CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 23RD ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SEVEN BANK, LTD.

Dear Shareholder,

Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Seven Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held as described below.

When convening the Meeting, the Bank has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Bank's website. Please access the website to view the information.

[The Bank's website] https://www.sevenbank.co.jp/english/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the Bank's website shown above, the Bank also has posted this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (Seven Bank, Ltd.) or securities identification code (8410), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

[The TSE website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

In lieu of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (e.g., the Internet). Please review the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Yours Sincerely,

Masaaki Matsuhashi, President and Representative Director

Seven Bank, Ltd.

6-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Shareholders with limited mobility or who require an interpreter may be accompanied by and seated with a caregiver or interpreter. Please inform the reception desk on the day of the Meeting.

Dedicated space is available in the venue for those in wheelchairs. Please ask for information at the reception desk.

Date and time

Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9 a.m.)

Place

Ho-O-No-Ma (Main Hall)

Tokyo Prince Hotel

3-1, Shibakoen 3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Agenda of the Meeting

Matters to be

1. Business Report and Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Reported

for the 23rd Fiscal Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the

Results of Audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory

Board on Said Consolidated Financial Statements.

2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 23rd Fiscal

Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

Matters to be

Proposal 1

Election of Eight (8) Directors

Resolved

Proposal 2

Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal 3

Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

Matters decided in convening the Meeting

  1. Should you indicate neither approval nor disapproval on each proposal in the Exercise of Voting Rights Form, it shall be treated as an approval vote.
  2. Should you wish to exercise non-uniform voting rights, please provide written or electronic notification to this effect, together with the reasons for your decision, no later than three days prior to the Meeting.

Notes:

  • If any amendments are made to matters subject to the electronic provision measures, such amendments will be posted on the respective websites where the matters are posted.
  • Certain matters omitted from the document to be delivered
    The following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank. Accordingly, the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents constitutes only part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor to prepare the Audit Report.
    1. "Matters concerning the Bank's subscription rights to shares, etc.," "System for ensuring the suitable maintenance of operations," "Basic policy concerning the current status of persons supervising the determination of financial and operational policy," "Matters concerning specific wholly owned subsidiaries," "Matters concerning transactions with the Bank's parent company and others," "Matters concerning accounting advisors," and "Other" in the Business Report;
    2. "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, and;
    3. "Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements.

Guidance to the Exercise of Voting Rights

Voting rights are important rights of shareholders. Please exercise your voting rights after carefully reviewing the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders" listed in the matters subject to the electronic provision measures.

There are three methods for the exercise of voting rights as follows.

Attending the General Meeting

Please present the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights Form at the reception desk. Date and time of the General Meeting: Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10 a.m.

By mail

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights Form, and return it so that it arrives by the following deadline.

Exercise deadline: Must arrive by 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2024

Via the Internet

Please access the voting service Web site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) designated by the Bank and enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals by the following deadline.

Exercise deadline: No later than 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2024

Notes on the exercise of voting rights via the Internet

  • Handling of exercise of voting rights via the Internet is suspended from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily.
  • If you have exercised your voting rights via the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet shall prevail even if you exercise your voting rights by returning the Exercise of Voting Rights Form by mail.
  • If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall prevail.
  • Telecommunications and other charges that might be required to access the voting service Web site shall be borne by the shareholder.
  • Please note that the exercise of voting rights using a personal computer or a smartphone, etc. may not be available depending on the Internet environment of each shareholder.

To Institutional Investors

As an alternative method for the exercise of voting rights for the Bank's General Meetings, the Electronic Voting Platform operated by Investor Communications Japan, Inc. is available.

For inquiries relating to the system, etc., please contact:

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Stock Transfer Agency Division (Help Desk): 0120-173-027

Operating hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors

The term of office of all eight (8) incumbent Directors will expire at the end of this General Meeting of Shareholders. We therefore propose that you elect eight (8) Directors.

Candidates for the position of Director are as follows.

