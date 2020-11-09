Log in
Sesen Bio : 3Q 2020 Business Update

11/09/2020 | 07:44am EST

3Q 2020 Business Update

November 9, 2020

NASDAQ: SESN

F O RWA R D - LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, clinical development of our protein therapies, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward- looking statements.The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various important factors, including: our projected financial position and estimated cash burn rate, expectations regarding the timing and amounts of any payments from Qilu under our license agreement, expectations regarding Qilu's ability to manufacture, develop and commercialize Vicineum in Greater China, expectations regarding potential OUS partnerships, expectations regarding the completion of our BLA filing, expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expectations regarding the timing of our PPQ campaign, expectations regarding the timing of the submission of our MAA for Vicineum™ to the EMA, expectations regarding the timing of potential approval of our MAA submission by the EMA, expectations regarding the timing of potential commercialization of Vicineum, expectations regarding physicians' decisions to prescribe Vicineum, expectations regarding potential revenue opportunities, if approved, our ability to successfully develop our product candidates and complete our planned clinical programs, the potential advantages or favorability of our product candidates, our ability to obtain marketing approvals for our product candidates, expectations regarding our ongoing clinical trials and future post-marketing confirmatory trials, our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property for our technology and products, other matters that could affect the financial performance of the Company, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and Sesen Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

2

BLOOD IN URINE

See PCP; therapeutic trial

of antibiotics prescribed

See

Still see blood in urine

T H E PAT I E N T J O U R N E Y

blood in urine;

Confusion and concern on problem

try different antibiotic

REFERRED TO

Begin tests

Shock and

UROLOGIST

Preparing for 1st

CT Scan

TURBT

emotional

cancer treatment

struggle

Cytology

BCG

Bladder

BCG again

Cystoscopy

MRI

Fear, anxiety

Testing

DIAGNOSISHope

treatment is working

BCG

O U R M I S S I O N I S TO S AV E A N D

I M P ROV E T H E L I V E S O F PAT I E N T S W I T H C A N C E R

Source: Svatek RS, et al. Eur Oncol. 2014.

Testing

Fear cancer

is progressing

BCG

TUMOR HAS RECURRED

again

BCG has failed

More

What's next?

testing

UROLOGIST MAKES

Urologist visit

TREATMENT CHOICE

Intravenous

Bladder

treatment

(Medical Oncologist)

removal

Intravesical

(Surgeon)

treatment

4

(Urologist)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 12:43:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,63 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SESEN BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sesen Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESEN BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,42 $
Last Close Price 1,03 $
Spread / Highest target 385%
Spread / Average Target 232%
Spread / Lowest Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay S. Duker Chairman
Monica Forbes Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Jeannick Cizeau Head of Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SESEN BIO, INC.-0.96%121
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.10%74 046
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.94%61 008
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.61%57 281
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.76.91%42 858
BEIGENE, LTD.77.03%26 749
