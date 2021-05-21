Log in
    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  
SeSa S p A : Partecipation at “Italian Investment Conference 2021” organized by Unicredit

05/21/2021 | 04:25am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PARTECIPATION AT "ITALIAN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 2021"

ORGANIZED BY UNICREDIT

Empoli (FI), May 21, 2021

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, communicates that today will meet the financial community at the meeting "Italian Investment Conference 2021", organized by Unicredit.

***

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), is reference player in Italy in technological innovation solutions and IT and digital services for business segment. The Sesa Group operates on the whole national territory with presence over some European countries including Germany, Spain, Switzerland, with consolidated revenues of Euro 1,776 million, an Ebitda of Euro 94.5 million, a consolidated net profit after tax of Euro 42.2 million with over 2,500 employees (Financial Year data as of April 30, 2020).

The Group has the mission of offering technological innovation solutions and Digital Transformation services to companies and organizations. Thanks to the skills and specializations of its human resources and the solutions developed, Sesa Group operates in sectors such as Security, Collaboration, Cloud, Digital Process, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Customer Experience to support digital transformation of partners and customers.

The Sesa Group operates through three main business sectors:

  • the VAD (Value Added Distribution) Sector with Revenues of Euro 1.45 billion and approximately 400 human resources;
  • the SSI (Software and System Integration) Sector with revenues of approximately Euro 400 million and over 1,800 employees;
  • the BS (Business Services) Sector with revenues of approximately Euro 50 million and approximately 300 employees, consolidated since March 2020.
    The Corporate Sector manages Group operating and financial platform as well as the Strategic Governance with revenues of approximately Euro 20 million and 180 human resources.
    The Sesa Group pursues a sustainable development policy for the benefit of its Stakeholders and over 2011-2020 period has achieved a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2020 +10.1%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011 -2020 + 11.9%, CAGR EAT Adjusted 2011-2020 +15.2%). Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana MTA Market (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).

***

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Lea Calvo Platero

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 997374 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