Candidate

Skill Matrix

Name

Corporate

Sales and

Product

Human

Financial

Legal Affairs

number

Development

Global

Resources &

Affairs and

& Risk

Management

Marketing

& IT

Labor

Finance

Management

Yasuaki

Chairman and

1

Reappointed

Representative

Funatake

Director

Masaaki

President and

2

Reappointed

Representative

Matsuhashi

Director

Tsuyoshi

3

Reappointed

Director

Kobayashi

Outside

Makoto

Director

4

Reappointed

Kigawa

Independent

Officer

Outside

Yukiko

Director

5

Reappointed

Kuroda

Independent

Officer

Outside

Etsuhiro

Director

6

Reappointed

Takato

Independent

Officer

Outside

Director

7

Yuji Hirako

Reappointed

Independent

Officer

Outside

Director

8

Tami Kihara

Reappointed

Independent

Officer

Skill Matrix of Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Kazuhiko

Full-time Audit &

Reappointed

Supervisory

Ishiguro

Board Member

Ryoji Sakai

Full-time Audit

& Supervisory

Board Member

Outside Audit &

Hideaki

Supervisory

Board Member

Terashima

Independent

Officer

Outside Audit &

Chieko

Supervisory

Board Member

Ogawa

Independent

Officer

If Proposals 1 and 2 are approved as proposed, the skills and matrix of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members after this General Meeting of Shareholders will be as shown above. We utilize the skill matrix when appointing Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and aim for a well-balanced composition of members with diverse skills and expertise.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

meetings of the

Company

Board of

number

(Date of birth)

positions

shares owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1980

Joined the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited

(now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)

Jul. 2001

Manager of Retail Business Development Division,

Shinsei Bank, Limited (now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)

Dec. 2001

Joined the Bank

Oct. 2002

General Manager of Business Development Division,

the Bank

May 2006

General Manager of Project Development Division, the

Bank

Jun. 2006

Executive Officer, General Manager of Project

Development Division, the Bank

Jun. 2008

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

Business Promotion Division, the Bank

Jun. 2010

Director, Managing Executive Officer, General

Manager of Planning Division, the Bank

Jun. 2013

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General

Attended

Yasuaki Funatake

Manager of Planning Division, the Bank

all 15

1

(November 29, 1956)

Apr. 2014

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank

227,600

Reappointed

Jun. 2016

Director, Executive Vice President, the Bank

meetings

(100%)

Jun. 2018

President and Representative Director, the Bank

Jun. 2018

Director, Seven Pay Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2022

Chairman and Representative Director, the Bank

(present post)

May 2023

Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. (present post)

[Significant Concurrent Positions]

Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]

Mr. Yasuaki Funatake, as Chairman and Representative Director of

the Bank, possesses abundant experience and demonstrated

outstanding performance and insights in the Bank's overall

management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be suitable to

control and supervise the Bank's overall management and a suitable

candidate for Director.

Apr. 1983

Joined NEC Engineering, Ltd. (now NEC Platforms,

Ltd.)

Apr. 2002

Joined NEC Corporation

Apr. 2003

Joined the Bank

Apr. 2009

General Manager of ATM Solution Division, the Bank

Jun. 2011

Executive Officer, General Manager of ATM Solution

Division, the Bank

Jul. 2015

Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of ATM

Solution Division, the Bank

Apr. 2016

Managing Executive Officer, the Bank

Attended

Jun. 2018

Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank

Masaaki Matsuhashi

all 15

2

Jul. 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager

26,267

(April 6, 1962)

meetings

Reappointed

of Corporate Transformation Division, the Bank

Oct. 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank

(100%)

Jun. 2022

President and Representative Director, the Bank

(present post)

[Business in Charge]

Internal Audit Division

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]

Mr. Masaaki Matsuhashi, as President and Representative Director

of the Bank, has controlled the Bank's overall management and

possesses abundant experience, and demonstrated performance

and insight in promoting the Bank's management strategies.

Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for

Director.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

meetings of the

Company

Board of

number

(Date of birth)

positions

shares owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1981

Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited

(now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)

Jun. 2000

Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited (now

Feb. 2004

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Joined Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

Sep. 2005

Executive Officer and Senior Officer of the Corporate

Planning Department, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

May 2009

Director, Executive Officer and Senior Officer of the

Corporate Planning Department and the Overseas

Planning Department, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

Dec. 2014

Director, Executive Officer and Senior Officer of

Assistant to the President, Seven & i Holdings Co.,

Ltd.

May 2015

Deputy Director-General of Planning Division, the

Bank

Mar. 2017

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2017

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Mar. 2018

Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.

Tsuyoshi Kobayashi

Director, Seven CS Card Service Co., Ltd.

