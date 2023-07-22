Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,265.7 million compared to INR 4,309.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,375.9 million compared to INR 4,356.5 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 717.5 million compared to INR 603 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.91 compared to INR 10.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.91 compared to INR 10.01 a year ago.

