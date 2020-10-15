Sesen Bio : October 2020 Business Update Presentation
10/15/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
October 2020 Business Update
Thomas Cannell DVM, President & CEO
O c t o b e r 1 2 , 2 0 2 0
NASDAQ: SESN
BLOOD IN URINE
See PCP; therapeutic trial
of antibiotics prescribed
See
Still see blood in urine
T H E PAT I E N T J O U R N E Y
blood in urine;
Confusion and concern on problem
try different antibiotic
REFERRED TO
Begin tests
Shock and
UROLOGIST
Preparing for 1st
CT Scan
TURBT
emotional
cancer treatment
struggle
Cytology
BCG
Bladder
BCG again
Cystoscopy
MRI
Fear, anxiety
Testing
DIAGNOSISHope
treatment is working
BCG
O U R M I S S I O N I S TO S AV E A N D
I M P ROV E T H E L I V E S O F PAT I E N T S W I T H C A N C E R
Source: Svatek RS, et al. Eur Oncol. 2014.
Testing
Fear cancer
is progressing
BCG
TUMOR HAS RECURRED
again
BCG has failed
More
What's next?
testing
UROLOGIST MAKES
Urologist visit
TREATMENT CHOICE
Intravenous
Bladder
treatment
(Medical Oncologist)
removal
Intravesical
(Surgeon)
treatment
(Urologist)
Vicineum has a Highly Differentiated Mechanism of Action
M e c h a n i s m 1 :
M e c h a n i s m 2 :
K i l l s c e l l d i r e c t l y
A c t i v a t e s i m m u n e s y s t e m
Vicineum selectively targets EpCAM on cancer cells while generally leaving healthy cells alone
Vicineum causes immunogenic cell death by triggering damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs)
DAMPs
Exotoxin A Payload
Non-cleavable
V i c i n e u m
peptide Linker
Antibody Fragment
T cells recognize neoantigen and kill cancer cells
Neoantigen
T cell proliferation
release
APC
Activation
Neoantigen presentation and T cell activation
Memory T cell
For illustrative purposes only. Based on preclinical studies, we believe Vicineum works via a dual mechanism of action.
Vicineum has a Highly Differentiated Clinical Profile
Efficacy Data
3-month response data
CIS: 40% complete response rate
Papillary: 71% recurrence-free rate
Durability of response
CIS: 52% duration of 9 months (12 months of therapy)
Papillary: Median time to recurrence of 402 days
Positive time to cystectomy data
76% of patients are cystectomy-free for 3 years
Meaningful data for patients and payers
Encouraging survival data
Overall survival (OS) is 98% at 12 months
2-yearOS is 96% vs. 94% for the general population at 2 years (matched for age/gender)
Safety Data
Intravesical administration
Bladder wall serves protective function
Preference of FDA* and most Urologists
Clinical experience
243 patients exposed to Vicineum for periods up to 782 days across all clinical trials
Average patient received 15 instillations of BCG
Differentiated safety profile
95% of all AEs were Grade 1 or 2
Only 4% of patients experienced a treatment- related Grade 3-5 AE
Favorable tolerability
Low discontinuation rate due to AEs (3%)
No age-related increase in AEs
*As referenced in FDA NMIBC Guidance for Industry, February 2018.
Source: Phase III data as of the May 29, 2019 data cut.6 For additional information regarding Phase III clinical trial data please refer to slides 35-52.
Highly Reliable Manufacturing Process for Vicineum
2000 L E. coli Production
Bioreactor Centrifugation
(bulk solids removal)
Clarification
Cell Bank
Shake flask
(MF for fine solids removal and UF/DF for buffer exchange)
Positive progress in the US and Europe enables a clear regulatory path forward with the following anticipated milestones:
US
BLA completion FDA accepts file
FDA approval
Early commercial success
4Q 20
1Q 21
2Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
1Q 22
2Q 22
Europe
MAA submission
HTA/NICE evaluations
EMA approval
BLA = Biologics License Application; MAA = Marketing Authorization Application; HTA = Health Technology Assessment; NICE = National
Institute for Clinical Excellence
Analytical Comparability Progress
Clear FDA requirements for the PPQ Campaign
Considerable in-house manufacturing process expertise from clinical manufacturing
Completed the PPQ drug substance campaign at Fujifilm
Completed the first and second PPQ drug product batches at Baxter; remaining PPQ batch expected to be completed in September
Sesen Bio OUS Update
July 31, 2020:Announced partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the manufacture, development and commercialization of Vicineum in Greater China*
Represents the first of 6-10 anticipated OUS deals
Financial terms include significant sources of non-dilutive capital
Qilu will be the Marketing Authorization Holder and will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum in the region
Terms of the agreement include tech transfer, creating an opportunity for future CMO partnership to meet significant global demand forecasts
Vicineum is a product with potential for registration and reimbursement in multiple developed markets
OUS opportunity for Vicineum is roughly double the US opportunity
Additional partnership opportunities expected in 2H 2020 - 1H 2021
*Greater China is defined as China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
Simulation Inputs: US Market
Estimated patients eligible for branded therapy1(Annualhigh-riskNMIBC patients unresponsive to BCG)
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
7,800 patients
20,400 patients
Estimated peak market share2
(Likely share of branded agents)
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
20%
75%
Approximate year 1 doses received3
(Percent of possible doses received)
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
67%
83%
Anticipated reimbursement price for competitive agents4
(Anticipated annual CMS ASP)
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
$100,000
$175,000
Sources: 1National Cancer Institute, SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Bladder Cancer, 2019., and ClearView Analysis 1Q 2019.
