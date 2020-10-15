Log in
SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
date 2020-10-15
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/15 03:44:25 pm
1.145 USD   -3.78%
1.145 USD   -3.78%
Sesen Bio : H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
03:30pSESEN BIO : H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
10/13SESEN BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Sesen Bio : H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

10/15/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

H.C.Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Thomas Cannell DVM, President & CEO

S e p t e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 2 0 NASDAQ: SESN

F O RWA R D - LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, clinical development of our protein therapies, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward- looking statements.The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various important factors, including: our projected financial position and estimated cash burn rate, expectations regarding the timing and amounts of any payments from Qilu under our license agreement, expectations regarding Qilu's ability to manufacture, develop and commercializeVicineum in Greater China, expectations regarding potential OUS partnerships, expectations regarding the completion of our BLA filing, expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expectations regarding the timing of our PPQ campaign, expectations regarding the timing of the submission of our MAA for Vicineum™ to the EMA, expectations regarding the timing of potential approval of our MAA submission by the EMA, expectations regarding the timing of potential commercialization of Vicineum, expectations regarding physicians' decisions to prescribe Vicineum, expectations regarding potential revenue opportunities, if approved, our ability to successfully develop our product candidates and complete our planned clinical programs, the potential advantages or favorability of our product candidates, our ability to obtain marketing approvals for our product candidates, expectations regarding our ongoing clinical trials and future post-marketing confirmatory trials, our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property for our technology and products, other matters that could affect the financial performance of the Company, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and Sesen Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

2

BLOOD IN URINE

See PCP; therapeutic trial

of antibiotics prescribed

See

Still see blood in urine

T H E PAT I E N T J O U R N E Y

blood in urine;

Confusion and concern on problem

try different antibiotic

REFERRED TO

Begin tests

Shock and

UROLOGIST

Preparing for 1st

CT Scan

TURBT

emotional

cancer treatment

struggle

Cytology

BCG

Bladder

BCG again

Cystoscopy

MRI

Fear, anxiety

Testing

Testing

Fear cancer

is progressing

Hope

DIAGNOSIS

treatment

BCG

TUMOR HAS RECURRED

is working

BCG

again

BCG has failed

More

What's next?

testing

O U R M I S S I O N I S TO S AV E A N D

UROLOGIST MAKES

Urologist visit

TREATMENT CHOICE

I M P ROV E T H E L I V E S O F PAT I E N T S

Intravenous

W I T H C A N C E R

Bladder

treatment

(Medical Oncologist)

removal

Intravesical

(Surgeon)

treatment

3

Source: Svatek RS, et al. Eur Oncol. 2014.

(Urologist)

Vicineum has a Highly Differentiated Mechanism of Action

M e c h a n i s m 1 :

M e c h a n i s m 2 :

K i l l s c e l l d i r e c t l y

A c t i v a t e s i m m u n e s y s t e m

Vicineum selectively targets EpCAM on cancer cells while generally leaving healthy cells alone

Vicineum causes immunogenic cell death by triggering damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs)

DAMPs

Exotoxin A Payload

Non-cleavable

V i c i n e u m

peptide Linker

Antibody Fragment

T cells recognize neoantigen and kill cancer cells

Neoantigen

T cell proliferation

release

APC

Activation

Neoantigen presentation and T cell activation

Memory T cell

For illustrative purposes only. Based on preclinical studies, we believe Vicineum works via a dual mechanism of action.

5

Vicineum has a Highly Differentiated Clinical Profile

Efficacy Data

3-month response data

  • CIS: 40% complete response rate
  • Papillary: 71% recurrence-free rate

Durability of response

  • CIS: 52% duration of 9 months (12 months of therapy)
  • Papillary: Median time to recurrence of 402 days

Positive time to cystectomy data

  • 76% of patients are cystectomy-free for 3 years
  • Meaningful data for patients and payers

Encouraging survival data

  • Overall survival (OS) is 98% at 12 months
  • 2-yearOS is 96% vs. 94% for the general population at 2 years (matched for age/gender)

Safety Data

Intravesical administration

  • Bladder wall serves protective function
  • Preference of FDA* and most Urologists

Clinical experience

  • 243 patients exposed to Vicineum for periods up to 782 days across all clinical trials
  • Average patient received 15 instillations of BCG

Differentiated safety profile

  • 95% of all AEs were Grade 1 or 2
  • Only 4% of patients experienced a treatment- related Grade 3-5 AE

Favorable tolerability

  • Low discontinuation rate due to AEs (3%)
  • No age-related increase in AEs

*As referenced in FDA NMIBC Guidance for Industry, February 2018.

6

Source: Phase III data as of the May 29, 2019 data cut.

For additional information regarding Phase III clinical trial data please refer to slides 35-52.

Highly Reliable Manufacturing Process for Vicineum

2000 L E. coli Production

Bioreactor Centrifugation

(bulk solids removal)

Clarification

Cell Bank

Shake flask

(MF for fine solids removal and UF/DF for buffer exchange)

5 Column Purification

DP Fill Finish

1: Q-Sepharose FF

2: Ni2+ IMAC

3: Q-Sepharose HP

4: CHT

5: Q-Sepharose HP

(7 mL @ 5mg/mL)

BDS Formulation

(UF/DF for buffer exchange)

(Crude capture)

(Affinity capture, LMW

(HMW aggregates

(HCP removal)

(Concentration step)

Impurities removal)

removal)

MF, microfiltration; UF, ultrafiltration; DF, diafiltration; FF, Fast-flow; IMAC, immobilized metal affinity chromatography; HP, High-performance; CHT, ceramic hydroxyapatite; BDS, bulk drug substance;

7

DP, drug product; LMW, low molecular weight; HMW, high molecular weight; HCP, host-cell protein.

Source: Arjune Premsukh, Joelle Lavoie JM, Jeannick Cizeau, Joycelyn Entwistle, Glen MacDonald. Protein Expression Purification. 2011 Jul;78(1):27-37.

