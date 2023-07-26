(Alliance News) - Sesa Spa announced Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Computer Gross Spa has acquired through Altinia Distribuzione Spa a 60 percent equity stake in Maint System Srl, thus strengthening its Managed Printing services and solutions offering.

Maint System, headquartered in Desio and with a staff of about 45 human resources, specializes in offering business IT services and solutions for the printing segment, in collaboration with major international brands, with revenues of more than EUR4 million, an Ebitda margin of about 20% and a net profit equal to 10% of revenues, with a Net Financial Position at closing active for about EUR1 million.

The acquisition of Maint System, with closing expected by August, will be carried out by Altinia, a subsidiary of Computer Gross, which entered the Sesa Group in May 2023 to develop the offer of professional printing IT solutions, with initial revenues of about EUR50 million and a target, thanks also to the business combination with Maint System, of about EUR55 million in the year to April 30, 2024, with potential for further growth.

Computer Gross, thanks to the combination of Altinia and Maint System, "strengthens its role as Value Added Distributor leader in the Italian market with a market share of more than 45 percent and a path of continuous growth, going from revenues of EUR1.3 billion as of April 30, 2019 to revenues of EUR2.23 billion as of April 30, 2024, thanks to the progressive enrichment of the offer of advanced technology solutions," the company explains in a note.

The deal is part of the Sesa Group's broader strategy of investing in the development of its digital competencies, including through bolt-on industrial M&A - ninth acquisition since the beginning of the year 2023 with a perimeter of more than 400 new resources, revenues of EUR50 million and Ebitda margin of around 15 percent -, supporting the digital transformation of businesses and organizations," the statement further reads.

"Following Altinia's recent entry into the Group, the acquisition of Maint System enables us to further expand our offering of advanced Managed Printing solutions for the benefit of our partners and with a focus on the business market, in order to seize opportunities for market evolution in collaboration with leading international vendors," said Duccio Castellacci, CEO of Computer Gross and Stefano Radojkovic, Managing Partner of Altinia Distribution.

"We are pleased to join the Computer Gross and Sesa Group organization, contributing to the consolidation of the offer to the benefit of our partners and reference Vendors, with the aim of further strengthening the skills of our human resources," said Giuseppe Catenazzi and Massimo Augusto Gabbiani, founders of Maint System.

"We realize our ninth acquisition transaction since the beginning of the year 2023, aggregating two established market players and further enriching our digital competencies. We will continue to fuel our growth path through bolt-on industrial M&A, supporting businesses and organizations in a crucial phase of digital evolution, with objectives of sustainable and long-term value generation for our stakeholders," said Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa.

Sesa's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR106.40 per share.