2Emerging Treatment IDIs with High BCG-Treating
11
UROs, 1Q 2020, N=34, 3Phase III trial data as of May 29, 2019 data cut., 4Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Price List
Simulation Inputs: OUS Market
Estimated incidence relative to the US1(High-riskNMIBC patients unresponsive to BCG)
Estimated price relative to the US2
(Anticipated reimbursed price)
Europe
China
MENA
Asia
(incl. Japan)
Latin America
Canada
Oceania
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
1.1
1.3
1.6
1.8
0.2
0.4
0.8
1.0
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.3
0.05
0.2
Lower Bound
Upper Bound
Europe
0.44
0.84
China
0.20
0.60
MENA
0.66
1.06
Asia
0.29
0.69
(incl. Japan)
Latin America
0.30
1.00
Canada
0.35
0.70
Oceania
0.35
0.70
Sources: Ferlay. Intern. J. Canc. 2015; UN World Population Reports; SEER; GLOBOCAN; RedBook; Lauertaxe; Ameli; NICE; Vademecum; AIFA; NHI; CADTH; ANVISA;
CBiP; Danish Medicines Agency; The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme; Saudi Food & Drug Authority; South African Medicine Price Registry; FiercePharma; ClearView
Analysis. 1Relative incidence is calculated from total bladder cancer, and does not account for differences in the distribution of patients between NMIBC and MIBC.
2Pricing multiplier is based on publicly available pricing information; averaged based on ex-manufacturer price of Keytruda and Opdivo, and is likely to vary greatly for each
pharmaceutical, and across different countries within each region. 3South Africa price multiplier was based on Keytruda only, as Opdivo has not yet been priced.
We estimate the OUS opportunity for Vicineum is roughly double the US
Geography
Peak Revenue Opportunity for Vicineum
(captures 80% of variance)
US
$423M
- $942M
Europe
$227M
- $556M
China
$194M
- $522M
Rest of Asia (incl. Japan)
$128M
- $330M
MENA
$74M - $187M
Latin America
$51M - $150M
Canada
$28M
- $81M
Oceania*
$17M
- $53M
*Australia, New Zealand, Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia
Note: The peak sales ranges above were calculated using a Monte Carlo revenue simulation model; using the inputs listed on slides 11-12, the model calculated a range of
alternative futures and possibilities. Peak sales presented capture 80% of uncertainty (10th-90th percentiles)
Updated Financial Overview
We have an expected cash runway into 2Q 20211 with no outstanding debt
Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $38M as of June 30, 2020
We continue to efficiently strengthen our balance sheet, supporting stage-gated investment in US commercial build
ATM
1Q 2020: net proceeds of $3.2M
2Q 2020: net proceeds of $4.8M
Licensing deal
2H 2020: expected gross proceeds of $12M
~$24M available on a $35M ATM facility administered by Jefferies, which was declared effective by the SEC on November 29, 20192
*Net proceeds are estimated based on gross proceeds less commissions and prorated estimated quarterly fees 1Assumes receipt of upfront payment under the Qilu License Agreement prior to December 31, 2020
2Pursuant to a shelf registration statement on form S-3 (File no. 333-223750)14 SEC = Securities and Exchange Commission
Recent and Upcoming IR Events
Completed 2020 IR Presentations
4Q 2019 Business Update - March 16
1Q 2020 Business Update - May 11
Investor Conference - June 2
OUS Business Update - July 31
Investor Conference - August 12
H.C.Wainwright Conference - September 15
Anticipated 2020 IR Presentations
3Q 2020 Business Update - November
Regulatory Update - December
THANK YOU
Talented and Experienced Leadership Team Prepared for Commercial Launch
Senior Management
Board of Directors
Thomas Cannell, DVM
President, CEO and Director
Monica Forbes
Chief Financial Officer
Glen MacDonald, Ph.D.
Chief Technology Officer
Erin Clark
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Mark Sullivan
General Counsel and
Corporate Secretary
Omar Rifi
Vice President, Business Development and Alliance Management
Louise Stejbach
Commercial Advisor
Jeannick Cizeau, Ph.D.
Head of Research
Jeanette Kohlbrenner
Human Resources Advisor
Jay Duker, M.D.
Chair of the Board of Directors
Carrie L. Bourdow
Director
Thomas Cannell, DVM
President, CEO and Director
Jane V. Henderson
Director
Jason Keyes
Director
Appendix - Table of Contents
Section
Slide number
Unmet Medical Need
19-23
Dual Mechanism of Action
24-25
Regulatory
26-34
Clinical Data
35-55
Commercial Opportunity
56-71
Manufacturing & Supply Chain
72-75
Intellectual Property
76-77
Appendix
Unmet Medical Need
Significant Unmet Medical Need in NMIBC
~440,000
Bladder cancer is the 6th most prevalent cancer in the US, of which 75%-85% is NMIBC2,3
new cases each year globally1
BCG SHORTAGE
is complicating patient care
Bladder cancer is the most expensive cancer to treat in the US with projected costs of ~$6B by 20204
One of the worst patient experiences among common cancers
Survival rates for bladder cancer have decreased in recent years in the UK, during which time there was also a BCG shortage5
1Bray F et al. CA Cancer J Clin, 2018. 2Anastasiadis et al. Therapeutic Advances in Urology, 2012.3Siegel et al. CA Cancer J
20
Clin, 2019. 4Svatek RS, et al. Eur Oncol. 2014. 5Office of National Statistics, Aug 2019 Report.
There is a Significant Unmet Need in China
Bladder Cancer is the 13th Most Common Cancer in China1
1.6-1.7times the incidence vs. the US2
Case fatality rate is 41% vs. 22.5% in the US3
China has Increasing Diagnosis
Rates with Limited Treatment
Options
Diagnosis and treatment rate expected to increase from 85% in 2020 to 92% in 20284
Chemotherapy treatment is common with high recurrence rates4
>300M Adult Smokers in China5
Largest smoking population in the world
Smoking is the most important risk factor for bladder cancer
Improving Reimbursement and Pricing
Updated provincial pricing and reimbursement policies have been set to improve patient access to innovative therapies in China6
Sources: 1Cancer Statistics in China. American Cancer Society. 2015. 2ClearView analysis. 2019. 3GLOBOCAN/IARC. 2018. 4Qilu business case presentation. April 2020. 5Transl Lung Cancer Res.
21
Tobacco and the lung cancer epidemic in China. NIH. May 2019. 6Better Market Access in China - Government Improves Pricing and Reimbursement Environment. April 2019.
