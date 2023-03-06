Sesen Bio : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023

SESEN BIO, INC.

Item 8.01 - Other Events.

As previously disclosed on March 2, 2023, the Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio") Board of Directors has declared a one-time, special cash dividend of $75 million or approximately $0.36 per share, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2023, payable no later than March 10, 2023.

Sesen Bio stockholders of record on March 7, 20223 will also be issued one Contingent Value Right ("CVR") for each outstanding share of Sesen Bio common stock, representing the right to receive any potential proceeds from the sale of Vicineum and Sesen Bio's preclinical assets prior to March 31, 2027 and any proceeds from the potential milestone payment under the Roche Asset Purchase Agreement.

The issuance of the special cash dividend and CVR remain contingent on the closing of the pending merger with CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., which was approved by Sesen stockholders on March 2, 2023.

The pending merger is expected to close on March 7, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the one-time special dividend and CVR can be found at http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/TraderNews.aspx?id=ECA2023-137 .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Any statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K about future expectations, plans and prospects for Sesen Bio, Inc. (Sesen Bio), CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. (Carisma) or the combined company, Sesen Bio's, Carisma's or the combined company's strategy or future operations, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "target," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, statements concerning the proposed transaction, the contingent value rights and other matters, including without limitation: statements relating to the satisfaction of the conditions to and consummation of the proposed transaction, the expected timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the receipt of any payments under the contingent value rights. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including without limitation: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the ability of each of Sesen Bio and Carisma to consummate the proposed transaction; (iii) risks related to Sesen Bio's ability to correctly estimate its expected net cash at closing and Sesen Bio's and Carisma's ability to correctly estimate and manage their respective operating expenses and expenses associated with the proposed transaction; (iv) the risk that the conditions to payment under the contingent value rights will not be met and that the contingent value rights may otherwise never deliver any value to Sesen Bio stockholders; (v) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including with respect to future financial and operating results; (vi) uncertainties regarding the impact any delay in the closing would have on the anticipated cash resources of the combined company upon closing and other events and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce the combined company's cash resources; (vii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, as amended; (viii) the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the merger on Sesen Bio's or Carisma's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (ix) costs related to the merger; (x) the outcome of any legal proceedings instituted against Sesen Bio, Carisma or any of their respective directors or officers related to the merger agreement or the transactions contemplated thereby; (xi) the ability of Sesen Bio or Carisma to protect their respective intellectual property rights; (xii) competitive responses to the proposed transaction and changes in expected or existing competition; (xiii) changes in capital resource requirements; (xiv) risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; (xv) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and (xvi) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Sesen Bio's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this communication represent Sesen Bio's and Carisma's views as of the date hereof. Sesen Bio and Carisma anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause the respective company's views to change. However, while Sesen Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Sesen









Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Sesen Bio's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction between Carisma and Sesen Bio, Sesen Bio first mailed to Sesen Bio stockholders a definitive proxy statement/prospectus on or about January 24, 2023, and a supplement to the proxy statement/prospectus on or about February 17, 2023. Sesen Bio may also file other relevant documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS, INCLUDING THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, THE SUPPLEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE MATERIALS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents that are filed or will be filed by Sesen Bio with the SEC free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Sesen Bio at the SEC Filings section of www.sesenbio.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, a public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone or internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.









