    SESN   US8177631053

SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
  Report
Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Investors

08/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) ("Sesen"). 

Sesen is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Sesen's lead program is Vicineum™, also known as oportuzumab monatox. Vicineum is being developed for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

On August 13, 2021, Sesen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") declined to approve its Biologics License Application for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain "recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality."

Following this news, Sesen's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021.

If you are an Sesen investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:  James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form 
www.ktmc.com/sesen-bio-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=sesen

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-is-investigating-securities-fraud-claims-on-behalf-of-sesen-bio-inc-nasdaq-sesn-investors-301359230.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
