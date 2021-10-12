SeSa S p A : Update on the implementation of treasury shares buyback plan

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK PLAN

Empoli (FI), October 12, 2021

As part of the share repurchase plan, Sesa S.p.A. informs that purchased in the period from October 5, 2021 to October 11, 2021 n. 400 Sesa S.p.A. ordinary shares, equal to 0.00258155% of the Company's share capital, at an average price of Euro 153.94988 per share gross of fees, for a total value of Euro 61,579.95.

The stock buyback plan is executed in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations and the terms and conditions included in the authorization to purchase and disposal of own ordinary shares, granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on August 26, 2021.

At the date of this press release, Sesa S.p.A. holds n. 21,384 ordinary shares, equal to 0.13800946% of the current share capital.

The following table provides details of the purchases made during the period mentioned above:

% of Share Gross Average Unit Value Execution Date N. Shares Price* Capital (Euro) (Euro) 06/10/2021 400 0.00258155% 153.950 61,579.95

* The gross average price is calculated as the daily average gross price operations weighted by the quantities purchased in the day.

Any further transactions will be disclosed to the market in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down by the rules in force.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), active on the whole national territory with presence over some foreign countries including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China, is the holding of a Group which constitutes the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of approximately Euro 2,037 million and 3,500 employees as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group has the mission of offering technological solutions and digital transformation services to companies and organizations, supporting them in their innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources, Sesa Group operates in the value-added segments of Information Technology, such as Collaboration, Cloud, Digital manufacturing, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Business Services, Digital Security, Customer Experience.

Sesa Group operates through four main business sectors:

VAD (Value Added Distribution) sector with revenues of about Euro 1,600 million and 425 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

SSI (Software and System Integration) sector with revenues of about Euro 480 million and 2,500 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

Business Services sector with revenues of about Euro 47 million and 410 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

Corporate sector with revenues of about Euro 20 million and 200 human resources as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable development policy for the benefit of its Stakeholders and has achieved in the period 2011-2021 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2021 +10.6%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011-2021 +13.9%).

In 2021, the Company introduced sustainability in its bylaw and launched the B Corp certification process. Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana MTA Market (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).