Our Phase III data suggests Vicineum is cystectomy-sparing by significantly delaying or avoiding cystectomy for patients
Your Bladder:An Essential Organ
Self-controlledstorage organ in the body
Holds urine for release so the body is not exposed to harmful toxins and waste
Part of the urinary system; partners with lungs, skin, and intestines to keep chemicals and water in the body balanced and healthy
Integrated with male and female reproductive systems
Radical Cystectomy: Life-Altering Surgery
Often a 10 hour or longer surgery
In women, removal of the entire bladder includes removal of the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries and cervix, part of the vaginal wall, and surrounding tissue
In men, removal of the entire bladder includes removal of the prostate, seminal vesicles, and surrounding tissue
2018 FDA Guidance:The goal of therapy in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is to avoid cystectomy
Sources and Additional Information: Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN). Bladder Removal Surgery. May 2017.
22
Latest global BCG shortage expected to last through 2020
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Sanofi suspends production
Merck announces shortages
Sanofi discontinues all global
Merck announces supply
of BCG Connaught strain
of BCG Tice strain
production of BCG
constraints of BCG Tice strain
during facility renovations
Connaught strain
expected to last throughout 2020
BCG Shortage Current Events:
Since 2012, Merck has been the sole supplier of BCG in the US and the majority of countries worldwide.
Merck has changed its TICE BCG distribution strategy, now allocating exclusively to distributors and wholesalers based on product supply and historical purchasing patterns.
Merck anticipates this global supply constraint to continue throughout 2020.
Prominent groups such as AUA, BCAN, and the LUGPA are advocating with the FDA and payers to find solutions.
The AUA has issued updated guidance for high-risk NMIBC to maximize patient care, including decreased dosing, delayed maintenance therapy, first line use of alternative therapies, and earlier surgical intervention via radical cystectomy.
Two clinical trials are underway to examine if the TICE BCG vaccine protects people against infection with COVID-19 virus.
Vicineum is Highly Differentiated and has a Dual Mechanism of Action
Fusion protein consisting of an antibody fragment and a cytotoxic payload
Small size facilitates tumor penetration and greater drug delivery
Selectively targets cancer cells while generally sparing healthy cells
Inhibits protein synthesis and kills both rapidly proliferating and slow-growing cancer cells
Effective against multi-drug resistant cancer cells
Dual MoA
Selectively targets EpCAM to destroy cancer cells by immunogenic cell death
Immunogenic cell death activates a T cell-mediated immune response to attack the tumor
Based on preclinical studies, we believe Vicineum works via a dual mechanism of action.
25
Appendix
Regulatory
FDA Conditional Acceptance of Vicineum Tradename Differentiated vs. branded agents in Urology
TM
27
Our long-term relationship with the agency has allowed us to shape our nonclinical and clinical programs in alignment with FDA guidance
2018 FDA Guidance
Vicineum Clinical Program
Conduct nonclinical studies to assess toxicity in animal models
Conduct nonclinical studies to demonstrate anti-tumor activity
Conduct nonclinical studies to determine optimal dose and schedule
Examine anti-tumor activity and optimal dose schedule in early phase clinical trial
Papillary cohort endpoint of recurrence-free survival (time to event endpoint)
CIS studied in single-arm trial with CRR & DoR as primary endpoints
Papillary cohort not in primary efficacy endpoint
Prefer intravesical vs. systemic administration
Specifically define trial entry criteria
Definition of BCG-unresponsive disease
2004 WHO classification for tumor grading
Central pathology review of biopsy tissue and urine cytology
Collect data on patients' previous anti-cancer therapies
Enroll patients who reflect clinically relevant patient population
Optimize risk-benefit balance with dose selection
Definition of CRR
Collect time to cystectomy data
Lower bound of 95% confidence interval rules out clinically unimportant CRR
Nonclinical studies to determine need for evaluation of systemic toxicity
Consistent efficacy and safety data across Phase I, II and III trials
Source: FDA Guidance: BCG-UnresponsiveNon-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Developing Drugs and Biologics for Treatment Guidance for Industry, February 2018.
28
CRR, Complete Response Rate; DoR, Duration of Response; BCG, bacillus Calmette-Guérin; WHO, World Health Organization.
Vicineum demonstrates a strong benefit-risk profile in our Phase III Trial
Efficacy
Surrogate
Time to
Health
Endpoints
Cystectomy
Outcomes
Benefit
Risk
:
Safety and Tolerability
Selectively targets cancer cells while generally avoiding healthy cells
Favorable profile relative to BCG, Valstar, checkpoint inhibitors
No dose or age-related increase in AEs
Intravesical administration
2018 FDA Guidance:The approval of a marketing application is based on a favorable risk-benefit assessment
Phase III clinical trial is an open-label, multicenter, single-arm registration trial for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC patients who are designated to be BCG-unresponsive after adequate
29
treatment with BCG. Adequate BCG is defined as at least two courses of BCG with at least five doses in the first course and two in the second. Preliminary data as of May 29, 2019 data cut.
Initiation of Vicineum BLA submission under Rolling Review on December 6, 2019
Oncology Products Reviewed by FDA 2006 - 2015
Phase
Probability of Approval
Products at end of Phase I
5%
Products at end of Phase II
8%
Products at end of Phase III
33%
Products with BLA Submission
82%
As part of a comprehensive analysis done for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), a
total of 9,985 clinical and regulatory phase transitions (phase advancement or development
suspension) were recorded and analyzed from 7,455 development programs, across 1,103 companies.
Sources: FDA applications for oncology products 2006 - 2015. Thomas D.W. et al., Clinical development success rates 2006-2015. 2016. Bio, BioMedTracker and Amplion.
