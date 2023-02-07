Sesa in the software industry, Var Group acquires Assist Informatica

(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa announced Tuesday that it has acquired through its subsidiary Var Group Spa a majority stake in Assist Informatica Srl, thus consolidating its expertise in the field of software solutions for the agribusiness segment.

Assist Informatica, headquartered in Bastia Umbra and employing more than 20 human resources, specializes in the development of proprietary software solutions for the agribusiness supply chain, with a customer set of SME clients operating nationwide.

The company has internally developed a web-based software solution for the digitization of the agribusiness supply chain.

The company, with annual revenues of about EEUR2.5 million and an Ebitda margin of about 15 percent, joins Var Group's ERP and vertical applications organization through its subsidiary Apra Spa, with total revenues of EUR200 million and areas of specialization in the main Made In Italy districts.

"The corporate partnership was made on the basis of valuation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the group, with the provision of Earn Out mechanisms linked to prospective value generation and the involvement in the capital of Assist Informatica's managing partners, with sustainable medium-term growth objectives. The Sesa group thus continues to nurture its growth path of human resources and digital expertise in strategically important sectors such as software, through bolt-on industrial M&A to support the digital evolution of businesses and organizations," the company explained in a note.

Sesa trades in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR135.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.