    1708   TW0001708006

SESODA CORPORATION

(1708)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
65.20 TWD   -3.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sesoda : To clarify the media report

04/17/2022 | 10:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SESODA CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/17 Time of announcement 22:12:19
Subject 
 To clarify the media report
Date of events 2022/04/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/17
2.Company name:Sesoda Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:The bright prospect of chemical fertilizer makes the
 Sesoda Company operation prosperous......The institutional investor believes
 that the price of potassium sulfate remains high, supporting profit
 performance, and it is estimated that the EPS in a single quarter is
 NT$1.5 per share.
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company hereby clarifies that the contents of
 the report were speculations by the media.
8.Countermeasures:The contents of report about the Company's operation status
 were speculations by the media. To prevent the public from having
 expectations for the media report, for the actual financial and business
 information of the Company, please refer to the official announcements
 in MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

