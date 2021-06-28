Log in
    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
SeSa S p A : "Sustainability Week" event organized by Borsa Italiana

06/28/2021 | 09:37am BST
PRESS RELEASE

SESA PARTICIPATES AT THE SUSTAINABILITY WEEK EVENT ORGANIZED BY

BORSA ITALIANA

SESA GROUP CONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SUSTAINABILITY AND IN

FAVOR OF ITS STAKEHOLDERS

Empoli (FI), June 28, 2021

Sesa ("SESA" - SES.MI), reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, today participates in the Sustainability Week organized by Borsa Italiana.

Sesa Group confirms its commitment to support sustainability and in favor to the generation of sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

In particular, Sesa communicates the progress of its sustainability, social responsibility and environmental protection programs.

Among the main goals achieved since May 2021 there is the ISO 14001 Environmental Responsibility Certification and the Corporate Social Responsibility Ecovadis Rating, an international platform for assessing social responsibility.

Since 2015 Sesa has acquired the SA 8000 ethical certification in the field of human resource management and social responsibility and in 2020 joined the United Nations Global Compact, which certifies compliance with international guidelines on social responsibility.

On June 7, 2021, Sesa presented the new Welfare plan reserved for the 3,500 employees of the Group and aimed at the well-being and work-life balance of its human resources.

At the beginning of 2021 Sesa has started and already completed the measurement of its sustainability performance - environmental, social and economic - with the B Impact Assessment standard, developed by the international organization B Lab and now used in 76 countries by over 100,000 companies. A clear strategic roadmap emerged from this process with the aim of achieving the highest levels of performance at a global level.

Further information on the Group's sustainability programs will be provided on the publication of the annual Sustainability Report, following the approval of the financial year results as at 30 April 2021.

****

Sesa S.p.A., based in Empoli (FI), active on the whole national territory with presence over some foreign countries including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Romania and China, is the holding of a Group which constitutes the reference player in Italy in technological innovation and digital services for the business segment, with consolidated revenues of approximately Euro 2,035 million and 3,500 employees as of April 30, 2021.

Sesa Group has the mission of offering technological solutions and digital transformation services to companies and organizations, supporting them in their innovation path. Thanks to the skills and specialization of its human resources, Sesa Group operates in the value-added segments of Information Technology, such as Collaboration, Cloud, Digital manufacturing, ERP & Vertical Solutions, Business Services, Digital Security, Customer Experience.

Sesa Group operates through four main business sectors:

  • VAD (Value Added Distribution) sector with revenues of about Euro 1,600 million and 425 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • SSI (Software and System Integration) sector with revenues of about Euro 480 million and 2,500 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • Business Services sector with revenues of about Euro 47.5 million and 410 human resources as of April 30, 2021;
  • Corporate sector with revenues of about Euro 20 million and 200 human resources as of April 30, 2021.

SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p.,

VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Sesa Group pursues a sustainable development policy for the benefit of its Stakeholders and has achieved in the period 2011-2021 a track record of continuous growth in employment, revenues (CAGR revenues 2011-2021 +10.5%) and profitability (CAGR Ebitda 2011-2021E +14%).

In 2021, the Company introduced sustainability in its bylaw and launched the B Corp certification process. Sesa S.p.A. is listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana MTA Market (ISIN Code: IT0004729759).

For Media Information

Community S.r.l.

Giuliano Pasini

+39 02 89404231 - sesa@communitygroup.it

Idea Point S.r.l. Alessandro Pasquinucci

+39 0571 997374 - info@ideapoint.it

For Financial Information

Sesa S.p.A.

Conxi Palmero, Investor Relations Manager +39 0571 997326 - investor@sesa.it

SeSa S.p.A. headquarters in Empoli (Florence), Via della Piovola 138, Share Capital Euro 37,126,927.50 f.p., VAT number, Fiscal and number on the Florence Company Register 07116910964

Ph. Number: 00 39 0571 997444; website www.sesa.it

Disclaimer

SeSa S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
