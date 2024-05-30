Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 23RD ORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SEVEN BANK, LTD.
Dear Shareholder,
Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Seven Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held as described below.
When convening the Meeting, the Bank has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Bank's website. Please access the website to view the information.
[The Bank's website] https://www.sevenbank.co.jp/english/ir/stock/meeting.html
In addition to the Bank's website shown above, the Bank also has posted this information on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (Listed Company Search), input the issue name (Seven Bank, Ltd.) or securities identification code (8410), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
[The TSE website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
In lieu of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (e.g., the Internet). Please review the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024.
Yours Sincerely,
Masaaki Matsuhashi, President and Representative Director
Seven Bank, Ltd.
6-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Shareholders with limited mobility or who require an interpreter may be accompanied by and seated with a caregiver or interpreter. Please inform the reception desk on the day of the Meeting.
Dedicated space is available in the venue for those in wheelchairs. Please ask for information at the reception desk.
Date and time
Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Doors open at 9 a.m.)
Place
Ho-O-No-Ma (Main Hall)
Tokyo Prince Hotel
3-1, Shibakoen 3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
Agenda of the Meeting
Matters to be
1. Business Report and Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Reported
for the 23rd Fiscal Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the
Results of Audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory
Board on Said Consolidated Financial Statements.
2. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 23rd Fiscal
Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
Matters to be
Proposal 1
Election of Eight (8) Directors
Resolved
Proposal 2
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 3
Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board
Member
Matters decided in convening the Meeting
- Should you indicate neither approval nor disapproval on each proposal in the Exercise of Voting Rights Form, it shall be treated as an approval vote.
- Should you wish to exercise non-uniform voting rights, please provide written or electronic notification to this effect, together with the reasons for your decision, no later than three days prior to the Meeting.
Notes:
- If any amendments are made to matters subject to the electronic provision measures, such amendments will be posted on the respective websites where the matters are posted.
-
Certain matters omitted from the document to be delivered
The following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank. Accordingly, the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents constitutes only part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor to prepare the Audit Report.
- "Matters concerning the Bank's subscription rights to shares, etc.," "System for ensuring the suitable maintenance of operations," "Basic policy concerning the current status of persons supervising the determination of financial and operational policy," "Matters concerning specific wholly owned subsidiaries," "Matters concerning transactions with the Bank's parent company and others," "Matters concerning accounting advisors," and "Other" in the Business Report;
- "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, and;
- "Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements.
Guidance to the Exercise of Voting Rights
Voting rights are important rights of shareholders. Please exercise your voting rights after carefully reviewing the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders" listed in the matters subject to the electronic provision measures.
There are three methods for the exercise of voting rights as follows.
Attending the General Meeting
Please present the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights Form at the reception desk. Date and time of the General Meeting: Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10 a.m.
By mail
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed Exercise of Voting Rights Form, and return it so that it arrives by the following deadline.
Exercise deadline: Must arrive by 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2024
Via the Internet
Please access the voting service Web site (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) designated by the Bank and enter your approval or disapproval of the proposals by the following deadline.
Exercise deadline: No later than 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2024
Notes on the exercise of voting rights via the Internet
- Handling of exercise of voting rights via the Internet is suspended from 2:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily.
- If you have exercised your voting rights via the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet shall prevail even if you exercise your voting rights by returning the Exercise of Voting Rights Form by mail.
- If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall prevail.
- Telecommunications and other charges that might be required to access the voting service Web site shall be borne by the shareholder.
- Please note that the exercise of voting rights using a personal computer or a smartphone, etc. may not be available depending on the Internet environment of each shareholder.
To Institutional Investors
As an alternative method for the exercise of voting rights for the Bank's General Meetings, the Electronic Voting Platform operated by Investor Communications Japan, Inc. is available.
For inquiries relating to the system, etc., please contact:
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Stock Transfer Agency Division (Help Desk): 0120-173-027
Operating hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
The term of office of all eight (8) incumbent Directors will expire at the end of this General Meeting of Shareholders. We therefore propose that you elect eight (8) Directors.
Candidates for the position of Director are as follows.
