  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sesen Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SESN   US8177631053

SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/16 01:15:15 pm
1.305 USD   -38.15%
12:53pSesen Bio Shares Down 35%
DJ
09:20aWall Street Set for Narrow Losses; Weak China Data, Turmoil in Afghanistan Weigh on Sentiment
MT
08:15aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sesen Bio Shares Down 35%

08/16/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Sesen Bio Inc. shares were recently down 35% to $1.37, following a 57% decline on Friday when the company received a rejection letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Biologics License Application for lead product candidate Vicineum.

On Monday, HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen to neutral from buy.

Vicineum is being developed for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Sesen shares were below $1.50 at the beginning of the year. In recent months, Sesen said it remained on track for potential FDA approval in August.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1252ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 414 M 414 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SESEN BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sesen Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESEN BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,11 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 232%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Forbes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay S. Duker Chairman
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Jeannick Cizeau Head of Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SESEN BIO, INC.56.30%414
BIONTECH SE362.86%91 131
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.14%89 221
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.33%64 958
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.57%54 916
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.76%50 423