Attended 10

Jun. 2018

President and Representative Director, Seven Pay

3

of 11

(August 12, 1957)

Co., Ltd.

32,900

meetings

Reappointed

Mar. 2022

Executive Officer and General Manager of Financial

(90.9%)

Business Strategy Office, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2023

Chairman and Representative Director, Seven

Financial Service Co., Ltd. (present post)

Mar. 2023

Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Card

Service Co., Ltd. (present post)

Apr. 2023

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial

Jun. 2023

services, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (present post)

Director, the Bank (present post)

[Significant Concurrent Positions]

Managing Executive Officer, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.

Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]

Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi, as Managing Executive Officer of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. and as Chairman and Representative Director of both Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. and Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd., possesses experience and demonstrated insight. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Director.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

meetings of the

Company

Board of

number

(Date of birth)

positions

shares owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1973

Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (now Mizuho Bank,

Ltd.)

Apr. 2004

Managing Director, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (now

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2005

Joined YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD. (now

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.)

Jun. 2005

Managing Director, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO.,

LTD.

Jun. 2006

Representative Director and Senior Executive Officer,

YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD.

Mar. 2007

Representative Director, President and Executive

Officer, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD.

Apr. 2011

Representative Director, President and Executive

Officer, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Apr. 2015

Representative Director and Chairman, YAMATO

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Jun. 2016

Director, Komatsu Ltd.

Apr. 2018

Director and Chairman, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO.,

Makoto Kigawa

LTD.

Attended

(December 31, 1949)

Jun. 2018

Director, the Bank (present post)

all 15

4

Reappointed

Apr. 2019

Director, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

0

meetings

Independent Officer

Jun. 2019

Director, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (present post)

(100%)

Outside Director

Jun. 2019

Special Adviser, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Apr. 2020

Corporate Auditor, The Higo Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 2022

Director, The Higo Bank, Ltd. (present post)

Jun. 2022

External Board Member, ICMG Co., Ltd. (present

post)

Jun. 2023

Advisor, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

[Significant Concurrent Positions]

Outside Director, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Outside Director, The Higo Bank, Ltd.

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline of Expected Roles]

Mr. Makoto Kigawa's experience and insight as a manager at YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., etc., have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and guidance regarding management policies and business operations drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

meetings of the

Company

Board of

number

(Date of birth)

positions

shares owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1986

Joined Sony Corporation

Jan. 1991

Representative Director, People Focus Consulting

Jun. 2010

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Astellas Pharma

Inc.

Mar. 2011

Director, CAC Co., Ltd. (now CAC Holdings

Corporation)

Apr. 2012

Director/Founder, People Focus Consulting

Jun. 2013

Director, Marubeni Corporation

Jun. 2015

Member of the Board, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Jun. 2018

Director, the Bank (present post)

Jun. 2018

Director, Terumo Corporation (present post)

Jun. 2022

Director, OBAYASHI CORPORATION (present post)

Yukiko Kuroda

Aug. 2022

Director, Oracle Corporation Japan (present post)

Attended

(September 24, 1963)

Mar. 2024

Advisor/Founder, People Focus Consulting (present

all 15

5

Reappointed

0

Independent Officer

post)

meetings

(100%)

Outside Director

[Significant Concurrent Positions]

Advisor/Founder, People Focus Consulting

Outside Director, Terumo Corporation

Independent Director, OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Outside Director, Oracle Corporation Japan

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline

of Expected Roles]

Ms. Yukiko Kuroda's experience as a corporate manager and insight

related to the development of human resources who can handle

global business have genuinely contributed to the Bank's

management. Therefore, the Bank judges her to be a suitable

candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected as an Outside

Director, the Bank expects her to continue providing supervision and

guidance regarding management policies and business operations

drawing on her experience in corporate management and insight into

the development of human resources who can handle global

business.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

Company

meetings of the

shares

Board of

(Date of birth)

positions

number

owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1979

Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Aug. 2002

President, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia

Jul. 2007

General Manager, Industrial Umami Seasonings

Dept., Amino Acids Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Jun. 2009

Corporate Executive Officer, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Jun. 2009

President, Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio

de Alimentos Ltda.

Jun. 2013

Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Jun. 2013

President, Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd.

Jan. 2015

President, Ajinomoto SEA Regional Headquarters Co.,

Ltd.

Jun. 2015

Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice

President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Jun. 2016

General Manager, Food Products Division, Ajinomoto

Co., Inc.

