated non-financial declaration) was drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 and has been reviewed by the Indipendent Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
SeSa S.p.A. Headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,
VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964
The training activities as of April 30, 2020 involved approximately two thirds of the Group's workers with a total of over 20,000 hours (with a strong growth vs 18,089 hours as of April 30, 2019), of which 8,500 hours of technical and professional training, 6,800 hours of training in key competences (soft skills and digital skills) and 4,600 hours in mandatory and compliance training.
The corporate welfare activities, aimed at human resources' well-being and to increase the life quality and the work-life balance, have been strengthened through the following programs:
Scholarships and contributions towards workers' children attending crèche, primary schools, secondary schools as well as climatic colonies and babysitting contributions;
provisions to support the residential mobility towards under 35 and contributions for public transport expenses to reach workplace, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable mobility in order to reduce the environmental impact;
Flexible Benefits usable by each employee within a further enhanced digital menù of welfare services available on the Group welfare platform;
enhancement of human capital, with scholarships for participation in degree courses or university masters and Work-Life Balance services, including company crèche at the headquarter in Empoli and the canteen at the Group's main offices;
voucher for the purchase of IT devices to support school activities in distance learning mode for the workers' children.
In support of the sustainable growth path, the Group supported the development of the communities and ecosystems in which it operates. Considering the local roots as a Group's distinctive factor, tangible support and philanthropy actions were implemented (about 60 interventions during the fiscal year) towards the social communities in which the Group operates, together with the activities carried out by Sesa Foundation. At the level of Environmental Protection, the corporate processes were further oriented towards the sustainable use of energy factors and the safeguarding of the environment with investments in the production of renewable energy and saving projects in energy and natural resources in all Group's main offices supporting of sustainability.
"The development of our human capital, of the communities in which we operate and the attention towards the environment are key factors for the Group's sustainable growth. The tangible results we report with refer to April 30, 2020 rise from the daily commitment in managing our activities, thanks to the professionalism and dedication of Sesa Group's women and men to whom I reserve my personal appreciation", stated Paolo
Castellacci, Chairman and founder of Sesa.
The Sustainability Report confirms the Group's commitment to work in a balanced and sustainable way in order to generate value for all Stakeholders, with positive impacts on the environment and the communities in which we operate. Our focus on social responsibility has been further strengthened following the current pandemic emergency phase. We will continue to invest in the human capital development and strengthen our orientation towards sustainability because we are sure that they constitute the fundamental basis of Sesa Group long-term growth and of value generation towards all stakeholders", stated Alessandro Fabbroni,
CEO of Sesa.
The Sesa Group's Sustainability Report at April 30, 2020 is available on the company's website www.sesa.it(Welfare and Social Responsibility and Investor Relations - Financial statements and reports sections).
The manager responsible for drawing up the company's accounts - Alessandro Fabbroni - declares, pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release matches the information included in the accounting books and records
Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), is reference plaver in Italy in technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for business segment. The Sesa Group operates on the whole national territory with presence over some European countries including Germany, Spain, Switzerland, with consolidated revenues of Euro 1,776 million, an Ebitda of Euro 94.5 million, a consolidated net profit after tax of Euro 42.2 million with over 2,500 employees (Financial Year data as of April 30, 2020).
The Group has the mission of offering technological innovation solutions and Digital Transformation services to companies and organizations. Thanks to the skills and specializations of its human resources and the solutions developed, Sesa Group operates in sectors such as Collaboration, Cloud, Digital Process, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Security to support digital transformation of partners and customers.
The Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors:
the VAD (Value Added Distribution) Sector with Revenues of € 1.45 billion and approximately 400 human resources;
the SSI (Software and System Integration) Sector with revenues of approximately Euro 400 million and over 1,800 employees;
the BS (Business Services) Sector with revenues of approximately Euro 50 million and approximately 300 employees, consolidated since March 2020.
The Corporate Sector manages Group operating and financial platform as well as the Strategic Governance with revenues of approximately Euro 20 million and 180 human resources.
The Sesa Group pursues a sustainable development policy for the benefit of its Stakeholders and over 2011-2020 period has achieved a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2020 +10.1%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011 -2020 + 11.9%, CAGR EAT Adjusted 2011-2020 +15.2%). Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana MTA Market (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).