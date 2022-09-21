SET : Decategorisation sanction

Resolution No. 324/2022

of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

Budapest, 21 September 2022

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter: Exchange) hereby warns and decategorizes the

issuer SET GROUP Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytáraság (registered seat: 1021 Budapest, Versec

sor 15., hereinafter: Issuer) (i.e. removes it from the Equities category system), furthermore the Exchange warns the Issuer to settle all outstanding payment obligation toward the Exchange without delay.

The Exchange hereby decategorizes the ordinary shares of the Issuer (ISIN: HU0000170246) and removes them from the Equities Standard category for the duration of six (6) months starting on 28 September 2022 and the Exchange also ordains the modification of the trading model applied during the trading of the Issuer's securities from "Continuous trading with auctions Trading Model" to "Auctions Trading Model" effective simultaneously with the decategorisation. The decategorisation shall also be indicated beside the name of the security. In accordance with the beforementioned, the Exchange resolves to amend the Product List as follows, effective simultaneously with the decategorisation.

Old data New data Exchange Category: Standard decategorized equity Name of Security: SET GROUP share SET GROUP share (decategorized)

The Exchange warns the Issuer to provide increased attention and care in order to fully comply with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange (hereinafter: GTS).

The Exchange draws the attention of the Issuer to the fact that in case the existing payment obligations are not performed, also, in case future payment obligations will not be performed then the Exchange may take another sanction against the Issuer.

The trading of the Issuer's ordinary shares (ISIN identifier: HU0000170246) has been suspended since May 5, 2022, in accordance with the MNB's measure, so there will be no offer cancellation in connection with the separation.

The present resolution of the Exchange may be appealed by the Issuer in a petition addressed to the Board of Directors and submitted to the Exchange within 15 days from receipt of this resolution.

Richárd Végh

CEO

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.