Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited announced that V.Sundaresan, President of the Tirunelveli Unit (Age: 65) has tendered his resignation vide e-mail dated November 08, 2023, citing personal reasons. Since Sri.V.Sundaresan is a Senior Management Personnel under Regulation 16(1)(d) of Listing Regulations, his resignation has duly been considered and accepted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Board of Directors of the Company. Sri.V .Sundaresan has relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of 09th November 2023.