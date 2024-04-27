Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited announced that at its board meeting held on April 27, 2024, the board of directors has recommended payment of dividend of INR 5 per equity share of INR 2 each, for the financial year 2023-2024. The dividend, if approved by the Members at the upcoming 64th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 1, 2024, will be paid on or after June 3, 2024.
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited
Equities
SESHAPAPER
INE630A01024
Paper Products