Forward-looking Timeline for Vicineum

Positive progress in the US and Europe enables a clear regulatory path forward with the following anticipated milestones:

US

BLA completion FDA accepts file

FDA approval

Early commercial success

4Q 20

1Q 21

2Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

1Q 22

2Q 22

Europe

MAA submission

HTA/NICE evaluations

EMA approval

BLA = Biologics License Application; MAA = Marketing Authorization Application; HTA = Health Technology Assessment; NICE = National

8

Institute for Clinical Excellence

Analytical Comparability Progress

Clear FDA requirements for the PPQ Campaign

Considerable in-house manufacturing process expertise from clinical manufacturing

Completed the PPQ drug substance campaign at Fujifilm

Completed the first and second PPQ drug product batches at Baxter; remaining PPQ batch expected to be completed in September

9

Sesen Bio OUS Update

July 31, 2020:Announced partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the manufacture, development and commercialization of Vicineum in Greater China*

  • Represents the first of 6-10 anticipated OUS deals
  • Financial terms include significant sources of non-dilutive capital
  • Qilu will be the Marketing Authorization Holder and will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum in the region
  • Terms of the agreement include tech transfer, creating an opportunity for future CMO partnership to meet significant global demand forecasts

Vicineum is a product with potential for registration and reimbursement in multiple developed markets

  • OUS opportunity for Vicineum is roughly double the US opportunity
  • Additional partnership opportunities expected in 2H 2020 - 1H 2021

*Greater China is defined as China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

10

Simulation Inputs: US Market

Estimated patients eligible for branded therapy1 (Annual high-riskNMIBC patients unresponsive to BCG)

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

7,800 patients

20,400 patients

Estimated peak market share2

(Likely share of branded agents)

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

20%

75%

Approximate year 1 doses received3

(Percent of possible doses received)

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

67%

83%

Anticipated reimbursement price for competitive agents4

(Anticipated annual CMS ASP)

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

$100,000

$175,000

Sources: 1National Cancer Institute, SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Bladder Cancer, 2019., and ClearView Analysis 1Q 2019.

2Emerging Treatment IDIs with High BCG-Treating

11

UROs, 1Q 2020, N=34, 3Phase III trial data as of May 29, 2019 data cut., 4Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Price List

Simulation Inputs: OUS Market

Estimated incidence relative to the US1 (High-riskNMIBC patients unresponsive to BCG)

Estimated price relative to the US2

(Anticipated reimbursed price)

Europe

China

MENA

Asia

(incl. Japan)

Latin America

Canada

Oceania

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

1.11.3

1.61.8

0.20.4

0.81.0

0.20.4

0.10.3

0.050.2

Lower Bound

Upper Bound

Europe

0.44

0.84

China

0.20

0.60

MENA

0.66

1.06

Asia

0.29

0.69

(incl. Japan)

Latin America

0.30

1.00

Canada

0.35

0.70

Oceania

0.35

0.70

Sources: Ferlay. Intern. J. Canc. 2015; UN World Population Reports; SEER; GLOBOCAN; RedBook; Lauertaxe; Ameli; NICE; Vademecum; AIFA; NHI; CADTH; ANVISA;

CBiP; Danish Medicines Agency; The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme; Saudi Food & Drug Authority; South African Medicine Price Registry; FiercePharma; ClearView

Analysis. 1Relative incidence is calculated from total bladder cancer, and does not account for differences in the distribution of patients between NMIBC and MIBC.

2Pricing multiplier is based on publicly available pricing information; averaged based on ex-manufacturer price of Keytruda and Opdivo, and is likely to vary greatly for each

12

pharmaceutical, and across different countries within each region. 3South Africa price multiplier was based on Keytruda only, as Opdivo has not yet been priced.

We estimate the OUS opportunity for Vicineum is roughly double the US

Geography

Peak Revenue Opportunity for Vicineum

(captures 80% of variance)

US

$423M - $942M

Europe

$227M - $556M

China

$194M - $522M

Rest of Asia (incl. Japan)

$128M - $330M

MENA

$74M - $187M

Latin America

$51M - $150M

Canada

$28M - $81M

Oceania*

$17M - $53M

*Australia, New Zealand, Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia

Note: The peak sales ranges above were calculated using a Monte Carlo revenue simulation model; using the inputs listed on slides 11-12, the model calculated a range of

alternative futures and possibilities. Peak sales presented capture 80% of uncertainty (10th-90th percentiles)

13

Updated Financial Overview

We have an expected cash runway into 2Q 20211 with no outstanding debt

  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $38M as of June 30, 2020

We continue to efficiently strengthen our balance sheet, supporting stage-gated investment in US commercial build

  • ATM
    • 1Q 2020: net proceeds of $3.2M
    • 2Q 2020: net proceeds of $4.8M
  • Licensing deal
    • 2H 2020: expected gross proceeds of $12M

~$24M available on a $35M ATM facility administered by Jefferies, which was declared effective by the SEC on November 29, 20192

*Net proceeds are estimated based on gross proceeds less commissions and prorated estimated quarterly fees 1Assumes receipt of upfront payment under the Qilu License Agreement prior to December 31, 2020

2Pursuant to a shelf registration statement on form S-3 (File no. 333-223750)14 SEC = Securities and Exchange Commission

Recent and Upcoming IR Events

Completed 2020 IR Presentations

  • 4Q 2019 Business Update - March 16
  • 1Q 2020 Business Update - May 11
  • Investor Conference - June 2
  • OUS Business Update - July 31
  • Investor Conference - August 12
  • H.C.Wainwright Conference - September 15

Anticipated 2020 IR Presentations

  • 3Q 2020 Business Update - November
  • Regulatory Update - December

1515

THANK YOU

Talented and Experienced Leadership Team Prepared for Commercial Launch

Senior Management

Board of Directors

Thomas Cannell, DVM

President, CEO and Director

Monica Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

Glen MacDonald, Ph.D.

Chief Technology Officer

Erin Clark

Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Mark Sullivan

General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary

Omar Rifi

Vice President, Business Development and Alliance Management

Louise Stejbach

Commercial Advisor

Jeannick Cizeau, Ph.D.

Head of Research

Jeanette Kohlbrenner

Human Resources Advisor

Jay Duker, M.D.

Chair of the Board of Directors

Carrie L. Bourdow

Director

Thomas Cannell, DVM

President, CEO and Director

Jane V. Henderson

Director

Jason Keyes

Director

17

Appendix - Table of Contents

Section

Slide number

Unmet Medical Need

19-23

Dual Mechanism of Action

24-25

Regulatory

26-34

Clinical Data

35-52

Commercial Opportunity

53-68

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

69-72

Intellectual Property

73-74

For Investor Purposes Only

18

Appendix

Unmet Medical Need

19

Significant Unmet Medical Need in NMIBC

~440,000

Bladder cancer is the 6th most prevalent cancer in the US, of which 75%-85% is NMIBC2,3

new cases each year globally1

Bladder cancer is the most expensive cancer to treat in the US with projected costs of

~$6B by 20204

One of the worst patient experiences among common cancers

BCG

SHORTAGE Survival rates for bladder cancer have decreased in recent years in the UK, during which is complicating patient care time there was also a BCG shortage5

1Bray F et al. CA Cancer J Clin, 2018. 2Anastasiadis et al. Therapeutic Advances in Urology, 2012. 3Siegel et al. CA Cancer J

20

Clin, 2019. 4Svatek RS, et al. Eur Oncol. 2014. 5Office of National Statistics, Aug 2019 Report.

