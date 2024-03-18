(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa announced Monday that it has acquired an additional stake in Analysis Srl, through its subsidiary Var Group Spa, rising to 51 percent of the Emilia-based company's capital from the previous 15 percent.

Analysis, based in Castel Maggiore, in the province of Bologna, closed 2023 with revenues of about EUR2.2 million, an Ebitda margin of 20 percent and 29 specialized resources. The company develops software solutions for the digitization of business processes, with a focus on sustainability and compliance management.

The corporate acquisition was made on the basis of valuation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the Sesa group in application of a criterion of five times the target company's Ebitda, with the long-term operational involvement, including through equity commitment mechanisms of the managing partner and founder, Pier Alberto Guidotti, sharing sustainable growth objectives of skills and specializations.

Sesa's stock is down 1.7 percent at EUR100.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.