Sesoda : To clarify the media report

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/17
2.Company name:Sesoda Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:The bright prospect of chemical fertilizer makes the
Sesoda Company operation prosperous......The institutional investor believes
that the price of potassium sulfate remains high, supporting profit
performance, and it is estimated that the EPS in a single quarter is
NT$1.5 per share.
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company hereby clarifies that the contents of
the report were speculations by the media.
8.Countermeasures:The contents of report about the Company's operation status
were speculations by the media. To prevent the public from having
expectations for the media report, for the actual financial and business
information of the Company, please refer to the official announcements
in MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sesoda Corporation published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 14:23:03 UTC.