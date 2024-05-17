FACT BOOK
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
01
Consolidated
01 Consolidated
Corporate Profile
Basic information
Key data (as of Mar. 31, 2024)
Headquarters:
1-6-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Main business
ATM services, other financial services
Consolidated Subsidiaries
Domestic Subsidiaries Offering of financial services, etc. The figures in ( ) denote the percentage of voting rights.
• Bank Business Factory Co., Ltd. (100%)
• Seven Payment Service, Ltd. (100%)
• Seven Global Remit, Ltd. (100%)
• ACSiON, Ltd. (58.28%)
• VIVA VIDA MEDICAL LIFE CO., LTD. (97.78%)
Net assets
Common stock (Seven Bank, Ltd.)
Number of ATMs (Japan)
No. of employees
No. of shares outstanding
Main shareholders (as of Mar. 31, 2024)
275,856 million yen
30,724 million yen
27,422
1,301
1,179,308,000 shares
• Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.(98.86%)
Overseas Subsidiaries Offering of ATM service The countries in [ ] denote the location of their headquarters.
- FCTI, Inc. (100%) [U.S.]
- PT. ABADI TAMBAH MULIA INTERNASIONAL (67.89%) [Indonesia]
- Pito AxM Platform, Inc. (100%) [Philippines]
・Other subsidiaries (equity method): 3
Main shareholders (as of Mar. 31, 2024)
Shareholders
No. of shares held
Share-holding
(shares)
(%)
Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.
453,639,000
38.46
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust
account)
91,055,800
7.72
Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd.
46,961,000
3.98
York-Benimaru Co., Ltd.
45,000,000
3.81
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)
37,146,100
3.14
ＢＢＨ ＦＯＲ ＵＭＢ ＢＫ， ＮＡＴＬ ＡＳＳＯＣＩＡＴＩＯＮ－Ｇ
19,143,992
1.62
ＬＯＢＡＬＡＬＰＨＡ ＩＮＴＬ ＳＭＡＬＬ ＣＡＰ ＦＵＮＤ ＬＰ
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
15,000,000
1.27
The Dai-ichiLife Insurance Co., Ltd.
15,000,000
1.27
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
10,000,000
0.84
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
10,000,000
0.84
NEC Corporation
10,000,000
0.84
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
19.57
7 & i Group
Financial institutions
11.14
46.25
Securities companies
Other corporations
3.12
Foreign investors
20.46
Individuals and other shareholders
1.40
Shareholders
No. of shares held
Share-holding
(shares)
(%)
7 & i Group
545,600,000
46.25
Financial institutions
215,470,604
18.27
Securities companies
15,539,955
1.32
Other corporations
36,677,795
3.12
Foreign investors
131,347,489
11.14
Individuals and other shareholders
234,672,157
19.57
Notes: 1. Shareholding ratios have been truncated to the nearest third decimal lace. 2. Colored rows indicate Seven & i Holdings group companies
3. Other corporations do not include Seven & i Holdings group companies
2
01 Consolidated
Trends in Income (Consolidated)
Ordinary income
(Billion yen) 46.7
Depreciation and amortization
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
(％)
Ordinary expenses
46.6
45.6
43.4
50
Ordinary profit
80
39.5
36.6
36.2
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
197.8
32.6
31.2
27.2
40
(Billion yen)
58.2
200
60
55.9
55.4
55.4
54.4
53.9
30
154.9
53.2
49.7
48.4
147.2
148.5
160
137.2
136.6
44.6
119.9
121.6
127.6
167.2
114.0
106.5
108.7
40
120
101.6
126.0
76.9
82.7
84.8
89.3
23.3
108.4
80
20
18.7
18.7
17.5
19.5
17.1
16.3
37.0
37.1
36.7
40.7
39.8
35.6
16.2
14.6
14.0
38.3
28.2
28.9
30.5
40
13.2
0
23.2
24.7
25.1
25.3
26.1
25.9
20.8
18.8
31.9
0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Ordinary income
Billion yen
114.0
119.9
121.6
127.6
147.2
148.5
137.2
136.6
154.9
197.8
Ordinary expenses
Billion yen
76.9
82.7
84.8
89.3
106.5
108.7
101.6
108.4
126.0
167.2
Ordinary profit
Billion yen
37.0
37.1
36.7
38.3
40.7
39.8
35.6
28.2
28.9
30.5
Net income attributable to owners
Billion yen
23.2
24.7
25.1
25.3
13.2
26.1
25.9
20.8
18.8
31.9
of the parent
Depreciation and amortization
Billion yen
16.2
18.7
18.7
17.1
17.5
14.6
14.0
16.3
19.5
23.3
EBITDA
Billion yen
53.2
55.9
55.4
55.4
58.2
54.4
49.7
44.6
48.4
53.9
EBITDA margin
％
46.7
46.6
45.6
43.4
39.5
36.6
36.2
32.6
31.2
27.2
Note: 1. EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization
2. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Ordinary income
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