There is a Significant Unmet Need in China

Bladder Cancer is the 13th Most Common Cancer in China1

  • 1.6-1.7times the incidence vs. the US2
  • Case fatality rate is 41% vs. 22.5% in the US3

China has Increasing Diagnosis Rates with LimitedTreatment Options

  • Diagnosis and treatment rate expected to increase from 85% in 2020 to 92% in 20284
  • Chemotherapy treatment is common with high recurrence rates4

>300M Adult Smokers in China5

  • Largest smoking population in the world
  • Smoking is the most important risk factor for bladder cancer

Improving Reimbursement and Pricing

  • Updated provincial pricing and reimbursement policies have been set to improve patient access to innovative therapies in China6

Sources: 1Cancer Statistics in China. American Cancer Society. 2015. 2ClearView analysis. 2019. 3GLOBOCAN/IARC. 2018. 4Qilu business case presentation. April 2020. 5Transl Lung Cancer Res.

21

Tobacco and the lung cancer epidemic in China. NIH. May 2019. 6Better Market Access in China - Government Improves Pricing and Reimbursement Environment. April 2019.

Our Phase III data suggests Vicineum is cystectomy-sparing by significantly delaying or avoiding cystectomy for patients

Your Bladder:An Essential Organ

  • Self-controlledstorage organ in the body
  • Holds urine for release so the body is not exposed to harmful toxins and waste
  • Part of the urinary system; partners with lungs, skin, and intestines to keep chemicals and water in the body balanced and healthy
  • Integrated with male and female reproductive systems

Radical Cystectomy: Life-Altering Surgery

  • Often a 10 hour or longer surgery
  • In women, removal of the entire bladder includes removal of the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries and cervix, part of the vaginal wall, and surrounding tissue
  • In men, removal of the entire bladder includes removal of the prostate, seminal vesicles, and surrounding tissue
  • Radical cystectomy requires life-long urinary diversion

2018 FDA Guidance:The goal of therapy in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is to avoid cystectomy

Sources and Additional Information: Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN). Bladder Removal Surgery. May 2017.

22

Latest global BCG shortage expected to last through 2020

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sanofi suspends production

Merck announces shortages

Sanofi discontinues all global

Merck announces supply

of BCG Connaught strain

of BCG Tice strain

production of BCG

constraints of BCG Tice strain

during facility renovations

Connaught strain

expected to last throughout 2020

BCG Shortage Current Events:

  • Since 2012, Merck has been the sole supplier of BCG in the US and the majority of countries worldwide.
  • Merck has changed its TICE BCG distribution strategy, now allocating exclusively to distributors and wholesalers based on product supply and historical purchasing patterns.
  • Merck anticipates this global supply constraint to continue throughout 2020.
  • Prominent groups such as AUA, BCAN, and the LUGPA are advocating with the FDA and payers to find solutions.
  • The AUA has issued updated guidance for high-risk NMIBC to maximize patient care, including decreased dosing, delayed maintenance therapy, first line use of alternative therapies, and earlier surgical intervention via radical cystectomy.
  • Two clinical trials are underway to examine if the TICE BCG vaccine protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus.

Appendix

Dual Mechanism of Action

24

Vicineum is Highly Differentiated and has a Dual Mechanism of Action

  • Fusion protein consisting of an antibody fragment and a cytotoxic payload
  • Small size facilitates tumor penetration and greater drug delivery
  • Selectively targets cancer cells while generally sparing healthy cells
  • Inhibits protein synthesis and kills both rapidly proliferating and slow-growing cancer cells
  • Effective against multi-drug resistant cancer cells

Dual MoA

Selectively targets EpCAM to destroy cancer cells by immunogenic cell death

Immunogenic cell death activates a T cell-mediated immune response to attack the tumor

Based on preclinical studies, we believe Vicineum works via a dual mechanism of action.

25

Appendix

Regulatory

26

FDA Conditional Acceptance of Vicineum Tradename Differentiated vs. branded agents in Urology

TM

27

Our long-term relationship with the agency has allowed us to shape our nonclinical and clinical programs in alignment with FDA guidance

2018 FDA Guidance

Vicineum Clinical Program

  • Conduct nonclinical studies to assess toxicity in animal models
  • Conduct nonclinical studies to demonstrate anti-tumor activity
  • Conduct nonclinical studies to determine optimal dose and schedule
  • Examine anti-tumor activity and optimal dose schedule in early phase clinical trial
  • Papillary cohort endpoint of recurrence-free survival (time to event endpoint)
  • CIS studied in single-arm trial with CRR & DoR as primary endpoints
  • Papillary cohort not in primary efficacy endpoint
  • Prefer intravesical vs. systemic administration
  • Specifically define trial entry criteria
  • Definition of BCG-unresponsive disease
  • 2004 WHO classification for tumor grading
  • Central pathology review of biopsy tissue and urine cytology
  • Collect data on patients' previous anti-cancer therapies
  • Enroll patients who reflect clinically relevant patient population
  • Optimize risk-benefit balance with dose selection
  • Definition of CRR
  • Collect time to cystectomy data
  • Lower bound of 95% confidence interval rules out clinically unimportant CRR
  • Nonclinical studies to determine need for evaluation of systemic toxicity
  • Consistent efficacy and safety data across Phase I, II and III trials

Source: FDA Guidance: BCG-UnresponsiveNon-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Developing Drugs and Biologics for Treatment Guidance for Industry, February 2018.

28

CRR, Complete Response Rate; DoR, Duration of Response; BCG, bacillus Calmette-Guérin; WHO, World Health Organization.

Vicineum demonstrates a strong benefit-risk profile in our Phase III Trial

Efficacy

Surrogate

Time to

Health

Endpoints

Cystectomy

Outcomes

Benefit

Risk

:

Safety and Tolerability

Selectively targets cancer cells while generally avoiding healthy cells

Favorable profile relative to BCG, Valstar, checkpoint inhibitors

No dose or age-related increase in AEs

Intravesical administration

2018 FDA Guidance:The approval of a marketing application is based on a favorable risk-benefit assessment

Phase III clinical trial is an open-label, multicenter, single-arm registration trial for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC patients who are designated to be BCG-unresponsive after adequate

29

treatment with BCG. Adequate BCG is defined as at least two courses of BCG with at least five doses in the first course and two in the second. Preliminary data as of May 29, 2019 data cut.

Initiation of Vicineum BLA submission under Rolling Review on December 6, 2019

Oncology Products Reviewed by FDA 2006 - 2015

Phase

Probability of Approval

Products at end of Phase I

5%

Products at end of Phase II

8%

Products at end of Phase III

33%

Products with BLA Submission

82%

As part of a comprehensive analysis done for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), a

total of 9,985 clinical and regulatory phase transitions (phase advancement or development

suspension) were recorded and analyzed from 7,455 development programs, across 1,103 companies.

