• Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.(98.86%)

Overseas Subsidiaries Offering of ATM service The countries in [ ] denote the location of their headquarters.

FCTI, Inc. (100%) [U.S.]

PT. ABADI TAMBAH MULIA INTERNASIONAL (67.89%) [Indonesia]

Pito AxM Platform, Inc. (100%) [Philippines]

・Other subsidiaries (equity method): 3

Main shareholders (as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Shareholders No. of shares held Share-holding (shares) (%) Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. 453,639,000 38.46 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 91,055,800 7.72 Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. 46,961,000 3.98 York-Benimaru Co., Ltd. 45,000,000 3.81 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 37,146,100 3.14 BBH FOR UMB BK, NATL ASSOCIATION-G 19,143,992 1.62 LOBALALPHA INTL SMALL CAP FUND LP Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 15,000,000 1.27 The Dai-ichiLife Insurance Co., Ltd. 15,000,000 1.27 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 10,000,000 0.84 Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. 10,000,000 0.84 NEC Corporation 10,000,000 0.84

