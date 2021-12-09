Log in
    SESN   US8177631053

SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
Sesen Down After Outlining Regulatory Path for Vicineum in Bladder Cancer

12/09/2021 | 09:33am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Sesen Bio Inc. shares were down 20% to 87 cents in premarket trading after the late-stage clinical company outlined its anticipated regulatory path forward for Vicineum for the treatment of bladder cancer.

Sesen said it plans to conduct an additional clinical trial for potential resubmission of a biologics license application.

The company said this followed a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sesen said the anticipated randomized trial design is aligned with guidance it received from the European Medicines Agency, which may help to coordinate the regulatory paths forward for Vicineum in the U.S. and the European Union.

The company said it expects to hold a meeting with the FDA in early 2022 to discuss the protocol for the additional clinical trial.

Sesen in August said it received a rejection letter from the FDA regarding its application for Vicineum in bladder cancer.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 0933ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,53 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 33,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Forbes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay S. Duker Chairman
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Jeannick Cizeau Head of Research
Sector and Competitors