Sources: FDA applications for oncology products 2006 - 2015. Thomas D.W. et al., Clinical development success rates 2006-2015. 2016. Bio, BioMedTracker and Amplion.

30

Significant Progress in 2019

4 Pivotal Face-to-Face Meetings Led to BLA Submission of Clinical/Nonclinical Data

  • May 2019: FDA Accepts CMC Analytical Comparability Plan
    • No additional clinical trials deemed necessary at this time, subject to final review of comparability data in the BLA
  • June 2019: FDA Recommends Accelerated Approval Pathway and Rolling Review
    • Nonclinical data, clinical pharmacology data, and the safety database are sufficient to support a BLA submission
  • November 2019: Gained alignment with FDA on post-marketing confirmatory trial
    • Creates opportunity for future label expansion in broader population
  • December 2019: Gained alignment with the FDA on the final content of the BLA
    • Shared commitment to accelerate the timing of the pre-license inspection

December 2019: Initiated BLA submission for Vicineum under Rolling Review

31

BLA Amendment filed in May 2020 further supports favorable safety and tolerability profile of Vicineum

Module 1

Module 2

Module 3

Module 4

Module 5

  • General corporate information
  • Patent information and exclusivity
  • Waivers
  • Draft Label
  • Risk management plan
  • Draft carton and container labels

Expected to be submitted in 2H 2020

  • Introduction to summary
  • Quality overall summary
  • Non-clinicaloverview
  • Clinical overview
  • Non-clinicalwritten and tabulated summaries
    • Pharmacology
    • Pharmacokinetics
    • Toxicology
  • Clinical summaries
    • Biopharmaceutical studies
    • Pharmacology studies
    • Clinical Efficacy
    • Clinical Safety

BLA Amendment filed May 2020

  • Phase 3 clinical assays
    • Description of assays and validation
    • Summary of sample analysis results
  • Drug substance
    • Manufacturer
    • Facility information
    • Batch records
    • Validation Master Plans
  • Drug product
    • Manufacturer
    • Facility information
    • Batch records
    • Validation master plans
  • Drug substance PPQ data
  • Drug product PPQ data
  • Analytical comparability study
  • Analytical method validation

Expected to be submitted in 2H 2020

24

Non-clinical studies

List of clinical studies

30

Non-clinical reports

Phase 1, 2 and 3 Clinical Study

Pharmacology

Reports

o 19 reports

Integrated Summary of Efficacy

Integrated Summary of Safety

Pharmacokinetics

o 4 reports

Case Report Forms

  • Toxicology reports o 7 reports

Indicates information submitted

32

in December 2019

November 2019: Type C FDA meeting

We were successful in gaining alignment with the FDA on the design of our post-marketing confirmatory trial forVicineum

Key Elements

The confirmatory trial will enroll BCG-refractory patients who received less-than-adequate BCG*

  • This represents a broader patient population than the originally proposed BCG-intolerant population
  • If the trial is successful, labeling is expected to be expanded to include this additional patient population

The trial is expected to be powered to demonstrate the superior efficacy of Vicineum vs. currently utilizedtherapies

  • Primary endpoints expected to include complete response rate and duration of response
  • Secondary endpoints expected to include quality of life, survival and safety assessments, as well as an evaluation of a delayed complete response**
  • These data are expected to contribute to favorable reimbursement discussions worldwide

* Adequate BCG is defined by the FDA as at least 5 doses in an initial induction course, plus at least 2 doses in a second course

33

** In post-hoc analyses requested by the FDA, Vicineum was shown to demonstrate a delayed CR in some patients who were non-CR at 3 months

Positive Interactions with EMA on Regulatory Pathway for Vicineum

May 7, 2020 CHMP clinical advice for Vicineum:

  • The nonclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, and safety database are all sufficient to support a MAA submission for Vicineum and no additional clinical trials were requested
  • There is an unmet need for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients, especially for patients who are contraindicated for cystectomy
  • CHMP provided Sesen Bio with additional clarity on how to structure data in the MAA submission

May 29, 2020 CHMP CMC advice for Vicineum:

  • Analytic comparability aligned to global standards issued by the ICH
  • CHMP agreed that the CMC comparability plan provides a strong analytical package, and no additional clinical trials to establish comparability are deemed necessary at this time
  • CHMP agreed to accept the GMP inspections conducted by the FDA

Based on the guidance received, we expect to submit the MAA forVicineum to the EMA in early 2021,

with potential approval anticipated in early 2022

CHMP = Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use EMA = European Medicines Agency

MAA = marketing authorization application34 ICH = International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use

Appendix

Clinical Data

35

Phase III Trial: Patient Demographics

COHORT 1

COHORT 2

COHORT 3

CHARACTERISTICS

CIS that was refractory or

CIS that recurred >6

Papillary tumors (without

recurred within 6 months

months but ≤11 months of

CIS) that recurred within

of adequate BCG

adequate BCG

6 months of adequate

BCG

Total patients enrolled

86

7

40

Evaluable patients at 3-months

86

7

40

Evaluable patients at 6-months

86

7

40

Evaluable patients at 9-months

86

7

40

Evaluable patients at 12-months

86

7

40

Mean age (years)

74

68

74

Males/Females

63/23

6/1

34/6

Mean prior treatment for NMIBC

BCG cycles (courses)

3 (range 2-13)

3 (range 2-13)

BCG cycles (instillations)

16 (range 8-45)

15 (range 7-48)

Intravesical chemotherapy

1 (range 0-23)

1 (range 0-6)

TURBT

4 (range 0-28)

4 (range 0-10)

TURBT: transurethral resection of bladder tumor

36

Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut

Compelling Clinical Data Set

Endpoint

How Endpoint is Measured

Results

Complete Response Rate (CRR)

Defined as the proportion of patients who show no evidence of high-risk

• 40% CRR at 3 months

Primary Endpoint

Lower bound of 95% CI rules out clinically unmeaningful CRR

disease, or disease progression (e.g., T2 or more advanced disease).

CIS patients

• Higher complete response rate in patients receiving less BCG

Duration of Response (DoR)

• 52% duration of 9 months (12 months of therapy)

Primary Endpoint

Defined as the time from complete response to treatment failure.

• 39% duration of 15 months or greater (18 months of therapy)

CIS patients

• The longer the CR, the higher the probability of remaining disease-free

Time to Disease Recurrence

Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to treatment

• Median time to recurrence is 402 days

Secondary Endpoint

50% probability of remaining recurrence-free for 12 months

failure.

Papillary patients

• 37% probability of remaining recurrence-free for 24 months or greater

Time to Cystectomy (TtC)

• 76% of patients are cystectomy-free for 3 years

Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical

• Responders have an 88% probability of remaining cystectomy-free at 3 years

Secondary Endpoint

bladder removal.

