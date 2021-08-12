Log in
    SESN   US8177631053

SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
  
Sesen Bio Up 23%

08/12/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

Sesen Bio Inc. shares rose 23% to $4.97.

The company has said several times that it believes it is on track for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision on Vicineum by Aug. 18. A Biologics License Application for Vicineum for treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer is currently under Priority Review.

Sesen said early Wednesday that it was expanding its executive leadership team in support of its "continued transformation into a commercial-stage company."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1516ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 792 M 792 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 46,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 100,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Forbes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay S. Duker Chairman
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Jeannick Cizeau Head of Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SESEN BIO, INC.199.26%792
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.85%87 566
BIONTECH SE340.62%86 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.99%64 960
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.30%63 259
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.39%50 653