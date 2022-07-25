Seshasayee Paper and Boards : Annual General Meeting
62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company
held on July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Welcome Address - Sri N Gopalaratnam, Chairman Dear Shareholders
Good morning to all of you. I hope the shareholders are able to hear us and the audio and video are clear. I am N. Gopalaratnam, Chairman of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited and by virtue of the Articles of the Association of the Company, I am therefore the Chairman for this meeting. I have joined this AGM from our Corporate Office in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
I hope all of you and your family are in good health and keeping safe. I extend a very warm welcome to all of you for this 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.
We had originally planned to have this AGM as a Hybrid Meeting, wherein we will have the opportunity to meet our Shareholders in person and also reach out to shareholders from far off geographical locations. However the re-emergence of Covid variant, has forced the company to Video Conference mode. Looking forward to meeting our shareholders in person in the next year's AGM.
Before we get in to the proceedings of this AGM, I, on behalf of all the Directors, Employees and shareholders of the Company, would like to pay homage to Sri V Pichai, who passed away on May 3, 2022. Sri V Pichai was the Deputy Managing Director & Secretary of the Company and he played a significant role in the revival, development and growth of the Company for over the past 4 decades.
Introduction:
For safety reasons, each of us is in a different location. I am joining this AGM from the Corporate Office of the Company, at Erode. Before we start the main proceedings of the meeting, I request the other Board members, on the video conference, to introduce themselves.
Dr. S. Narayan :
I am Narayan. Independent Director of the Company. I am joining
this meeting from my residence in Chennai.
Mr. A L Somayaji :
I am Somayaji. Independent Director of the Company. I am joining this meeting from my office in Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai.
V. Sridar :
I am Sridar. Independent Director of the Company, participating from my residence in Bangalore.
Dr. Nanditha Krishna :
I am Dr. Nanditha Krishna. Independent Director of the Company, participating from my office in Chennai.
Mr. Mohan Verghese Chunkath :
I am Mohan Chunkath. Independent Director of the Company, participating from my residence in Chennai.
Mr. K Rajkumar, IFS, Special Secretary, Environment and Forests Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu :
I am Rajkumar. Rotational Director of the Company, participating from my office in Secretariat, Chennai.
Mr. K S Kasi Viswanathan, Managing Director of the Company :
I am Kasi Viswanathan. Managing Director of the Company. I am participating from our Corporate Office in Erode.
Mr. Ganesh Balakrishna Bhadti, Director (Operations) :
I am Ganesh Bhadti. Director (Operations) of the Company. I am participating from our Office in Erode.
Mr. Arun Bijur, Special Invitee :
I am Arun Bijur. Special Invitee. I am
participating from my
residence in Bangalore.
Mr. Srinivas, CFO & Secretary :
I am Srinivas, Company Secretary. I am
joining this meeting from
our corporate office in Erode.
Auditors :
Mr. N.R.Suresh, Statutory Auditor
I am N.R.Suresh, Partner, Maharaj N.R.Suresh & Co LLP. I have with me Mr. N.R.Jeyadevan, signing partner. We are joining this meeting from our office in Chennai.
Mr. N. Krishnamoorthy, Statutory Auditor
I am N. Krishnamoorthy, Partner, R.Subramanian & Co LLP. I am joining this meeting from our office in Chennai.
Mr. Sanjeev Aditya, Internal Auditor
I am Sanjeev Aditya, Partner, Suri & Co. I am joining this meeting from my office in Chennai.
Chairman
There seem to be some technical issue for Mrs. Meena Ramji, Cost Auditor to record her attendance. She is attending the meeting from Coimbatore.
Mr. Shankar Subramaniam, Scrutiniser
I am Shankar Subramaniam, Practising Company Secretary. I am joining this meeting from my office in Trichy.
3 QUORUM
186 shareholders have now joined the meeting thro' video conference.
Hence, we have the requisite quorum present through video conference to conduct the proceedings of this meeting. Participation of members through video conference is being reckoned for the purpose of quorum as per the circulars issued by MCA and Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013. The quorum being present, I call this meeting to order.
I now request Mr. Srinivas, CFO & Secretary of the Company, to provide general instructions to the members regarding participation in this meeting.