• Average responder remains cystectomy-free for 1,035 days vs. 631 days for

All Cohorts

non-responders

Progression-Free Survival (PFS)

Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to disease

96% of patients are progression-free at 12 months

Secondary Endpoint

90% of patients are progression-free for 24 months or greater

progression (e.g. T2 or more advanced disease) or death as a first event.

All Cohorts

• Median PFS has not been reached

Event-Free Survival (EFS)

Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to treatment

29% of patients are event-free at 12 months

Secondary Endpoint

• 22% of patients remain event-free at 18 months

failure or death as a first event.

All Cohorts

• 21% of patients remain event-free for 24 months or greater

Overall Survival (OS)

Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to death

• Overall survival is 98% at 12 months

Secondary Endpoint

• Overall survival is 96% for 24 months or greater vs. 94% for general

from any cause.

All Cohorts

population at 2 years

Safety

2% treatment-related SAEs

Secondary Endpoint

Full review of all safety data from Phase III

• 4% treatment-related Grade 3-5 AEs

All Cohorts

• Increased dosing in Phase III did not increase severity or frequency of AEs

Tolerability

AEs generally low grade

Secondary Endpoint

Full review of all tolerability data from Phase III

Low rate of discontinuations for AEs

37

All Cohorts

No age-related increase in AEs

Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut

Additional Vicineum Clinical Data

Preliminary Phase II vs. Phase III Complete Response Rate

Time Point

Phase II Pooled CRR (95% Confidence Interval)

Phase III Pooled CRR (95% Confidence Interval)

3-months

40% (26%-56%)

40% (30%- 51%)

6-months

27% (15%-42%)

28% (19%-39%)

9-months

18% (8%-32%)

21% (13%-31%)

12-months

16% (7%-30%)

17% (10%-26%)

Dosing:

Phase II:

Cohort 1: 6 weekly induction doses, 6 weeks off; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance dosing consisting of three cycles of 3 weekly doses, followed by 9 weeks off; those with residual disease at 3 months had option of to start maintenance or receive a second induction course.

Cohort 2: 12 weekly induction doses; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance dosing consisting of three cycles of 3 weekly doses, followed by 9 weeks off.

Phase III:

Biweekly induction doses for 6 weeks followed by weekly dosing for 6 weeks; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance of every other week dosing for 2 years total.

38

Note: Phase III data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut

Phase III Trial: Evaluable Patient Data Tables by Cohort for Carcinoma in situ

Cohort 1 (n=82) Complete Response Rate

Time Point

Evaluable Patients

Complete Response Rate (95% Confidence Interval)

3-months

n=82

39% (28%-50%)

6-months

n=82

26% (17%-36%)

9-months

n=82

20% (12%-30%)

12-months

n=82

17% (10%-27%)

Cohort 2 (n=7) Complete Response Rate

Time Point

Evaluable Patients

Complete Response Rate (95% Confidence Interval)

3-months

n=7

57% (18%-90%)

6-months

n=7

57% (18%-90%)

9-months

n=7

43% (10%-82%)

12-months

n=7

14% (0%-58%)

Response-evaluable population includes any modified intention-to-treat (mITT) subject who completed the induction phase

39

Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut

Complete and Partial Response: In our Phase II clinical trial, 83% of patients had a complete or partial response

3-Month Response

40% of patients had a complete response

Start of

43% of patients had a partial response

Treatment with

Vicineum

17% of patients had no response

*Note: Data are from Phase II clinical trial, n=45 (40% of patient had a complete response at 3 months; 60% of patients did not have a complete response and, of those, 71%

of patients had a partial response). Partial response, as measured by bladder mapping, is defined by non-complete response patients who had either a reduction in tumor size

40

or did not experience an increase in bladder area affected. Bladder mapping was not done as part of the Phase III trial, therefore partial response data are not available.

Duration of Response: 52% of CIS patients who had a complete response at 3 months remained disease-free for a total of 12 months after starting treatment

Median Duration of Response is 287 days (95% CI, 154-NE* days) (9.4 months)**

100

KM Estimate

Response

80

X

Censored

95% CI

Complete

60

52%

with

40

39%

% of Patients

20

0

At time of first CR

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

Time after first CR (months)

(90 days)

KM Evaluable

36

35

21

16

13

10

6

4

Patients:

Duration of response: defined as the time of complete response to treatment failure.

*Not Estimable, the upper bound for the 95% confidence interval has not reached the median.

**Note: Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2. Median duration of response for the primary endpoint, Cohort 1 (n=86) is 273 days (95% CI=122-NE),41 and duration of response for Cohort 2 (n=7) is 290 days (95% CI=167-NE), based on the Kaplan-Meier method.

Duration of Response: The longer you have a complete response, the higher the probability of remaining cancer-free

Probability of Maintaining Complete Response (CR) for at Least One Additional Year*

CR at

74%

12 months

CR at

61%

9 months

CR at

56%

6 months

CR at

42%

3 months

17%

Day 0

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

Probability of CR for Additional 12 months

Duration of response: defined as the time from complete response to treatment failure.

42

*Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2.

Duration of Response: Vicineum is generally more efficacious in CIS patients treated with less BCG

The BCG shortage may cause a new normal wherein patients receive less BCG

100

Legend:

Response

7-9 BCG instillations

80

≥10 BCG instillations

X

Censored

Complete

60

Median

with

40

Patients

20

% of

0

At time offirst CR

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

Time after first CR (months)

(90 days)

KM Evaluable Patients

7

7

5

4

4

2

2

2

7 - 9 BCG Instillations:

KM Evaluable Patients

28

13

29

15

9

8

4

2

≥10 BCG Instillations:

Duration of response: defined as the time of complete response to treatment failure.

43

*Note: Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2.

Time to Disease Recurrence: Time to Disease-Recurrence: 50% of high-risk papillary patients who were treated with Vicineum are disease-free at 1 year

Median time to recurrence is 402 days per Kaplan-Meier estimate (13.2 months)

100

Legend:

80

KM Estimate

Recurrence-Free

60

X Censored

95% CI

50%

% of Patients

40

37%

20

0

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

Time on treatment (months)

KM Evaluable

40

27

23

18

16

12

10

8

4

Patients:

2018 FDA Guidance: Sponsors can include patients with completely resected lesions and no evidence of CIS in these single-arm trials but should not include them in the evaluation of the primary efficacy endpoint.

Time to disease recurrence: defined as the time from the date of the first dose of study treatment to treatment failure.

44

Median time to disease recurrence 95% confidence intervals are 170 - Not estimable (NE) days. Not estimable means the upper bound for the 95% confidence interval has not reached the median.

Note: Data reflect results of patients in cohort 3 (n = 40) with high-grade Ta or T1 tumors (without Carcinoma in situ) that recurred within 6 months of adequate BCG.

