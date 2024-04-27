Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited announced that at its board meeting held on April 27, 2024, the board of directors has recommended payment of dividend of INR 5 per equity share of INR 2 each, for the financial year 2023-2024. The dividend, if approved by the Members at the upcoming 64th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 1, 2024, will be paid on or after June 3, 2024.