Etsuhiro Takato

Jun. 2017

Representative Director & Corporate Senior Vice

Attended 14

President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

6

(February 6, 1957)

Jun. 2019

Member of the Board, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

6,900

of 15

Reappointed

Jun. 2020

Chairman, Umami Manufacturers Association of

meetings

Independent Officer

(93.3%)

Outside Director

Jun. 2021

Japan

Advisor, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Mar. 2022

Director, Milbon Co., Ltd. (present post)

Apr. 2022

Director, TOKYO VERDY, Inc. (present post)

Jun. 2022

Director, the Bank (present post)

[Significant Concurrent Positions] Outside Board Director, Milbon Co., Ltd.

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline of Expected Roles]

Mr. Etsuhiro Takato's experience and insight in corporate management, marketing, and global duties from working at Ajinomoto Co., Inc. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and guidance regarding management policies and business operations drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management, marketing, and global duties.

Number of

Attendance at

Candidate

Name

Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent

meetings of the

Company

Board of

number

(Date of birth)

positions

shares owned

Directors during

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1981

Joined ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. (now ANA

HOLDINGS INC.)

Apr. 2010

Director of Corporate Planning, ALL NIPPON

AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Jun. 2011

Executive Vice President, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS

CO., LTD.

Apr. 2013

Executive Vice President, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS

CO., LTD.

Apr. 2015

Executive Vice President, ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Jun. 2015

Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Vice

President, ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Apr. 2017

Member of the Board of Directors, ANA HOLDINGS

INC.

Apr. 2017

President and CEO, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS, CO.,

Yuji Hirako

LTD.

Attended

(January 25, 1958)

Apr. 2022

Member of the Board, Vice Chairman, ANA

all 11

7

Reappointed

HOLDINGS INC.

600

meetings

Independent Officer

Jun. 2023

Director, the Bank (present post)

(100%)

Outside Director

Jun. 2023

Director, JVCKENWOOD Corporation (present post)

Apr. 2024

Senior Advisor, ANA HOLDINGS INC. (present post)

[Significant Concurrent Positions]

Senior Advisor, ANA HOLDINGS INC.

External Director, JVCKENWOOD Corporation

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline

of Expected Roles]

Mr. Yuji Hirako's experience and insight as a manager at ANA

HOLDINGS INC., etc. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's

management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable

candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside

Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and

guidance regarding management policies and business operations

drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management.

Apr. 1985

Joined Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Administrative Officer and General Manager of

Technology Management Division, Ricoh IT Solutions

Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2021

General Manger of Digital Professionals Strategy

Center of Digital Strategy Department, Ricoh

Company, Ltd.

Apr. 2022

Administrative Officer, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.

Tami Kihara

Jul. 2022

Director, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.

Attended

Jun. 2023

Director, the Bank (present post)

(June 27, 1962)

all 11

8

Reappointed

0

Apr. 2024

Advisor, ILY. inc (present post)

meetings

Independent Officer

[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline

(100%)

Outside Director

of Expected Roles]

Ms. Tami Kihara' experience and insight in corporate management

at Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd. and HR strategy at Ricoh Company,

Ltd. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management.

Therefore, the Bank judges her to be a suitable candidate for

Outside Director. If she is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank

expects her to continue providing supervision and guidance

regarding management policies and business operations drawing on

her experience and insight in corporate management and HR

strategy.

Notes: 1. Mr. Yasuaki Funatake concurrently serves as Director of Seven Card Service Co., Ltd., which is the Bank's specified related business operator.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi concurrently serves as Managing Executive Officer of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., which is the Bank's specified related business operator, and as Chairman and Representative Director of both Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. and Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.

There are no particular interests between the Bank and any of the other candidates for Director.

If the election of Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi is approved as originally proposed, Mr. Kobayashi will become a non-executive Director.

  1. Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara are candidates for Outside Director of the Bank.
  2. Regarding Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara, who are currently serving as Outside Directors of the Bank, each candidate's length of service period as an Outside Director is six years for Mr. Makoto Kigawa and Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, and two years for Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, and one year for Mr. Yuji Hirako and Ms. Tami Kihara at the end of the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  3. With Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara, the Bank currently has a contract for limitation of indemnity liability as provided in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act on the basis of the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. (Provided, however, that the amount of the liability limitation under the contract is as

