(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa has announced that it purchased--in the period between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22--7,100 of its own ordinary shares, amounting to 0.04582245% of its current share capital.

The average unit price was EUR101.41570 per share, for a total value of approximately EUR720,000.

Sesa closed Tuesday's session in the red by 3.1 percent at EUR96.15 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