Candidate
Skill Matrix
Name
Corporate
Sales and
Product
Human
Financial
Legal Affairs
number
Development
Global
Resources &
Affairs and
& Risk
Management
Marketing
& IT
Labor
Finance
Management
Yasuaki
Chairman and
〇
〇
〇
〇
1
Reappointed
Representative
Funatake
Director
Masaaki
President and
〇
〇
〇
2
Reappointed
Representative
Matsuhashi
Director
Tsuyoshi
〇
〇
〇
3
Reappointed
Director
Kobayashi
Outside
Makoto
Director
〇
〇
〇
〇
4
Reappointed
Kigawa
Independent
Officer
Outside
Yukiko
Director
〇
〇
〇
5
Reappointed
Kuroda
Independent
Officer
Outside
Etsuhiro
Director
〇
〇
〇
6
Reappointed
Takato
Independent
Officer
Outside
Director
〇
〇
〇
7
Yuji Hirako
Reappointed
Independent
Officer
Outside
Director
〇
〇
8
Tami Kihara
Reappointed
Independent
Officer
Skill Matrix of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Kazuhiko
Full-time Audit &
Reappointed
Supervisory
○
○
Ishiguro
Board Member
Ryoji Sakai
Full-time Audit
& Supervisory
○
○
○
Board Member
Outside Audit &
Hideaki
Supervisory
Board Member
○
○
Terashima
Independent
Officer
Outside Audit &
Chieko
Supervisory
Board Member
○
Ogawa
Independent
Officer
If Proposals 1 and 2 are approved as proposed, the skills and matrix of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members after this General Meeting of Shareholders will be as shown above. We utilize the skill matrix when appointing Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and aim for a well-balanced composition of members with diverse skills and expertise.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
meetings of the
Company
Board of
number
(Date of birth)
positions
shares owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1980
Joined the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited
(now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)
Jul. 2001
Manager of Retail Business Development Division,
Shinsei Bank, Limited (now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)
Dec. 2001
Joined the Bank
Oct. 2002
General Manager of Business Development Division,
the Bank
May 2006
General Manager of Project Development Division, the
Bank
Jun. 2006
Executive Officer, General Manager of Project
Development Division, the Bank
Jun. 2008
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
Business Promotion Division, the Bank
Jun. 2010
Director, Managing Executive Officer, General
Manager of Planning Division, the Bank
Jun. 2013
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General
Attended
Yasuaki Funatake
Manager of Planning Division, the Bank
all 15
1
(November 29, 1956)
Apr. 2014
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank
227,600
Reappointed
Jun. 2016
Director, Executive Vice President, the Bank
meetings
(100%)
Jun. 2018
President and Representative Director, the Bank
Jun. 2018
Director, Seven Pay Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2022
Chairman and Representative Director, the Bank
(present post)
May 2023
Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. (present post)
[Significant Concurrent Positions]
Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]
Mr. Yasuaki Funatake, as Chairman and Representative Director of
the Bank, possesses abundant experience and demonstrated
outstanding performance and insights in the Bank's overall
management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be suitable to
control and supervise the Bank's overall management and a suitable
candidate for Director.
Apr. 1983
Joined NEC Engineering, Ltd. (now NEC Platforms,
Ltd.)
Apr. 2002
Joined NEC Corporation
Apr. 2003
Joined the Bank
Apr. 2009
General Manager of ATM Solution Division, the Bank
Jun. 2011
Executive Officer, General Manager of ATM Solution
Division, the Bank
Jul. 2015
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of ATM
Solution Division, the Bank
Apr. 2016
Managing Executive Officer, the Bank
Attended
Jun. 2018
Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank
Masaaki Matsuhashi
all 15
2
Jul. 2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager
26,267
(April 6, 1962)
meetings
Reappointed
of Corporate Transformation Division, the Bank
Oct. 2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer, the Bank
(100%)
Jun. 2022
President and Representative Director, the Bank
(present post)
[Business in Charge]
Internal Audit Division
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]
Mr. Masaaki Matsuhashi, as President and Representative Director
of the Bank, has controlled the Bank's overall management and
possesses abundant experience, and demonstrated performance
and insight in promoting the Bank's management strategies.
Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for
Director.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
meetings of the
Company
Board of
number
(Date of birth)
positions
shares owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1981
Joined The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, Limited
(now SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited)
Jun. 2000
Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited (now
Feb. 2004
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Joined Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.
Sep. 2005
Executive Officer and Senior Officer of the Corporate
Planning Department, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
May 2009
Director, Executive Officer and Senior Officer of the
Corporate Planning Department and the Overseas
Planning Department, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
Dec. 2014
Director, Executive Officer and Senior Officer of
Assistant to the President, Seven & i Holdings Co.,
Ltd.
May 2015
Deputy Director-General of Planning Division, the
Bank
Mar. 2017
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2017
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Mar. 2018
Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.
Tsuyoshi Kobayashi
Director, Seven CS Card Service Co., Ltd.
Attended 10
Jun. 2018
President and Representative Director, Seven Pay
3
of 11
(August 12, 1957)
Co., Ltd.