Recurrence-freeRate: 42% of high-risk papillary patients remain disease- free after one year

Recurrence-free (RF) Rate (Papillary patients)

Time Point

Evaluable Patients

RF Rate (95% Confidence Interval)

3-months

n=38

71% (54%-85%)

6-months

n=38

58% (41%-74%)

9-months

n=38

45% (29%-62%)

12-months

n=38

42% (26%-59%)

Recurrence-free rate: defined as the percentage of patients that are recurrence-free at the given assessment time point.

45

Response-evaluable population includes any modified intention-to-treat (mITT) subject who completed the induction phase

Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut

Highly Differentiated Time-to-Cystectomy Data vs. Currently Available Agents 76% of patients are cystectomy-freefor 3 years

No patient on treatment progressed to metastatic disease

100

-Free

80

Cystectomy

60

of Patients

40

20

%

0

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

30

33

Time from start of treatment (months)

KM Evaluable

133

127

113

100

86

60

49

37

29

15

10

5

Patients:

Legend:

KM Estimate

X Censored

95% CI

Median

2018 FDA Guidance: The goal of therapy in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is to avoid cystectomy.

Time to cystectomy: defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical bladder removal. Data reflected consist of patients from all cohorts 1, 2 & 3 (n=133).

Note: Average time to cystectomy from transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for NMIBC patients with high-risk papillary disease in Europe is ~105 days (National Institute of Health,

Timing of radical cystectomy in Central Europe - multicenter study on factors influencing the time from diagnosis to radical treatment of bladder cancer patients, Poletajew S, et al., 2015.)

46

Additional FDA guidance states that although delay in radical cystectomy is considered a direct patient benefit, the variations in patient and health care provider preferences can confound the

interpretation of this endpoint in randomized trials and particularly in single-arm trials. Nevertheless, sponsors should collect these data, which may provide supportive evidence of effectiveness.

Time to Cystectomy: Responders have an 88% probability of remaining cystectomy-free 3 years after starting treatment

The average responder remains cystectomy-free for 1,035 days vs. 631 days for non-responders

100

-Free

80

Cystectomy

60

Median

Patients

40

Legend:

Responders

% of

20

Non-responders

X

Censored

0

0

3

6

9

12

15

18

21

24

27

30

33

36

Time from start of treatment (months)

Statistically significant difference for responders vs. non-responders:

p = < 0.001

KM Evaluable

63

63

63

58

52

39

34

27

23

13

9

4

2

Responder Patients:

KM Evaluable Non-

70

64

50

42

34

21

15

10

6

2

0

0

0

responder Patients:

Time to cystectomy: defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical bladder removal. Data consist of patients from all cohorts (n=133).

47

Overall Survival

1- and 2-year survival rates of patients on trial are comparable to those of the general population of similar age and gender demographics (predominantly male in their 70s)

Survival Estimates

Patients on VISTA Trial

General Population1

1 year

98%

97%

2 years

96%

94%

1U.S. Social Security Administration Actuarial Life Table (https://www.ssa.gov/oact/STATS/table4c6.html), Based on probability of dying within one year and weighted to match VISTA trial population demographics 48

Safety and Tolerability: Our Phase II and Phase III clinical trials are highly consistent for safety and tolerability

Increased dosing and duration of exposure does not appear to lead to an increase in incidence or severity of AEs

Treatment-related serious adverse events reported:

  • Phase II Clinical Trial: 6 SAEs reported, none determined to be related to treatment by the investigator.
  • Phase III Clinical Trial: 3 patients reported 4 events including grade 4 cholestatic hepatitis, grade 5 renal failure1, grade 3 acute kidney injury2, and grade 2 pyrexia.

Category

Phase II

Phase III

Patients (%)

Patients (%)

Any AE

43

(94%)

117 (88%)

Grade 3-5 AEs

9 (20%)

29

(22%)

Treatment-related AEs

30

(65%)

66

(50%)

Treatment-related Grade 3-5 AEs

3

(7%)

5

(4%)

Any SAE

6 (13%)

19

(14%)

Treatment-related SAEs

0

(0%)

3

(2%)

Discontinuations due to AEs

0

(0%)

4

(3%)

VicineumTreatment Exposure:

Average Instillations per Patient

12

27

Average Duration of Exposure (days)

147

240

190-year-old man started the trial Mar. 2016. In May 2016, admitted for renal failure and started dialysis. Two weeks later, patient opted to discontinue dialysis, entered hospice and died

49

in June 2016. Case reported to DSMB, FDA and Health Canada. 274-year-old man started the trial Nov. 2016. In Dec. 2016, admitted for acute kidney injury. In 2017, protocol amended

to enhance monitoring, and educated investigators. No new serious related renal events since.

Safety and Tolerability: No age-related increase in adverse events in our Phase III trial

The average patient in the VISTA trial was ~74 years old

10

Adverse Events

9.0

Treatment-related Adverse Events

8

7.9

7.5

AEs/patient

6

Mean

4

3.0

2.1

2

1.6

0

70-79

80+

54-69

(n=40)

(n=57)

(n=36)

Age (years)

Note: Data consist of patients from all cohorts (n=133).

50

Mean AEs for all patients: 8.1 (range 0-54), Mean treatment-related AEs for all patients: 2.2 (range 0-51).

3-month complete response rate data from different clinical trials

Please use caution when drawing comparisons across different clinical trials

CRR (%)

60

Vicineum 3-month CRR

Overall1

U.S. Patients1

53%

50

51%

41%

40

40%

30

30%

29%

20

20% success criterion for the primary hypothesis test2

10

0

1Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut from the Phase III VISTA trial

2To demonstrate a clinically meaningful response, per Keytruda ODAC panel

discussion on Dec. 17, 2019 and based on the 18% CRR of Valstar

CRR: complete response rate

CRR data from each trial are for CIS patients only

95% confidence intervals determined using exact binomial method (Clopper-Pearson)

Keytruda 3-month CRR

60

Overall3

U.S. Patients3

50

51%

48%

41%

(%)

40

32%

31%

CRR

30

20

20% success criterion for the

16%

10

primary hypothesis test2

0

3Advisory Committee Briefing Document and presentation slides for pembrolizumab

for NMIBC (PEMBROLIZUMAB-P057V01MK3475). December 17, 2019.

51

Pipeline of Targeted Therapies

We believe there is strong scientific rationale for Vicineum in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.Vicineum in combination with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1, Imfinzi (durvalumab), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial run by the National Cancer Institute.