30
Significant Progress in 2019
4 Pivotal Face-to-Face Meetings Led to BLA Submission of Clinical/Nonclinical Data
May 2019: FDA Accepts CMC Analytical Comparability Plan
No additional clinical trials deemed necessary at this time, subject to final review of comparability data in the BLA
June 2019: FDA Recommends Accelerated Approval Pathway and Rolling Review
Nonclinical data, clinical pharmacology data, and the safety database are sufficient to support a BLA submission
November 2019: Gained alignment with FDA on post-marketing confirmatory trial
Creates opportunity for future label expansion in broader population
December 2019: Gained alignment with the FDA on the final content of the BLA
Shared commitment to accelerate the timing of the pre-license inspection
December 2019: Initiated BLA submission for Vicineum under Rolling Review
31
BLA Amendment filed in May 2020 further supports favorable safety and tolerability profile of Vicineum
Module 1
Module 2
Module 3
Module 4
Module 5
General corporate information
Patent information and exclusivity
Waivers
Draft Label
Risk management plan
Draft carton and container labels
Expected to be submitted in 2H 2020
Introduction to summary
Quality overall summary
Non-clinicaloverview
Clinical overview
Non-clinicalwritten and tabulated summaries
Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Toxicology
Clinical summaries
Biopharmaceutical studies
Pharmacology studies
Clinical Efficacy
Clinical Safety
BLA Amendment filed May 2020
Phase 3 clinical assays
Description of assays and validation
Summary of sample analysis results
Drug substance
Manufacturer
Facility information
Batch records
Validation Master Plans
Drug product
Manufacturer
Facility information
Batch records
Validation master plans
Drug substance PPQ data
Drug product PPQ data
Analytical comparability study
Analytical method validation
Expected to be submitted in 2H 2020
Non-clinical studies
List of clinical studies
Non-clinical reports
Phase 1, 2 and 3 Clinical Study
•
Pharmacology
Reports
o 19 reports
Integrated Summary of Efficacy
•
Integrated Summary of Safety
Pharmacokinetics
o 4 reports
Case Report Forms
Toxicology reportso 7 reports
Indicates information submitted
in December 2019
November 2019: Type C FDA meeting
We were successful in gaining alignment with the FDA on the design of our post-marketing confirmatory trial forVicineum
Key Elements
The confirmatory trial will enroll BCG-refractory patients who received less-than-adequate BCG*
This represents a broader patient population than the originally proposed BCG-intolerant population
If the trial is successful, labeling is expected to be expanded to include this additional patient population
The trial is expected to be powered to demonstrate the superior efficacy of Vicineum vs. currently utilizedtherapies
Primary endpoints expected to include complete response rate and duration of response
Secondary endpoints expected to include quality of life, survival and safety assessments, as well as an evaluation of a delayed complete response**
These data are expected to contribute to favorable reimbursement discussions worldwide
* Adequate BCG is defined by the FDA as at least 5 doses in an initial induction course, plus at least 2 doses in a second course
33
** In post-hoc analyses requested by the FDA, Vicineum was shown to demonstrate a delayed CR in some patients who were non-CR at 3 months
Positive Interactions with EMA on Regulatory Pathway for Vicineum
May 7, 2020 CHMP clinical advice for Vicineum:
The nonclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, and safety database are all sufficient to support a MAA submission for Vicineum and no additional clinical trials were requested
There is an unmet need for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients, especially for patients who are contraindicated for cystectomy
CHMP provided Sesen Bio with additional clarity on how to structure data in the MAA submission
May 29, 2020 CHMP CMC advice for Vicineum:
Analytic comparability aligned to global standards issued by the ICH
CHMP agreed that the CMC comparability plan provides a strong analytical package, and no additional clinical trials to establish comparability are deemed necessary at this time
CHMP agreed to accept the GMP inspections conducted by the FDA
Based on the guidance received, we expect to submit the MAA for Vicineum to the EMA in early 2021,
with potential approval anticipated in early 2022
CHMP = Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use EMA = European Medicines Agency
MAA = marketing authorization application34 ICH = International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use
Appendix
Clinical Data
Phase III Trial: Patient Demographics
COHORT 1
COHORT 2
COHORT 3
CHARACTERISTICS
CIS that was refractory or
CIS that recurred >6
Papillary tumors (without
recurred within 6 months
months but ≤11 months of
CIS) that recurred within
of adequate BCG
adequate BCG
6 months of adequate
BCG
Total patients enrolled
86
7
40
Evaluable patients at
3-months
86
7
40
Evaluable patients at
6-months
86
7
40
Evaluable patients at
9-months
86
7
40
Evaluable patients at
12-months
86
7
40
Mean age (years)
74
68
74
Males/Females
63/23
6/1
34/6
Mean prior treatment for NMIBC
BCG cycles (courses)
3 (range 2-13)
3 (range 2-13)
BCG cycles (instillations)
16 (range 8-45)
15 (range 7-48)
Intravesical chemotherapy
1 (range 0-23)
1 (range 0-6)
TURBT
4 (range 0-28)
4 (range 0-10)
TURBT: transurethral resection of bladder tumor
Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut
Compelling Clinical Data Set
Endpoint
How Endpoint is Measured
Results
Complete Response Rate (CRR)
Defined as the proportion of patients who show no evidence of high-risk
• 40% CRR at 3 months
Primary Endpoint
•
Lower bound of 95% CI rules out clinically unmeaningful CRR
disease, or disease progression (e.g., T2 or more advanced disease).
CIS patients
• Higher complete response rate in patients receiving less BCG
Duration of Response (DoR)
• 52% duration of 9 months (12 months of therapy)
Primary Endpoint
Defined as the time from complete response to treatment failure.
• 39% duration of 15 months or greater (18 months of therapy)
CIS patients
• The longer the CR, the higher the probability of remaining disease-free
Time to Disease Recurrence
Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to treatment
• Median time to recurrence is 402 days
Secondary Endpoint
•
50% probability of remaining recurrence-free for 12 months
failure.
Papillary patients
• 37% probability of remaining recurrence-free for 24 months or greater
Time to Cystectomy (TtC)
• 76% of patients are cystectomy-free for 3 years
Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical
•
Responders have an 88% probability of remaining cystectomy-free at 3 years
Secondary Endpoint
bladder removal.
• Average responder remains cystectomy-free for 1,035 days vs. 631 days for
All Cohorts
non-responders
Progression-Free Survival (PFS)
Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to disease
• 96% of patients are progression-free at 12 months
Secondary Endpoint
• 90% of patients are progression-free for 24 months or greater
progression (e.g. T2 or more advanced disease) or death as a first event.
All Cohorts
• Median PFS has not been reached
Event-Free Survival (EFS)
Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to treatment
• 29% of patients are event-free at 12 months
Secondary Endpoint
• 22% of patients remain event-free at 18 months
failure or death as a first event.
All Cohorts
• 21% of patients remain event-free for 24 months or greater
Overall Survival (OS)
Defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to death
•
Overall survival is 98% at 12 months
Secondary Endpoint
•
Overall survival is 96% for 24 months or greater vs. 94% for general
from any cause.