32,900
meetings
Reappointed
Mar. 2022
Executive Officer and General Manager of Financial
(90.9%)
Business Strategy Office, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2023
Chairman and Representative Director, Seven
Financial Service Co., Ltd. (present post)
Mar. 2023
Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Card
Service Co., Ltd. (present post)
Apr. 2023
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Financial
Jun. 2023
services, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (present post)
Director, the Bank (present post)
[Significant Concurrent Positions]
Managing Executive Officer, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.
Chairman and Representative Director, Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Director]
Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi, as Managing Executive Officer of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. and as Chairman and Representative Director of both Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. and Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd., possesses experience and demonstrated insight. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Director.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
meetings of the
Company
Board of
number
(Date of birth)
positions
shares owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1973
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (now Mizuho Bank,
Ltd.)
Apr. 2004
Managing Director, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (now
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2005
Joined YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD. (now
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.)
Jun. 2005
Managing Director, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO.,
LTD.
Jun. 2006
Representative Director and Senior Executive Officer,
YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD.
Mar. 2007
Representative Director, President and Executive
Officer, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD.
Apr. 2011
Representative Director, President and Executive
Officer, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Apr. 2015
Representative Director and Chairman, YAMATO
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Jun. 2016
Director, Komatsu Ltd.
Apr. 2018
Director and Chairman, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO.,
Makoto Kigawa
LTD.
Attended
(December 31, 1949)
Jun. 2018
Director, the Bank (present post)
all 15
4
Reappointed
Apr. 2019
Director, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
0
meetings
Independent Officer
Jun. 2019
Director, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (present post)
(100%)
Outside Director
Jun. 2019
Special Adviser, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Apr. 2020
Corporate Auditor, The Higo Bank, Ltd.
Apr. 2022
Director, The Higo Bank, Ltd. (present post)
Jun. 2022
External Board Member, ICMG Co., Ltd. (present
post)
Jun. 2023
Advisor, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
[Significant Concurrent Positions]
Outside Director, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Outside Director, The Higo Bank, Ltd.
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline of Expected Roles]
Mr. Makoto Kigawa's experience and insight as a manager at YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., etc., have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and guidance regarding management policies and business operations drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
meetings of the
Company
Board of
number
(Date of birth)
positions
shares owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1986
Joined Sony Corporation
Jan. 1991
Representative Director, People Focus Consulting
Jun. 2010
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Astellas Pharma
Inc.
Mar. 2011
Director, CAC Co., Ltd. (now CAC Holdings
Corporation)
Apr. 2012
Director/Founder, People Focus Consulting
Jun. 2013
Director, Marubeni Corporation
Jun. 2015
Member of the Board, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Jun. 2018
Director, the Bank (present post)
Jun. 2018
Director, Terumo Corporation (present post)
Jun. 2022
Director, OBAYASHI CORPORATION (present post)
Yukiko Kuroda
Aug. 2022
Director, Oracle Corporation Japan (present post)
Attended
(September 24, 1963)
Mar. 2024
Advisor/Founder, People Focus Consulting (present
all 15
5
Reappointed
0
Independent Officer
post)
meetings
(100%)
Outside Director
[Significant Concurrent Positions]
Advisor/Founder, People Focus Consulting
Outside Director, Terumo Corporation
Independent Director, OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Outside Director, Oracle Corporation Japan
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline
of Expected Roles]
Ms. Yukiko Kuroda's experience as a corporate manager and insight
related to the development of human resources who can handle
global business have genuinely contributed to the Bank's
management. Therefore, the Bank judges her to be a suitable
candidate for Outside Director. If she is elected as an Outside
Director, the Bank expects her to continue providing supervision and
guidance regarding management policies and business operations
drawing on her experience in corporate management and insight into
the development of human resources who can handle global
business.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
Company
meetings of the
shares
Board of
(Date of birth)
positions
number
owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1979
Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Aug. 2002
President, PT Ajinomoto Indonesia
Jul. 2007
General Manager, Industrial Umami Seasonings
Dept., Amino Acids Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Jun. 2009
Corporate Executive Officer, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Jun. 2009
President, Ajinomoto do Brasil Indústria e Comércio
de Alimentos Ltda.
Jun. 2013
Member of the Board & Corporate Vice President,
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Jun. 2013
President, Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd.
Jan. 2015
President, Ajinomoto SEA Regional Headquarters Co.,
Ltd.
Jun. 2015
Member of the Board & Corporate Senior Vice
President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Jun. 2016
General Manager, Food Products Division, Ajinomoto
Co., Inc.