3
01 Consolidated
Per Share Information (Consolidated)
Dividends and payout ratio
(yen)
Interim
Year end
Payout ratio
（％）
16
99.0
100
14
62.0
68.6
80
49.9
12
41.0
42.6
47.0
60
40.9
49.6
40.3
10
8
5.25
6.00
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
4.75
6
4.25
4.50
4
2 3.75 4.00 4.25 4.75 5.00 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50
0
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
Earnings per share
(yen)
30
27.25
20.75
21.07
21.24
22.14
22.01
19.49
20
17.71
16.03
10
11.11
0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
DPS (dividend per share)
Yen
8.00
8.50
9.00
10.00
11.00
11.00
11.00
11.00
11.00
11.00
Interim
Yen
3.75
4.00
4.25
4.75
5.00
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
Year end
Yen
4.25
4.50
4.75
5.25
6.00
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
5.50
Payout ratio
%
41.0
40.9
42.6
47.0
99.0
49.6
49.9
62.0
68.6
40.3
EPS (earnings per share)
Yen
19.49
20.75
21.07
21.24
11.11
22.14
22.01
17.71
16.03
27.25
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
19.46
20.71
21.04
21.20
11.09
22.11
22.00
―
―
―
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
4
01 Consolidated
Other Information (Consolidated)
Stock price-related indicators
Notes: Stock prices include those in intraday trading.
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Trends in share price
Highest
617
661
504
452
383
364
315
264
286
331
Trends in share price
Lowest
363
404
288
328
300
235
215
227
236
262
PBR (highest)
％
4.34
4.27
3.03
2.54
2.15
1.94
1.59
1.28
1.34
1.43
％
PBR (lowest)
2.55
2.61
1.73
1.85
1.68
1.25
1.08
1.10
1.11
1.13
PER (price-earnings ratio)
times
30.41
23.12
17.26
15.95
29.43
12.60
11.49
13.49
16.52
17.96
Cash flow, capital expenditures
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Net cash provided by operating activities
Million yen
99,931
66,482
88,118
31,466
117,471
89,619
136,039
41,311
66,577
100,751
Net cash provided by investing activities
Million yen
4,994
(11,634)
(28,818)
(3,649)
(34,882)
(5,801)
(32,770)
(36,114)
(36,191)
(51,937)
Net cash provided by financing activities
Million yen
(9,204)
(9,826)
(10,446)
(11,729)
(12,246)
(16,009)
(13,555)
(12,727)
(12,973)
(12,090)
Capital expenditure
Million yen
19,037
17,216
14,213
11,900
10,792
16,694
25,132
23,712
24,734
38,844
ATM (Japan)
Million yen
10,698
8,885
4,052
1,673
1,986
3,556
9,228
7,898
6,450
12,644
Software (Japan)
Million yen
7,122
7,550
8,756
9,863
7,589
11,567
14,023
9,918
12,115
17,369
Own capital and number of employees
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Net assets to total assets ratio
％
19.7
20.1
20.7
20.6
18.6
20.3
19.4
19.8
19.0
15.7
Return on equity
％
14.4
13.9
13.1
12.3
6.2
12.0
11.3
8.7
7.6
12.2
No. of employees
576
619
634
654
657
713
809
911
1,016
1,301
(excluding temporary workers)
Ordinary income per employee
Million yen
198
194
192
195
224
208
169
149
152
152
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
5
02
Seven Bank, Ltd.
02 Seven Bank, Ltd.
Trends in Income (Non-consolidated)
Ordinary income
Ordinary expenses
Ordinary profit
Net income
(Billion yen)
Depreciation and amortization
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
(％)
(Billion yen)
140
128.8
80
51.0
60
113.1
116.6
119.5
120.2
111.6
120.5
50.5
49.9
49.7
49.2
48.7
110.4
110.2
42.6
50
105.6
39.3
40.1
99.7
58.6
37.0
58.0
58.9
89.0
60
56.4
56.5
40
81.8
53.3
71.4
74.1
74.3
76.5
75.2
77.0
47.6
48.3
47.7
67.3
43.3
70
40
38.2
39.0
38.9
42.2
43.0
45.0
34.5
31.5
28.4
29.1
18.6
20 15.0
17.4
17.5
15.7
15.8
13.6
13.0
14.9
16.8
24.4
26.1
26.8
29.1
27.6
14.5
15.8
18.1
19.5
19.3
0
0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Ordinary income
Billion yen
105.6
110.4
113.1
116.6
119.5
120.2
111.6
110.2
120.5
128.8
Ordinary expenses
Billion yen
67.3
71.4
74.1
74.3
76.5
75.2
77.0
81.8
89.0
99.7
Ordinary profit
Billion yen
38.2
39.0
38.9
42.2
43.0
45.0
34.5
28.4
31.5
29.1
Net income
Billion yen
24.4
26.1
26.8
29.1
14.5
27.6
15.8
18.1
19.5
19.3
Depreciation and amortization
Billion yen
15.0
17.4
17.5
15.7
15.8
13.6
13.0
14.9
16.8
18.6
EBITDA
Billion yen
53.3
56.4
56.5
58.0
58.9
58.6
47.6
43.3
48.3
47.7
EBITDA margin
％
50.5
51.0
49.9
49.7
49.2
48.7
42.6
39.3
40.1
37.0
Note: 1. EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization 2. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Ordinary income