All Cohorts
population at 2 years
Safety
•
2% treatment-related SAEs
Secondary Endpoint
Full review of all safety data from Phase III
• 4% treatment-related Grade 3-5 AEs
All Cohorts
• Increased dosing in Phase III did not increase severity or frequency of AEs
Tolerability
•
AEs generally low grade
Secondary Endpoint
Full review of all tolerability data from Phase III
• Low rate of discontinuations for AEs
All Cohorts
•
No age-related increase in AEs
Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut
Additional Vicineum Clinical Data
Preliminary Phase II vs. Phase III Complete Response Rate
Time Point
Phase II Pooled CRR (95% Confidence Interval)
Phase III Pooled CRR (95% Confidence Interval)
3-months
40% (26%-56%)
40% (30%- 51%)
6-months
27% (15%-42%)
28% (19%-39%)
9-months
18% (8%-32%)
21% (13%-31%)
12-months
16% (7%-30%)
17% (10%-26%)
Dosing:
Phase II:
Cohort 1: 6 weekly induction doses, 6 weeks off; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance dosing consisting of three cycles of 3 weekly doses, followed by 9 weeks off; those with residual disease at 3 months had option of to start maintenance or receive a second induction course.
Cohort 2: 12 weekly induction doses; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance dosing consisting of three cycles of 3 weekly doses, followed by 9 weeks off.
Phase III:
Biweekly induction doses for 6 weeks followed by weekly dosing for 6 weeks; if a CR is achieved, proceed to maintenance of every other week dosing for 2 years total.
38
Note: Phase III data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut
Phase III Trial: Evaluable Patient Data Tables by Cohort for Carcinoma in situ
Cohort 1 (n=82) Complete Response Rate
Time Point
Evaluable Patients
Complete Response Rate (95% Confidence Interval)
3-months
n=82
39% (28%-50%)
6-months
n=82
26% (17%-36%)
9-months
n=82
20% (12%-30%)
12-months
n=82
17% (10%-27%)
Cohort 2 (n=7) Complete Response Rate
Time Point
Evaluable Patients
Complete Response Rate (95% Confidence Interval)
3-months
n=7
57% (18%-90%)
6-months
n=7
57% (18%-90%)
9-months
n=7
43% (10%-82%)
12-months
n=7
14% (0%-58%)
Response-evaluable population includes any modified intention-to-treat (mITT) subject who completed the induction phase
Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut
Complete and Partial Response: In our Phase II clinical trial, 83% of patients had a complete or partial response
3-Month Response
40% of patients had a complete response
Start of
43% of patients had a partial response
Treatment with
Vicineum
17% of patients had no response
*Note: Data are from Phase II clinical trial, n=45 (40% of patient had a complete response at 3 months; 60% of patients did not have a complete response and, of those, 71%
of patients had a partial response). Partial response, as measured by bladder mapping, is defined by non-complete response patients who had either a reduction in tumor size
40
or did not experience an increase in bladder area affected. Bladder mapping was not done as part of the Phase III trial, therefore partial response data are not available.
Duration of Response: 52% of CIS patients who had a complete response at 3 months remained disease-free for a total of 12 months after starting treatment
Median Duration of Response is 287 days (95% CI, 154-NE* days) (9.4 months)**
100
KM Estimate
Response
80
X
Censored
95% CI
Complete
60
52%
with
40
39%
% of Patients
20
0
At time of first CR
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
Time after first CR (months)
(90 days)
KM Evaluable
36
35
21
16
13
10
6
4
Patients:
Duration of response: defined as the time of complete response to treatment failure.
*Not Estimable, the upper bound for the 95% confidence interval has not reached the median.
**Note: Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2. Median duration of response for the primary endpoint, Cohort 1 (n=86) is 273 days (95% CI=122-NE),41 and duration of response for Cohort 2 (n=7) is 290 days (95% CI=167-NE), based on the Kaplan-Meier method.
Duration of Response: The longer you have a complete response, the higher the probability of remaining cancer-free
Probability of Maintaining Complete Response (CR) for at Least One Additional Year*
CR at
74%
12 months
CR at
61%
9 months
CR at
56%
6 months
CR at
42%
3 months
17%
Day 0
0%
20%
40%
60%
80%
Probability of CR for Additional 12 months
Duration of response: defined as the time from complete response to treatment failure.
*Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2.
Duration of Response: Vicineum is generally more efficacious in CIS patients treated with less BCG
The BCG shortage may cause a new normal wherein patients receive less BCG
100
Legend:
Response
7-9 BCG instillations
80
≥10 BCG instillations
X
Censored
Complete
60
Median
with
40
Patients
20
% of
0
At time offirst CR
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
Time after first CR (months)
(90 days)
KM Evaluable Patients
7
7
5
4
4
2
2
2
7 - 9 BCG Instillations:
KM Evaluable Patients
29
28
15
13
9
8
4
2
≥10 BCG Instillations:
Duration of response: defined as the time of complete response to treatment failure.
*Note: Data reflect an ad hoc analysis of pooled results of patients in cohorts 1&2.
Time to Disease Recurrence: Time to Disease-Recurrence: 50% of high-risk papillary patients who were treated with Vicineum are disease-free at 1 year
Median time to recurrence is 402 days per Kaplan-Meier estimate (13.2 months)
100
Legend:
80
KM Estimate
Recurrence-Free
60
X Censored
95% CI
50%
% of Patients
40
37%
20
0
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
Time on treatment (months)
KM Evaluable
40
27
23
18
16
12
10
8
4
Patients:
2018 FDA Guidance: Sponsors can include patients with completely resected lesions and no evidence of CIS in these single-arm trials but should not include them in the evaluation of the primary efficacy endpoint.
Time to disease recurrence: defined as the time from the date of the first dose of study treatment to treatment failure.
Median time to disease recurrence 95% confidence intervals are 170 - Not estimable (NE) days. Not estimable means the upper bound for the 95% confidence interval has not reached the median.44 Note: Data reflect results of patients in cohort 3 (n = 40) with high-grade Ta or T1 tumors (without Carcinoma in situ) that recurred within 6 months of adequate BCG.
Recurrence-freeRate: 42% of high-risk papillary patients remain disease- free after one year
Recurrence-free (RF) Rate (Papillary patients)
Time Point
Evaluable Patients
RF Rate (95% Confidence Interval)
3-months
n=38
71% (54%-85%)
6-months
n=38
58% (41%-74%)
9-months
n=38
45% (29%-62%)
12-months
n=38
42% (26%-59%)
Recurrence-free rate: defined as the percentage of patients that are recurrence-free at the given assessment time point.
