Sesen Bio and Carisma Therapeutics Announce Substantial Increase to Expected Special Cash Dividend in Connection with Pending Merger

Sesen Bio Stockholders Expected to Receive Approximately $70 Million Special Cash Dividend, an Increase from up to $25 Million Previously Announced

Contingent Value Right to Include Proceeds of Vicineum and Other Preclinical Assets, in Addition to Previously Announced Proceeds of Roche Agreement

Companies Provide Update on Engagement with Investor Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: SESN) and Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Carisma), a privately-held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced an amendment to their previously announced merger agreement dated September 20, 2022.

Under the terms of the amended merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, the one-time special cash dividend expected to be paid to Sesen Bio stockholders will be increased to approximately $70 million, or approximately $0.34 per share, representing the amount of excess cash available after Sesen Bio meets a required net cash minimum of $75 million and represents an increase from the previously stated up to $25 million special cash dividend, or up to $0.12 per share. Carisma’s previously announced approximately $30 million financing remains committed and is expected to close concurrently with the merger.

As part of the amended merger agreement, the contingent value right (“CVR”) payable to Sesen Bio stockholders has been amended to also include proceeds from any sale of Vicineum and Sesen Bio’s other preclinical assets, in addition to any proceeds from the milestone payment under the Roche Asset Purchase Agreement.

The issuance of the special cash dividend and CVR remain contingent on the closing of the pending transaction. Following completion of the incremental financing from Carisma’s key investors and subsequent completion of the merger, Sesen Bio stockholders are expected to own 25.2% of the pro forma company consistent with the exchange ratio formula set forth in the original merger agreement.

Dr. Thomas Cannell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sesen Bio, said, "Since first announcing the merger, both companies have engaged extensively with Sesen Bio stockholders and continued to explore ways to deliver greater value in connection with the closing. The $45 million increase to the expected special cash dividend delivers even more direct and immediate cash value. Furthermore, Sesen Bio stockholders will be positioned to realize the long-term benefits of the pending merger, including a meaningful ownership position in the combined company, and benefit from additional potential upside through the CVR. With support from its financial and legal advisors, the Board embarked on a thorough evaluation of its strategic alternatives, including liquidation, and conducted outreach to more than 100 companies, 42 of which submitted bids. Based on this comprehensive review process, we are confident that the pending merger maximizes stockholder value and is in the best interest of our stockholders. In the weeks ahead, we look forward to further engaging with our stockholders regarding the significant benefits of our pending merger with Carisma.”

Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carisma, added, "The revised terms of our pending merger with Sesen Bio reinforce our confidence in and commitment to completing this compelling transaction. Carisma’s stockholders continue to be enthusiastic about the potential merger and have reaffirmed their commitment to provide incremental financing to support the combined company. Following completion of our merger with Sesen Bio, the combined company will be positioned for continued success as we advance our mission to revolutionize cancer treatments.”

The merger and related financing are expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by Sesen Bio stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Update on Engagement with Investor Group

On November 18, 2022, Bradley Radoff and Michael Torok and their affiliates (collectively, the “Investor Group”) disclosed beneficial ownership of 5.7% of Sesen Bio’s outstanding common stock, indicated to Sesen Bio that it would not support the pending merger with Carisma on the terms set forth in the merger agreement and subsequently demanded the payment of a special cash dividend to Sesen Bio stockholders in the amount of $0.50 per share or approximately $100 million. On December 1, 2022, the Investor Group disclosed ownership of 7.4% of Sesen Bio’s outstanding common stock. Both Sesen Bio, Carisma, and the companies’ respective advisors have engaged with the Investor Group in an attempt to foster a constructive dialogue and reach an amicable resolution regarding the pending merger.

During such discussions, Sesen Bio and Carisma offered to significantly increase the amount of the special cash dividend by $45 million to approximately $70 million. This would increase the immediate value paid to Sesen Bio stockholders while providing the go-forward combined company with the necessary net cash of $75 million to fund its operations, based on an expected Sesen Bio net cash as of immediately prior to close and before issuance of the cash dividend of approximately $145 million.

The Sesen Bio Board of Directors continues to believe the merger provides Sesen Bio stockholders with both immediate value and future upside, which is far superior to the risk, uncertainty and prolonged timeline associated with Sesen Bio re-initiating a process to evaluate (or re-evaluate) potential strategic alternatives, including a liquidation. Based on the comprehensive review process conducted with the Sesen Bio Board of Directors, the payment of a special cash dividend without a concurrent transaction would be unlikely.

However, despite the offer to increase the expected special cash dividend to approximately $70 million from up to $25 million and the immediate value represented by the dividend, CVR and continued ownership in the combined company – and despite the parties and their advisors providing the above information – the Investor Group nonetheless continues to demand an approximate $100 million special cash dividend.

SVB Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sesen Bio for the transaction and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Evercore is serving as lead financial advisor to Carisma for the transaction and BofA Securities, Inc. is also serving as financial advisor to Carisma for the transaction. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal counsel to Carisma. BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore are serving as co-placement agents for Carisma’s concurrent financing and Shearman & Sterling LLP is serving as the placement agents’ legal counsel.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company focused on targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Sesen Bio’s most advanced product candidate, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin A for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. On July 15, 2022, Sesen Bio made the strategic decision to voluntarily pause further development of Vicineum in the US. The decision was based on a thorough reassessment of Vicineum, which included the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, following Sesen Bio’s discussions with the United States Food and Drug Administration. Sesen Bio has turned its primary focus to assessing potential strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing stockholder value. Additionally, Sesen Bio is seeking a partner for the further development of Vicineum. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania*, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

*Carisma has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property from the University of Pennsylvania, and Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives sponsored research and clinical trial funding from Carisma. Penn and certain of its faculty members, including Dr. Gill, are current equity holders in Carisma and have received and may be entitled to receive future financial consideration from Carisma from the development and commercialization of products based on licensed Penn intellectual property.

