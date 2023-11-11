Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of paper and paper boards. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printing and writing paper. The Company has plants in two locations, one at Erode and another at Tirunelveli with an aggregate capacity to produce approximately 255,000 tons of paper per annum. Its products range includes MF I, MF II, MG, Yankee and MF III. Its MF I products include Color Sprint (Blue/Green/Pink/Yellow), Azurelaid (G/A), Azurewove, Creamlaid (W/NS), Parchment Paper (W/NS), Ledger Paper (Blue) and Creamsoft. Its MF II products include Creamwove (W/NS), School mate (W/NS), Book Printing (W/NS), MF Base Board, Diary Paper, Index and Plain Paper (High Bulk). Its MG products include MG Poster (W/NS), MG Poster (Blue/Green/Pink/Yellow/Beige). The Company's Yankee products include MG Poster (Orange), MG Ribbed Kraft (OT), Plain Poster (UV-ve) (W/NS) and Plain Poster (IC) (W/NS).

Sector Paper Products