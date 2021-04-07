SeSa S p A : Group grows in the Business Services sector

PRESS RELEASE

SESA GROUP GROWS IN THE BUSINESS SERVICES SECTOR

BASE DIGITALE ACQUIRES THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES IFM INFOMASTER,

DIGITAL STORM AND TECNIKE' AND STRENGTHENS THE OFFER OF DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND ENTERPRISE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

THE ACQUISITIONS WILL GENERATE ANNUAL REVENUES OF EURO 15 MILLION

WITH 120 SPECIALIZED HUMAN RESOURCES AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF OVER 20%

Empoli (FI), April 7, 2021

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference operator in Italy in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment, has subscribed through the subsidiary Base Digitale S.p.A. ("Base Digitale"), active in the Business Services sector, three binding agreements for the purchase of 63.1% of IFM Infomaster S.p.A. ("IFM"), 60% of Digital Storm S.r.l. ("Digital Storm") and 51% of Tecnikè S.r.l. ("Tecnikè").

The 3 companies will contribute with a team of 120 specialized resources to Base Digitale, annual revenues of approximately Euro 15 million, with an Ebitda margin of over 20% and an EAT Margin of over 10%. Thanks to these acquisitions, the Group's strategy in the Business Services sector is accelerated, developing the offer of digital platforms and Enterprise Information Management solutions. The transactions are part of a phase of acceleration in the demand for digital transformation, which is increasingly pervasive in all the economic sectors.

IFM, based in Genoa and with a team of 80 resources, generates annual revenues of approximately Euro 9 million, an Ebitda of approximately Euro 2.0 million and a net profit of approximately Euro 0.7 million. As of December 31, 2020 the Net Financial Position was active for approximately Euro 0.6 million. IFM is a reference operator in the field of digital technologies, with a proprietary Contact Management platform, offered to customers in cloud and pay per use and integrated with artificial intelligence solutions. The company has a strong specialization in the telecommunications, finance and outsourcing.

Digital Storm, based in Milan and with a team of approximately 25 resources, generates annual revenues of approximately Euro 4.2 million, an Ebitda of approximately Euro 1.3 million and a net profit of approximately Euro 0.9 million. As of December 31, 2020 the Net Financial Position was active for approximately Eu 0.2 million. Digital Storm specializes in digitalization solutions for document management, business information and electronic invoicing, including Document Process Management and Enterprise Information Management, integrating Abbyy OCR and CCM (Estream/StreamServe) OpenText technologies. The company is specialized in the finance and utilities segments.

Tecnikè, based in Arezzo and with a team of 15 resources, generates annual revenues of approximately Euro 1 million, an Ebitda of approximately Euro 0.2 million and a net profit of approximately Euro 0.1 million. As of December 31, 2020 the net financial position was essentially zero. The company is active in the development of digital platforms on the Cloud platform for the fintech and insurtech sector.

In support of this important step that involves the industrial development of the Business Services sector, Sesa has subscribed a capital increase of approximately Eu 6 million, increasing its shareholding in Base Digitale from approximately 60% to 71%.

The transactions were made on the basis of prices in line with the reference EV/Ebitda (5x) ratio generally applied by Sesa Group and with the long-term involvement of key figures, who will maintain minority stakes and top management roles; among these, in particular, the founder Emilio Barlocco and the management team led by CEO Marco Pezzini for IFM, the founding partners of Digital Storm Valerio Lusiani and Giovanni

