Sesen Bio Up 23%

By Josh Beckerman

Sesen Bio Inc. shares rose 23% to $4.97.

The company has said several times that it believes it is on track for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on Vicineum by Aug. 18. A Biologics License Application for Vicineum for treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is currently under Priority Review.

Sesen said early Wednesday that it was expanding its executive leadership team in support of its "continued transformation into a commercial-stage company."

