  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sesen Bio, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SESN   US8177631053

SESEN BIO, INC.

(SESN)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of Investors

08/18/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined to approve its Biologics License Application for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

On this news, Sesen Bio's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Sesen Bio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,06 M - -
Net income 2021 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 41,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 504x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart SESEN BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sesen Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SESEN BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,51 $
Average target price 2,25 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Cannell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Forbes Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay S. Duker Chairman
Glen C. MacDonald Chief Technology Officer
Jeannick Cizeau Head of Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SESEN BIO, INC.11.85%296
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.35%91 566
BIONTECH SE349.30%88 462
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.02%67 313
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.57%58 650
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.04%51 481