Etsuhiro Takato
Jun. 2017
Representative Director & Corporate Senior Vice
Attended 14
President, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
6
(February 6, 1957)
Jun. 2019
Member of the Board, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
6,900
of 15
Reappointed
Jun. 2020
Chairman, Umami Manufacturers Association of
meetings
Independent Officer
(93.3%)
Outside Director
Jun. 2021
Japan
Advisor, Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Mar. 2022
Director, Milbon Co., Ltd. (present post)
Apr. 2022
Director, TOKYO VERDY, Inc. (present post)
Jun. 2022
Director, the Bank (present post)
[Significant Concurrent Positions] Outside Board Director, Milbon Co., Ltd.
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline of Expected Roles]
Mr. Etsuhiro Takato's experience and insight in corporate management, marketing, and global duties from working at Ajinomoto Co., Inc. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and guidance regarding management policies and business operations drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management, marketing, and global duties.
Number of
Attendance at
Candidate
Name
Biography, position and business in charge, and significant concurrent
meetings of the
Company
Board of
number
(Date of birth)
positions
shares owned
Directors during
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1981
Joined ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. (now ANA
HOLDINGS INC.)
Apr. 2010
Director of Corporate Planning, ALL NIPPON
AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
Jun. 2011
Executive Vice President, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS
CO., LTD.
Apr. 2013
Executive Vice President, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS
CO., LTD.
Apr. 2015
Executive Vice President, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Jun. 2015
Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Vice
President, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Apr. 2017
Member of the Board of Directors, ANA HOLDINGS
INC.
Apr. 2017
President and CEO, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS, CO.,
Yuji Hirako
LTD.
Attended
(January 25, 1958)
Apr. 2022
Member of the Board, Vice Chairman, ANA
all 11
7
Reappointed
HOLDINGS INC.
600
meetings
Independent Officer
Jun. 2023
Director, the Bank (present post)
(100%)
Outside Director
Jun. 2023
Director, JVCKENWOOD Corporation (present post)
Apr. 2024
Senior Advisor, ANA HOLDINGS INC. (present post)
[Significant Concurrent Positions]
Senior Advisor, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
External Director, JVCKENWOOD Corporation
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline
of Expected Roles]
Mr. Yuji Hirako's experience and insight as a manager at ANA
HOLDINGS INC., etc. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's
management. Therefore, the Bank judges him to be a suitable
candidate for Outside Director. If he is elected as an Outside
Director, the Bank expects him to continue providing supervision and
guidance regarding management policies and business operations
drawing on his experience and insight in corporate management.
Apr. 1985
Joined Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Apr. 2019
Administrative Officer and General Manager of
Technology Management Division, Ricoh IT Solutions
Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2021
General Manger of Digital Professionals Strategy
Center of Digital Strategy Department, Ricoh
Company, Ltd.
Apr. 2022
Administrative Officer, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.
Tami Kihara
Jul. 2022
Director, Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.
Attended
Jun. 2023
Director, the Bank (present post)
(June 27, 1962)
all 11
8
Reappointed
0
Apr. 2024
Advisor, ILY. inc (present post)
meetings
Independent Officer
[Reasons for appointing the candidate for Outside Director and Outline
(100%)
Outside Director
of Expected Roles]
Ms. Tami Kihara' experience and insight in corporate management
at Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd. and HR strategy at Ricoh Company,
Ltd. have genuinely contributed to the Bank's management.
Therefore, the Bank judges her to be a suitable candidate for
Outside Director. If she is elected as an Outside Director, the Bank
expects her to continue providing supervision and guidance
regarding management policies and business operations drawing on
her experience and insight in corporate management and HR
strategy.
Notes: 1. Mr. Yasuaki Funatake concurrently serves as Director of Seven Card Service Co., Ltd., which is the Bank's specified related business operator.
Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi concurrently serves as Managing Executive Officer of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., which is the Bank's specified related business operator, and as Chairman and Representative Director of both Seven Card Service Co., Ltd. and Seven Financial Service Co., Ltd.
There are no particular interests between the Bank and any of the other candidates for Director.
If the election of Mr. Tsuyoshi Kobayashi is approved as originally proposed, Mr. Kobayashi will become a non-executive Director.
- Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara are candidates for Outside Director of the Bank.
- Regarding Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara, who are currently serving as Outside Directors of the Bank, each candidate's length of service period as an Outside Director is six years for Mr. Makoto Kigawa and Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, and two years for Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, and one year for Mr. Yuji Hirako and Ms. Tami Kihara at the end of the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- With Mr. Makoto Kigawa, Ms. Yukiko Kuroda, Mr. Etsuhiro Takato, Mr. Yuji Hirako, and Ms. Tami Kihara, the Bank currently has a contract for limitation of indemnity liability as provided in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act on the basis of the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. (Provided, however, that the amount of the liability limitation under the contract is as
