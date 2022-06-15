Setco Automotive : Cancellation

June 15, 2022 To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, Dept. of Corporate Services, Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 Company Code: 505075 Scrip Symbol: SETCO Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding deferred of Board Meeting

With reference to our earlier letter dated June 11, 2022 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 is now deferred due to unavoidable circumstances to a later date which will be communicated separately.

You are requested to take this information on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Setco Automotive Limited

Hiren Vala

Company Secretary