Response-evaluable population includes any modified intention-to-treat (mITT) subject who completed the induction phase45 Note: Data are as of May 29, 2019 data cut
Highly Differentiated Time-to-Cystectomy Data vs. Currently Available Agents 76% of patients arecystectomy-freefor 3 years
No patient on treatment progressed to metastatic disease
100
-Free
80
Cystectomy
60
of Patients
40
20
%
0
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
30
33
Time from start of treatment (months)
KM Evaluable
133
127
113
100
86
60
49
37
29
15
10
5
Patients:
Legend:
KM Estimate
X Censored
95% CI
Median
2018 FDA Guidance: The goal of therapy in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is to avoid cystectomy.
Time to cystectomy: defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical bladder removal. Data reflected consist of patients from all cohorts 1, 2 & 3 (n=133).
Note: Average time to cystectomy from transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for NMIBC patients with high-risk papillary disease in Europe is ~105 days (National Institute of Health,
Timing of radical cystectomy in Central Europe - multicenter study on factors influencing the time from diagnosis to radical treatment of bladder cancer patients, Poletajew S, et al., 2015.)
Additional FDA guidance states that although delay in radical cystectomy is considered a direct patient benefit, the variations in patient and health care provider preferences can confound the
interpretation of this endpoint in randomized trials and particularly in single-arm trials. Nevertheless, sponsors should collect these data, which may provide supportive evidence of effectiveness.
Time to Cystectomy: Responders have an 88% probability of remaining cystectomy-free 3 years after starting treatment
The average responder remains cystectomy-free for 1,035 days vs. 631 days for non-responders
100
-Free
80
Cystectomy
60
Median
Patients
40
Legend:
Responders
% of
20
Non-responders
X
Censored
0
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
30
33
36
Time from start of treatment (months)
Statistically significant difference for responders vs. non-responders:
p = < 0.001
KM Evaluable
63
63
63
58
52
39
34
27
23
13
9
4
2
Responder Patients:
KM Evaluable Non-
70
64
50
42
34
21
15
10
6
2
0
0
0
responder Patients:
Time to cystectomy: defined as the time from the date of first dose of study treatment to surgical bladder removal. Data consist of patients from all cohorts (n=133).
Overall Survival
1- and 2-year survival rates of patients on trial are comparable to those of the general population of similar age and gender demographics (predominantly male in their 70s)
Vicineum has an Advantage vs. Adstiladrin on Cost Effectiveness Metrics Calculations Relative to Usual Care
Cost Per QALY Gained
$308
$317
300
(000s)
250
200
$156
150
Cost
100
$90
50
0
CIS
Papillary (Ta/T1)
Cost Per LYG
$283$291
(000s)
150
$142
Cost
200
100
$82
50
0
CIS
Papillary (Ta/T1)
Cost Per evLYG
300
$276 $284
(000s)
250
200
$140
150
Cost
100
$82
50
0
CIS
Papillary (Ta/T1)
Cost Per Year in PFS
300
$248
$257
250
(000s)
200
150
$126
Cost
100
$72
50
0
CIS
Papillary (Ta/T1)
Key Vicineum Adstiladrin
QALY= Quality-Adjusted Life Year, evLYG= equal value Life Year Gained, LYG= Life Year Gained, PFS= Progression-Free Survival, CIS= Carcinoma in situ
Source: Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, Nadofaragene Firadenovec and Oportuzumab Monatox for BCG-Unresponsive,Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Effectiveness and Value, Draft Evidence Report. 2020.
Notes: Cost-effectiveness is evaluated vs. usual care. Prices for Vicineum and Adstiladrin were based on the annual price of Keytruda, with differences in dosing frequency taken into account. Prices shown are the total discounted lifetime costs.
Vicineum has a Higher Probability of Cost Effectiveness vs.Adstiladrin
Probabilistic Sensitivity Analysis Results
Relative to Usual Care
Relative to Keytruda and Usual Care
Papillary (Ta/T1)
Vicineum
Adstiladrin
Probability (%)
Probability (%)
$50,000/QALY
14%
0%
$50,000/QALY
$100,000/QALY
69%
4%
$100,000/QALY
$150,000/QALY
95%
46%
$150,000/QALY
$200,000/QALY
100%
91%
$200,000/QALY
$250,000/QALY
100%
100%
$250,000/QALY
~90% of high-risk patients2
Carcinoma in situ
Vicineum
Adstiladrin
Probability (%)
Probability (%)
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
4%
0%
23%
6%
~10% of high-risk patients2
Sources:1Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, Nadofaragene Firadenovec and Oportuzumab Monatox for BCG-Unresponsive,Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Effectiveness and Value, Draft Evidence Report. 2020, 2 Anastasiadis et al.
Therapeutic Advances in Urology, 2012.
Notes: Price for both Vicineum and Adstiladrin for Papillary was based on the annual price of Keytruda; this analysis shows the overall variability in the model for Adstiladrin and Vicineum, compared with each other and with usual care.
Price for Adstiladrin for Carcinoma in situ was based on the annual price of Keytruda; this analysis shows the overall variability in the model for Adstiladrin and Vicineum compared with each other and with Keytruda and usual care.
For each population, usual care was intentionally left undefined. For the base case, the effectiveness of usual care was set to a CR probability of 0%.
Pipeline of Targeted Therapies
We believe there is strong scientific rationale for Vicineum in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.Vicineum in combination with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1, Imfinzi (durvalumab), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial run by the National Cancer Institute.
We have deferred further development of Vicineum, for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), and VB6-845d in order to focus our
efforts and resources on our ongoing development of Vicineum for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC. We are also exploring collaborations for Vicineum, for the
treatment of SCCHN, and VB6-845d.
