Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Securities Identification Code: 8410 May 31, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 20, 2024)

CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 23RD ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SEVEN BANK, LTD.

Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Seven Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held as described below.

When convening the Meeting, the Bank has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Bank's website. Please access the website to view the information.

[The Bank's website] https://www.sevenbank.co.jp/english/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the Bank's website shown above, the Bank also has posted this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (Seven Bank, Ltd.) or securities identification code (8410), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

[The TSE website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

In lieu of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (e.g., the Internet). Please review the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Masaaki Matsuhashi, President and Representative Director

Seven Bank, Ltd.

6-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Shareholders with limited mobility or who require an interpreter may be accompanied by and seated with a caregiver or interpreter. Please inform the reception desk on the day of the Meeting.

Dedicated space is available in the venue for those in wheelchairs. Please ask for information at the reception desk.