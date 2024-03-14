March 14, 2024 at 05:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Sesa's board of directors approved results for the first nine months ended Jan. 31, reporting a profit of EUR64.9 million, down slightly by 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Revenues amounted to EUR2.39 billion, a growth delta of more than 10 percent.

Sesa reported an Ebit of EUR121.2 million, growing 12 percent over the previous year in the same period under review.

NFP is active - net cash - at EUR148.3 million compared to EUR199.6 million a year earlier.

Sesa on Thursday trades in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR111.00 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

