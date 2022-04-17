Sesoda : To clarify the media report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/17 2.Company name:Sesoda Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times 6.Content of the report:The bright prospect of chemical fertilizer makes the Sesoda Company operation prosperous......The institutional investor believes that the price of potassium sulfate remains high, supporting profit performance, and it is estimated that the EPS in a single quarter is NT$1.5 per share. 7.Cause of occurrence:The Company hereby clarifies that the contents of the report were speculations by the media. 8.Countermeasures:The contents of report about the Company's operation status were speculations by the media. To prevent the public from having expectations for the media report, for the actual financial and business information of the Company, please refer to the official announcements in MOPS. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None