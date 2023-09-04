(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa announced on Monday that it has initiated a new buyback program of its own shares, appointing Intermonte Partners SIM Spa to carry out this activity.

Thus, in the period between August 28 and September 1, 14,670 ordinary treasury shares were purchased at an average price per share of EUR105.72529 for a total value of more than EUR1.5 million.

In addition, on September 1, the company transferred 91,500 Sesa ordinary shares to the beneficiaries of the 2021-2023 Stock Grant Plan.

As of Sept. 1, therefore, the company owned a total of 11,954 of its own ordinary shares, or 0.08 percent of its current share capital.

Sesa's stock on Monday closed in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR107.00 per share.

