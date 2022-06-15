Log in
    505075   INE878E01021

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(505075)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
13.37 INR   -0.52%
09:53aSETCO AUTOMOTIVE : Cancellation
PU
06/02SETCO AUTOMOTIVE : Cancellation
PU
06/02SETCO AUTOMOTIVE : Resignation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Setco Automotive : Cancellation

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
June 15, 2022

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Dept. of Corporate Services,

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Company Code: 505075

Scrip Symbol: SETCO

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding deferred of Board Meeting

With reference to our earlier letter dated June 11, 2022 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 is now deferred due to unavoidable circumstances to a later date which will be communicated separately.

You are requested to take this information on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Setco Automotive Limited

Hiren Vala

Company Secretary

Corporate office: 54A, Tardeo, Near Film Center Building, Tardeo Road, Mumbai - 400034, Phone: +91 22 40755555 Fax: +91 22 23520754

Registered Office: Vadodara Godhra Highway, Kalol (PMS) - 389 330, Phone: +91(0) 2676-270600 Fax: +91(0) 2676-235524

Web: www.setcoauto.com, Email: contact@setcoauto.com

Disclaimer

Setco Automotive Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