PRODUCT CANDIDATE

PAYLOAD

INDICATION

PRECLINICAL Ph I

Ph II

Ph III

BLA

Locally administered TPTs

Vicineum

ETA

BCG-unresponsive

Submission Initiated

high-risk NMIBC

Vicineum

ETA

SCCHN

Complete

Locally administered TPT + Systemic Checkpoint Inhibitor

Vicineum + Durvalumab

ETA & IO

BCG-unresponsive

Ongoing

high-risk NMIBC

Vicineum

ETA & IO

SCCHN

Deferred

(Combination with

checkpoint inhibitor)

We have deferred further development of Vicineum, for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and VB6-845d in order to focus our

efforts and resources on our ongoing development of Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. We are also exploring collaborations for Vicineum, for the

52

treatment of SCCHN, and VB6-845d.

ETA, exotoxin A; IO, immuno-oncology agent

Appendix

Commercial Opportunity

53

Large Global Commercial Opportunity

Substantial US opportunity and OUS potential of roughly two times the US

  • We have CMO partners capable of reliably meeting that demand

Anticipated virtuous cycle of advocacy across physicians, patients/caregivers, and payers to drive rapid uptake and strong growth after approval and launch

Compelling intent to prescribe research

Highly concentrated market of ~1,500 Urologists treating ~75% of BCG patients allows for efficient targeting

  • Estimated 40-50 sales representatives required
  • Allows for efficient digital/social strategies to activate patients/caregivers

Source: Sesen Bio Qualitative market research, Urologist IDIs June 2019, n = 30.

54

Vicineum has the Potential to Provide Continuity of Care for Patients with NMIBC

Treatment Protocol

BCG

Vicineum

Checkpoint

Inhibitors

Treatment at Urology office

X

Directed by Urologist

X

Administration by Urology

X

nurse

Bladder infusion via urinary

X

catheter

2-hour infusion, hold, and

X

rotation

Source: Sesen Bio Qualitative market research, Urologist IDIs June 2019, n = 30.

Market Research Input

Clinical Data from Emerging Treatments for NMIBC

Vicineum

Tecentriq

(Phase III Data)

(Phase II Data)

Characteristics

Median Patient Age

73

73

Median # of BCG Instillations

12

12

Efficacy

N=89

N=73

At 3 Months

40%

41%

At 6 Months

28%

28%

Safety

N=133

N=73

Treatment-Related Grade 3-5 AEs

4%

12%

Mode of Administration

Intravesical

Intravenous

Source: May 2020 ASCO abstract for Tecentriq profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.

56

Note: The data shown are from the respective trials and do not represent head-to-head trial outcomes

Competitive Scan:August 2020

BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC Monotherapies

Approved/Pipeline Products

Checkpoint Inhibitors:

Gene Therapy:Adenovirus Vectors

Keytruda

Adstiladrin

Approved for NMIBC January 2020

• Missed May PDUFA date

Reimbursed at $175,000/year with minimal payer restrictions

• Received a CRL from the FDA in May 2020 citing numerous

Tecentriq

CMC and manufacturing issues

Awaiting Phase III enrollment

CG0070

• Phase II closed prematurely as it failed to meet futility

• Phase III trial anticipated to start September 2020

endpoint

• Same adenovirus serotype as Adstiladrin

Recently Terminated Programs

Phase II Trials

Phase III Trials

Enzalutamide

October 2018

Rapamycin

June 2019

InodiftageneVixteplasmid

November 2019

Nanoxel

August 2019

Rogaratinib

December 2019

• Mitomycin C + Synergo

April 2020

57

Appendix

1Q 2020 Intent-to-Prescribe

Market Research Results

We conducted 30-minute interviews with 34 high- prescribing Urologists to assess their views of the Vicineum profile vs. the Keytruda profile based on available clinical information

58

Market Research Input

Profile of Emerging Treatments for NMIBC

Vicineum Profile

Keytruda Profile

Mechanism of Action

Selectively targets and kills bladder cancer cells while

Binds to the PD-1 receptor, blocking both PD-L1 and

sparing healthy cells, while also activating the immune

PD-L2 from interacting with PD-1 to help restore T cell-

system to attack the tumor

mediated immune responses to attack the tumor

• Carcinoma in situ

• Carcinoma in situ

• High-risk papillary (Ta/T1)

Indication

2nd line use for patients who have failed following at least 2

2nd line use for patients who have failed following at least 2

courses of BCG (minimum 7 doses), and still have evidence

courses of BCG (minimum 7 doses), and still have evidence

of disease

of disease

Limitations: None (anticipated upon FDA review)

Limitations: Only patients ineligible for or refusing

cystectomy

Mode of Administration

Intravesical

Intravenous

Induction

Weeks 1-6: twice weekly

Dosing Regimen

Weeks 7-12: once weekly

Every 3 weeks

Maintenance

Every 2 weeks

Generally Administered By

Urologist

Medical Oncologist

Source: Dec. 2019 FDA briefing book for Keytruda profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.

59

This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.

Market Research Input

Clinical Data from Emerging Treatments for NMIBC

Vicineum Profile

Keytruda Profile

Efficacy

N=89

N=102

Complete Response Rate

At 3 Months

40% (CI: 30-51)

41% (CI: 32-51)

At 12 Months

17%

20%

At 18 Months

11%

13%

Time to Cystectomy

76% of patients were cystectomy-free

No data reported (not a clinical trial endpoint)

at 36 months (n=133)

Safety

N=133

N=102

Treatment-Related Grade 3-5 AEs

4%

13%

Discontinuation due to an AE

3%

10%

Mode of Administration

Intravesical

Intravenous

Source: Dec. 2019 FDA briefing book for Keytruda profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.

60

This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.

1Q 2020 Market Research Results

High Prescribing Urologists Prefer Vicineum Profile

Intent-to-Prescribe

(Stated share of branded agents)*

Extremely 10.0

Key Attributes

90%

83%

9.0

80%

8.0

70%

7.0

8.28.2

6.2

8.6

60%

AverageRating

6.0

of patients

50%

5.0

40%

5.4 5.2

5.8

%

4.0

30%

3.0

20%

17%

2.0

10%

1.0

0%

Not at all 0.0

Vicineum

Keytruda

Profile

Profile

Source: Emerging treatment in-depth interviews (IDIs) with high BCG-treating Urologists, 1Q 2020, N=34 This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes. *Urologists would use a branded agent in ~80% of their high-risk,BCG-unresponsive patients

3.4

Efficacy

Safety

Ease of

Interest in use of

integration

product

Vicineum Profile

Keytruda Profile

61

1Q 2020 Market Research Results

Reasons Urologists Prefer Vicineum Profile

  • Urologists strongly prefer to retain ownership of patient journey
    • High degree of reluctance to refer to Medical Oncologists
    • Fear of losing follow-up diagnostics with patient after treatment referral
  • Urologists perceive favorable product profile for Vicineum
    • Comparable efficacy and favorable safety/tolerability relative to Keytruda profile
    • Compelling time-to-cystectomy data
  • Urologists perceive administration of Vicineum as highly consistent with office operations
    • Vicineum administration protocol is identical to BCG
    • Many Urologists are less familiar with the side effects of intravenous chemotherapy
  • Urologists perceive negative psychological effects of intravenous chemotherapy on patients
    • Stigma of seeing an Oncologist/going to large academic medical center
    • Patient perception of more advanced disease (e.g. terminal patients)

Source: Emerging treatment IDIs with high BCG-treating Urologists, 1Q 2020, N=34

62

This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.