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
7
02 Seven Bank, Ltd.
Trends in No. of ATMs Installed and No. of Affiliated Financial Institutions
No. of ATMs installed
7&i Group
Outside 7&i Group
(No. of ATMs)
25,215
25,676
26,253
26,913 27,422
24,392 25,152
25,000
23,368
2,628
3,041
3,606
3,977
22,472
2,261
2,375
2,384
21,056
2,130
2,057
20,000
1,721
15,000
10,000
19,335
20,415
21,238
22,131
22,777
22,831
23,048
23,212
23,307
23,445
5,000
0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
No. of affiliated financial institutions
(companies)
Deposit-taking financial institutions total
Non-banks total
(yen)
ATM-related fee income per transaction
800
133.6
132.9
132.9
140
133.1
130.9
136.2
121.4
130
600
66
70
75
91
96
105
125
163
120
64
99
110
400
108.8
108.3
109.3
100
530
529
531
525
524
516
514
515
515
513
90
200
80
0
70
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Unit
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Number of ATMs
Units
21,056
22,472
23,368
24,392
25,152
25,215
25,676
26,253
26,913
27,422
7&i Group
Units
19,335
20,415
21,238
22,131
22,777
22,831
23,048
23,212
23,307
23,445
Outside 7&i Group
Units
1,721
2,057
2,130
2,261
2,375
2,384
2,628
3,041
3,606
3,977
No. of affiliated financial institutions
Companies
594
595
601
600
615
612
613
620
640
676
Deposit-taking financial institutions total
Companies
530
529
531
525
524
516
514
515
515
513
Banks
Banks
122
123
124
124
124
123
122
123
123
123
Non-banks total
Companies
64
66
70
75
91
96
99
105
125
163
Notes: 1. Seven Bank does not include the ATMs of affiliated financial institutions. 2. JA Bank and JF Marine Bank are counted as individual business lines.
3. In this report, securities, life insurance, credit card, consumer credit, consumer financing companies, and code payment companies are all referred to as "non-banks."
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
8
02 Seven Bank, Ltd.
ATM Usage
No. of transactions
(Million transactions)
114.4 112.3 112.6
Deposit-taking financial institutions total
111.1
107.8
Non-banks total
Daily average transactions per ATM
(Transactions/ATM/day)
130
105.0
800
600
57
80
64
400
59
100.9 98.8
70
62 64
95.5
94.1
96.5
101.5
110
92.3
92.1
90.5
278
316
90
80
121
242
71
75
177
509
545
597
200
0
638
673 679 712
724
739
749
727
667
701
722
659
FY9
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Unit
FY9
FY10
FY11 FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15 FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19 FY20
FY21
FY22 FY23
Total no. of transactions
Million transactions
590
609
655
698
736
743
782
796
815
829
849
836
910
980
1,039
Deposit-taking financial
Million transactions
509
545
597
638
673
679
712
724
739
749
727
659
667
701
722
institutions total
Non-banks total
Million transactions
80
64
57
59
62
64
70
71
75
80
121
177
242
278
316
Daily average transactions
Transactions/ATM/Day
114.4
112.3
112.6
111.1
107.8
100.9
98.8
95.5
94.1
92.3
92.1
90.5
96.5
101.5
105.0
per ATM
ATM-related fee income
Yen/Transaction
147.9
135.3
131.3
130.3
131.2
136.2
133.6
133.1
132.9
132.9
130.9
121.4
108.8
108.3
109.3
per transaction
Note: 1. Total number of transactions and daily average transactions per ATM do not include balance inquiries, e-money charges, PIN changes, withdrawal limit changes, or other operations.
- ATM-relatedfee income per transaction = ATM-related fee income / (Total of transactions - Total of transactions without ATM-related fee income [i.e. sales proceeds deposits])
- In this report, securities, life insurance, credit card, consumer credit, consumer financing companies, and code payment companies are all referred to as "non-banks."
COPYRIGHT © 2024 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2024 09:04:01 UTC.