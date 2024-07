Sescom SA is a Poland-based company engaged in construction services. The Company specializes in provision of management, technical maintenance and repair of buildings' heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical installation. Sescom SA provides its services into five business sectors: food trade, finance, telecommunications, construction and commerce. The Company provides services in facilities maintenance and fixed network throughout the domestic market, as well as in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Germany. The Company’s client portfolio includes Reserved, Mohito, Gatta, Credit Agricole, Eurobank, Panasonic, Douglas, Jysk and The United Colors of Benetton brands, among others.