ETA, exotoxin A; IO, immuno-oncology agent
Appendix
Commercial Opportunity
Large Global Commercial Opportunity
Substantial US opportunity and OUS potential of roughly two times the US
We have CMO partners capable of reliably meeting that demand
Anticipated virtuous cycle of advocacy across physicians, patients/caregivers, and payers to drive rapid uptake and strong growth after approval and launch
Compelling intent to prescribe research
Highly concentrated market of ~1,500 Urologists treating ~75% of BCG patients allows for efficient targeting
Estimated 40-50 sales representatives required
Allows for efficient digital/social strategies to activate patients/caregivers
Source: Sesen Bio Qualitative market research, Urologist IDIs June 2019, n = 30.
57
Vicineum has the Potential to Provide Continuity of Care for Patients with NMIBC
Treatment Protocol
BCG
Vicineum
Checkpoint
Inhibitors
Treatment at Urology office
X
Directed by Urologist
X
Administration by Urology
X
nurse
Bladder infusion via urinary
X
catheter
2-hour infusion, hold, and
X
rotation
Source: Sesen Bio Qualitative market research, Urologist IDIs June 2019, n = 30.
Market Research Input
Clinical Data from Emerging Treatments for NMIBC
Vicineum
Tecentriq
(Phase III Data)
(Phase II Data)
Characteristics
Median Patient Age
73
73
Median # of BCG Instillations
12
12
Efficacy
N=89
N=73
•
At 3 Months
40%
41%
•
At 6 Months
28%
28%
Safety
N=133
N=73
Treatment-Related Grade 3-5 AEs
4%
12%
Mode of Administration
Intravesical
Intravenous
Source: May 2020 ASCO abstract for Tecentriq profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.
59
Note: The data shown are from the respective trials and do not represent head-to-head trial outcomes
Competitive Scan:August 2020
BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC Monotherapies
Approved/Pipeline Products
Checkpoint Inhibitors:
Gene Therapy:Adenovirus Vectors
Keytruda
Adstiladrin
• Approved for NMIBC January 2020
• Missed May PDUFA date
• Reimbursed at $175,000/year with minimal payer restrictions
• Received a CRL from the FDA in May 2020 citing numerous
Tecentriq
CMC and manufacturing issues
• Awaiting Phase III enrollment
CG0070
• Phase II closed prematurely as it failed to meet futility
• Phase III trial anticipated to start September 2020
endpoint
• Same adenovirus serotype as Adstiladrin
RecentlyTerminated Programs
Phase II Trials
Phase III Trials
•
Enzalutamide
October 2018
•
Rapamycin
June 2019
•
Inodiftagene Vixteplasmid
November 2019
•
Nanoxel
August 2019
•
Rogaratinib
December 2019
•
Mitomycin C + Synergo
April 2020
Appendix
1Q 2020 Intent-to-Prescribe
Market Research Results
We conducted 30-minute interviews with 34 high- prescribing Urologists to assess their views of the Vicineum profile vs. the Keytruda profile based on available clinical information
61
Market Research Input
Profile of Emerging Treatments for NMIBC
Vicineum Profile
Keytruda Profile
Mechanism of Action
Selectively targets and kills bladder cancer cells while
Binds to the PD-1 receptor, blocking both PD-L1 and
sparing healthy cells, while also activating the immune
PD-L2 from interacting with PD-1 to help restore T cell-
system to attack the tumor
mediated immune responses to attack the tumor
• Carcinoma in situ
• Carcinoma in situ
• High-risk papillary (Ta/T1)
Indication
2nd line use for patients who have failed following at least 2
2nd line use for patients who have failed following at least 2
courses of BCG (minimum 7 doses), and still have evidence
courses of BCG (minimum 7 doses), and still have evidence
of disease
of disease
Limitations: None (anticipated upon FDA review)
Limitations: Only patients ineligible for or refusing
cystectomy
Mode of Administration
Intravesical
Intravenous
Induction
Dosing Regimen
Weeks 1-6: twice weekly
Weeks 7-12: once weekly
Every 3 weeks
Maintenance
Every 2 weeks
Generally Administered By
Urologist
Medical Oncologist
Source: Dec. 2019 FDA briefing book for Keytruda profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.
62
This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.
Market Research Input
Clinical Data from Emerging Treatments for NMIBC
Vicineum Profile
Keytruda Profile
Efficacy
N=89
N=102
Complete Response Rate
•
At 3 Months
40% (CI: 30-51)
41% (CI: 32-51)
•
At 12 Months
17%
20%
•
At 18 Months
11%
13%
Time to Cystectomy
76% of patients were cystectomy-free
No data reported (not a clinical trial endpoint)
at 36 months (n=133)
Safety
N=133
N=102
Treatment-Related Grade 3-5 AEs
4%
13%
Discontinuation due to an AE
3%
10%
Mode of Administration
Intravesical
Intravenous
Source: Dec. 2019 FDA briefing book for Keytruda profile; Dec. 2019 BLA submission for Vicineum profile.
63
This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.
1Q 2020 Market Research Results
High Prescribing Urologists Prefer Vicineum Profile
Intent-to-Prescribe
(Stated share of branded agents)*
Extremely 10.0
Key Attributes
90%
83%
9.0
80%
8.0
70%
7.0
8.28.2
6.2
8.6
60%
AverageRating
6.0
of patients
50%
5.0
40%
5.4 5.2
5.8
%
4.0
30%
3.0
20%
17%
2.0
10%
1.0
0%
Not at all 0.0
Vicineum
Keytruda
Profile
Profile
Source: Emerging treatment in-depth interviews (IDIs) with high BCG-treating Urologists, 1Q 2020, N=34 This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes. *Urologists would use a branded agent in ~80% of their high-risk,BCG-unresponsive patients
3.4
Efficacy
Safety
Ease of
Interest in use of
integration
product
Vicineum Profile
Keytruda Profile
1Q 2020 Market Research Results
Reasons Urologists Prefer Vicineum Profile
Urologists strongly prefer to retain ownership of patient journey
High degree of reluctance to refer to Medical Oncologists
Fear of losing follow-up diagnostics with patient after treatment referral
Urologists perceive favorable product profile for Vicineum
Comparable efficacy and favorable safety/tolerability relative to Keytruda profile
Compelling time-to-cystectomy data
Urologists perceive administration of Vicineum as highly consistent with office operations
Vicineum administration protocol is identical to BCG
Many Urologists are less familiar with the side effects of intravenous chemotherapy
Urologists perceive negative psychological effects of intravenous chemotherapy on patients
Stigma of seeing an Oncologist/going to large academic medical center
Patient perception of more advanced disease (e.g. terminal patients)
Source: Emerging treatment IDIs with high BCG-treating Urologists, 1Q 2020, N=34
This slide is intended for market research purposes only and is not intended for marketing purposes.