Highly Concentrated Prescriber Base Allows for Efficient Commercial Model

~60% of Urology practices have ≥5 Urologists1

BCG Prescribers2

100%

90%

80%

Patients

70%

60%

~1,500 Urologists treat 75% of patients

% of

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

200

400

600

800

1,000

1,200

1,400

1,600

1,800

2,000

2,200

2,400

2,600

2,800

3,000

3,200

3,400

3,600

3,800

4,000

4,200

4,400

4,600

4,800

0

1AUA State of the Urology Workforce and Practice in the United States. 2017. 2Health Verity 2019.

63

At treatment decision points, caregivers often play an influential role

Our strategy is to educate and inform caregivers via a wide range of digital and social channels

Digital

Paid search

Organic search

Videos Banners

Website (branded or unbranded)

Social

Facebook community groups

• Twitter

Lead gen/CRM

Lead gen = lead generation

64

CRM = customer relationship management

Pricing and Reimbursement US Benchmarks

Price Reference

(Annual Cost)

$200K

Opdivo1

Keytruda1 $150KTecentriq1

$100K

$50K

$0K

Anticipated competitive pricing

Payer Management Responses

to Pricing2

100%

of Payers

50%

Proportion

0%

$30 K $60 K

$90 K $150 K

Unrestricted Coverage

PA to Label

Key: PA to Trial

Risk of Step Edit*

Not on Formulary

Sources: 1Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Price List as of 1Q 2020 (cms.gov).

2Payer Interviews, ClearView Analysis, n=10, March 2019.

*Note: Payers cited a possibility of using a step edit, but could not be certain, as the ability to use a step edit is new to their organization's Medicare Advantage65 medical benefit. PA = Prior Authorization

Partnership Opportunity in China:

Qilu Pharmaceutical Profile

  • Top 10 Pharmaceutical Company in China with >$3B in annual revenues
  • Extensive clinical experience
    • 2nd largest clinical team in Chinese Big Pharma
    • Focused on biosimilar and innovative drugs, with nearly 40 years of clinical development experience
  • Significant oncology experience with a dedicated team of nearly 5,000 employees in sales, marketing and medical
    • Among top 3 companies in China for market promotion in oncology
  • Three commercially available biologics which are manufactured via microbial expression
    • Microbial drug production facility is NMPA approved and has been inspected by EU QP
    • DS and DP manufacturing capabilities
    • Future opportunity to leverage manufacturing expertise as a secondary supplier to help meet global demand

DS = Drug Substance; DP = Drug Product; NMPA = National Medical Products Administration (formerly CFDA); QP = Qualified Person

66

Overview of Qilu License Agreement

  • Financial terms include significant sources of non-dilutive capital
    • Upfront payment of $12M in cash
    • Eligibility to receive up to $23M in regulatory and tech transfer milestones in addition to 12% royalties on net sales for at least 12 years
  • Qilu will be the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) and will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum in the Greater China* region
    • Qilu will be responsible for all expenses related to these activities
    • Sesen retains full development and commercialization rights in the US and rest of world excluding Greater China
  • Terms of the agreement include tech transfer, creating an opportunity for future CMO partnership to meet significant global demand forecasts

*Greater China is defined as China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

67

Building Our Reputation as a Partner of Choice

Feedback Received from Qilu During the Negotiation Process

Vicineum is a highly differentiated product that addresses a huge unmet need

Highly knowledgeable clinical and manufacturing teams

Significant CMC capabilities and experience

Strong cultural fit between Sesen and Qilu

68

Appendix

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

69

Reliable and Inexpensive Manufacturing Process

Vicineum is manufactured using a robust, industry-standard microbial expression system

The manufacturing process is highly reliable, reducing the risk of supply shortages

The manufacturing process is inexpensive, leading to a relatively low cost-of-goods

For manufacturing, we have partnered with Fujifilm and Baxter, both world-class contract manufacturers

70

We have Experienced Partners for the Global Manufacturing and Supply of Vicineum

  • Licensed for commercial production of 8 approved products
  • 25+ years developing and manufacturing biologics
  • 310+ protein-based therapeutics in development and/or manufacturing
  • Proven track record with FDA and worldwide regulatory agencies

Baxter's BioPharma Solutions Business:

  • 160 clinical and commercial programs
  • 60+ years of experience in manufacturing of oncology products
  • ISPE 2016 Facility of the Year Award at site of Vicineum manufacture
  • Proven track record with FDA and worldwide regulatory agencies

71

Vicineum Commercial Manufacturing Strategy

Clinical Supply

Commercial Supply

Drug Substance

Sesen

Fuji (CMO)

Drug Product

Sesen

Baxter (CMO)

The analytical comparability plan is comprised of 4 key elements:

  1. Analytical Release Testing
    • Assesses the purity, biological activity and general characteristics of the protein (e.g. purity by HPLC, endotoxin content)
  3. Biophysical Characterization
    • Assesses the structural characteristics of the protein (e.g. Peptide Mapping, Differential Scanning Calorimetry)
  5. Forced Degradation Studies
    • Assesses the degradation pathway of the protein when exposed to stress conditions (e.g. purity by HPLC after temperature extremes)
  7. Stability Studies
    • Assesses the stability of the protein under long-term storage conditions (e.g. purity by HPLC after storage at -20°)

72

Appendix

Intellectual Property

73

Vicineum Patent Life

Stabilized Chimeric Immunoglobulins (April 2020 - July 2020)

Pending Applications

Dosing Strategies for Targeting EpCAM

positive bladder cancer. If allowed,

would expire in 2036 or later.

US:

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

Methods of Treating Cancer Using an

Immunotoxin (April 2024 - Jun 2025)

Potential for 12 years of biologics marketing exclusivity from date (TBD) of first approval*

Stabilized Chimeric

Immunoglobulins (April 2020)

Pending Applications

Dosing Strategies for Targeting EpCAM

positive bladder cancer. If allowed,

would expire in 2036 or later.

OUS:

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

Methods of Treating Cancer Using

an Immunotoxin (Apr 2024)

Note: Patent life assessment reflects independent analysis by Hogan Lovells US LLP.

74

*Data exclusivity granted by FDA under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (codified at 42 U.S.C. § 262(k))

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

