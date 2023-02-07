Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SeSa S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SES   IT0004729759

SESA S.P.A.

(SES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:54:53 2023-02-07 am EST
135.55 EUR   -0.62%
03:24aSesa in the software industry, Var Group acquires Assist Informatica
AN
02/03Indices down, focus on services PMI
AN
02/02Europeans bullish after ECB; TIM in bullish trend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sesa in the software industry, Var Group acquires Assist Informatica

02/07/2023 | 03:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa announced Tuesday that it has acquired through its subsidiary Var Group Spa a majority stake in Assist Informatica Srl, thus consolidating its expertise in the field of software solutions for the agribusiness segment.

Assist Informatica, headquartered in Bastia Umbra and employing more than 20 human resources, specializes in the development of proprietary software solutions for the agribusiness supply chain, with a customer set of SME clients operating nationwide.

The company has internally developed a web-based software solution for the digitization of the agribusiness supply chain.

The company, with annual revenues of about EEUR2.5 million and an Ebitda margin of about 15 percent, joins Var Group's ERP and vertical applications organization through its subsidiary Apra Spa, with total revenues of EUR200 million and areas of specialization in the main Made In Italy districts.

"The corporate partnership was made on the basis of valuation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the group, with the provision of Earn Out mechanisms linked to prospective value generation and the involvement in the capital of Assist Informatica's managing partners, with sustainable medium-term growth objectives. The Sesa group thus continues to nurture its growth path of human resources and digital expertise in strategically important sectors such as software, through bolt-on industrial M&A to support the digital evolution of businesses and organizations," the company explained in a note.

Sesa trades in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR135.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2 854 M 3 065 M 3 065 M
Net income 2023 91,1 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
Net cash 2023 120 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 2 105 M 2 261 M 2 261 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 434
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart SESA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SeSa S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 136,40 €
Average target price 182,06 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Fabbroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francesco Billi Chief Finance, Planning & Control Officer
Paolo Castellacci Chairman
Eriberto Santoro Chief Tax & Administration Officer
Angelica Pellizzari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SESA S.P.A.17.59%2 261
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.84%30 249
HP INC.13.55%29 965
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.94%20 932
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC32.58%14 638
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION10.81%9 930