Highly Concentrated Prescriber Base Allows for Efficient Commercial Model
~60% of Urology practices have ≥5 Urologists1
BCG Prescribers2
100%
90%
80%
Patients
70%
60%
~1,500 Urologists treat 75% of patients
% of
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
200
400
600
800
1,000
1,200
1,400
1,600
1,800
2,000
2,200
2,400
2,600
2,800
3,000
3,200
3,400
3,600
3,800
4,000
4,200
4,400
4,600
4,800
0
1AUA State of the Urology Workforce and Practice in the United States. 2017. 2Health Verity 2019.
At treatment decision points, caregivers often play an influential role
Our strategy is to educate and inform caregivers via a wide range of digital and social channels
Digital
• Paid search
• Organic search
• Videos Banners
• Website (branded or unbranded)
Social
Facebook community groups
• Twitter
• Lead gen/CRM
Lead gen = lead generation
67
CRM = customer relationship management
Pricing and Reimbursement US Benchmarks
Price Reference
(Annual Cost)
$200K
Opdivo1
Keytruda1$150KTecentriq1
$100K
$50K
$0K
Anticipated competitive pricing
Payer Management Responses
to Pricing2
100%
of Payers
50%
Proportion
0%
$30 K $60 K
$90 K $150 K
Unrestricted Coverage
PA to Label
Key: PA to Trial
Risk of Step Edit*
Not on Formulary
Sources: 1Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Price List as of 1Q 2020 (cms.gov).
2Payer Interviews, ClearView Analysis, n=10, March 2019.
*Note: Payers cited a possibility of using a step edit, but could not be certain, as the ability to use a step edit is new to their organization's Medicare Advantage
medical benefit. PA = Prior Authorization
Partnership Opportunity in China:
Qilu Pharmaceutical Profile
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Company in China with >$3B in annual revenues
Extensive clinical experience
2nd largest clinical team in Chinese Big Pharma
Focused on biosimilar and innovative drugs, with nearly 40 years of clinical development experience
Significant oncology experience with a dedicated team of nearly 5,000 employees in sales, marketing and medical
Among top 3 companies in China for market promotion in oncology
Three commercially available biologics which are manufactured via microbial expression
Microbial drug production facility is NMPA approved and has been inspected by EU QP
DS and DP manufacturing capabilities
Future opportunity to leverage manufacturing expertise as a secondary supplier to help meet global demand
DS = Drug Substance; DP = Drug Product; NMPA = National Medical Products Administration (formerly CFDA); QP = Qualified Person
Overview of Qilu License Agreement
Financial terms include significant sources of non-dilutive capital
Upfront payment of $12M in cash
Eligibility to receive up to $23M in regulatory and tech transfer milestones in addition to 12% royalties on net sales for at least 12 years
Qilu will be the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) and will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum in the Greater China* region
Qilu will be responsible for all expenses related to these activities
Sesen retains full development and commercialization rights in the US and rest of world excluding Greater China
Terms of the agreement include tech transfer, creating an opportunity for future CMO partnership to meet significant global demand forecasts
*Greater China is defined as China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
70
Building Our Reputation as a Partner of Choice
Feedback Received from Qilu During the Negotiation Process
Vicineum is a highly differentiated product that addresses a huge unmet need
Highly knowledgeable clinical and manufacturing teams
Significant CMC capabilities and experience
Strong cultural fit between Sesen and Qilu
Appendix
Manufacturing & Supply Chain
Reliable and Inexpensive Manufacturing Process
Vicineum is manufactured using a robust, industry-standard microbial expression system
The manufacturing process is highly reliable, reducing the risk of supply shortages
The manufacturing process is inexpensive, leading to a relatively low cost-of-goods
For manufacturing, we have partnered with Fujifilm and Baxter, both world-class contract manufacturers
73
We have Experienced Partners for the Global Manufacturing and Supply of Vicineum
Licensed for commercial production of 8 approved products
25+ years developing and manufacturing biologics
310+ protein-based therapeutics in development and/or manufacturing
Proven track record with FDA and worldwide regulatory agencies
Baxter's BioPharma Solutions Business:
160 clinical and commercial programs
60+ years of experience in manufacturing of oncology products
ISPE 2016 Facility of the Year Award at site of Vicineum manufacture
Proven track record with FDA and worldwide regulatory agencies
Vicineum Commercial Manufacturing Strategy
Clinical Supply
Commercial Supply
Drug Substance
Sesen
Fuji (CMO)
Drug Product
Sesen
Baxter (CMO)
The analytical comparability plan is comprised of 4 key elements:
Analytical Release Testing
Assesses the purity, biological activity and general characteristics of the protein (e.g. purity by HPLC, endotoxin content)
Biophysical Characterization
Assesses the structural characteristics of the protein (e.g. Peptide Mapping, Differential Scanning Calorimetry)
Forced Degradation Studies
Assesses the degradation pathway of the protein when exposed to stress conditions (e.g. purity by HPLC after temperature extremes)
Stability Studies
Assesses the stability of the protein under long-term storage conditions (e.g. purity by HPLC after storage at -20°)
75
Intellectual Property
Vicineum Patent Life
Stabilized Chimeric Immunoglobulins (April 2020 - July 2020)
Pending Applications
Dosing Strategies for Targeting EpCAM
positive bladder cancer. If allowed,
would expire in 2036 or later.
US:
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Methods of Treating Cancer Using an
Immunotoxin (April 2024 - Jun 2025)
Potential for 12 years of biologics marketing exclusivity from date (TBD) of first approval*
Stabilized Chimeric
Immunoglobulins (April 2020)
Pending Applications
Dosing Strategies for Targeting EpCAM
positive bladder cancer. If allowed,
would expire in 2036 or later.
OUS:
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Methods of Treating Cancer Using
an Immunotoxin (Apr 2024)
Note: Patent life assessment reflects independent analysis by Hogan Lovells US LLP.
*Data exclusivity granted by FDA under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (codified at 42 U.S.C. § 262(k))
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.