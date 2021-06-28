SeSa S p A : "Sustainability Week" event organized by Borsa Italiana

PRESS RELEASE

SESA PARTICIPATES AT THE SUSTAINABILITY WEEK EVENT ORGANIZED BY

BORSA ITALIANA

SESA GROUP CONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SUSTAINABILITY AND IN

FAVOR OF ITS STAKEHOLDERS

Empoli (FI), June 28, 2021

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, today participates in the Sustainability Week organized by Borsa Italiana.

Sesa Group confirms its commitment to support sustainability and in favor to the generation of sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

In particular, Sesa communicates the progress of its sustainability, social responsibility and environmental protection programs.

Among the main goals achieved since May 2021 there is the ISO 14001 Environmental Responsibility Certification and the Corporate Social Responsibility Ecovadis Rating, an international platform for assessing social responsibility.

Since 2015 Sesa has acquired the SA 8000 ethical certification in the field of human resource management and social responsibility and in 2020 joined the United Nations Global Compact, which certifies compliance with international guidelines on social responsibility.

On June 7, 2021, Sesa presented the new Welfare plan reserved for the 3,500 employees of the Group and aimed at the well-being and work-life balance of its human resources.

At the beginning of 2021 Sesa has started and already completed the measurement of its sustainability performance - environmental, social and economic - with the B Impact Assessment standard, developed by the international organization B Lab and now used in 76 countries by over 100,000 companies. A clear strategic roadmap emerged from this process with the aim of achieving the highest levels of performance at a global level.

Further information on the Group's sustainability programs will be provided on the publication of the annual Sustainability Report, following the approval of the financial year results as at 30 April 2021.

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), active on the whole national territory with presence over some foreign countries including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China, is the holding of a Group which constitutes the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of approximately Euro 2,035 million and 3,500 employees as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group has the mission of offering technological solutions and digital transformation services to companies and organizations, supporting them in their innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources, Sesa Group operates in the value-added segments of Information Technology, such as Collaboration, Cloud, Digital manufacturing, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Business Services, Digital Security, Customer Experience.

Sesa Group operates through four main business sectors:

VAD (Value Added Distribution) sector with revenues of about Euro 1,600 million and 425 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

SSI (Software and System Integration) sector with revenues of about Euro 480 million and 2,500 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

Business Services sector with revenues of about Euro 47.5 million and 410 human resources as of April 30, 2021;

Corporate sector with revenues of about Euro 20 million and 200 human resources as of April 30, 2021.

