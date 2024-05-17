FACT BOOK

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

01

Consolidated

01 Consolidated

Corporate Profile

Basic information

Key data (as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Headquarters:

1-6-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Main business

ATM services, other financial services

Consolidated Subsidiaries

Domestic Subsidiaries Offering of financial services, etc. The figures in ( ) denote the percentage of voting rights.

Bank Business Factory Co., Ltd. (100%)

Seven Payment Service, Ltd. (100%)

Seven Global Remit, Ltd. (100%)

ACSiON, Ltd. (58.28%)

VIVA VIDA MEDICAL LIFE CO., LTD. (97.78%)

Net assets

Common stock (Seven Bank, Ltd.)

Number of ATMs (Japan)

No. of employees

No. of shares outstanding

Main shareholders (as of Mar. 31, 2024)

275,856 million yen

30,724 million yen

27,422

1,301

1,179,308,000 shares

Seven Card Service Co., Ltd.(98.86%)

Overseas Subsidiaries Offering of ATM service The countries in [ ] denote the location of their headquarters.

  • FCTI, Inc. (100%) [U.S.]
  • PT. ABADI TAMBAH MULIA INTERNASIONAL (67.89%) [Indonesia]
  • Pito AxM Platform, Inc. (100%) [Philippines]

・Other subsidiaries (equity method): 3

Main shareholders (as of Mar. 31, 2024)

Shareholders

No. of shares held

Share-holding

(shares)

(%)

Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd.

453,639,000

38.46

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust

account)

91,055,800

7.72

Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd.

46,961,000

3.98

York-Benimaru Co., Ltd.

45,000,000

3.81

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)

37,146,100

3.14

ＢＢＨ ＦＯＲ ＵＭＢ ＢＫ， ＮＡＴＬ ＡＳＳＯＣＩＡＴＩＯＮ－

19,143,992

1.62

ＬＯＢＡＬＡＬＰＨＡ ＩＮＴＬ ＳＭＡＬＬ ＣＡＰ ＦＵＮＤ ＬＰ

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

15,000,000

1.27

The Dai-ichiLife Insurance Co., Ltd.

15,000,000

1.27

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

10,000,000

0.84

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

10,000,000

0.84

NEC Corporation

10,000,000

0.84

19.57

7 & i Group

Financial institutions

11.14

46.25

Securities companies

Other corporations

3.12

Foreign investors

20.46

Individuals and other shareholders

1.40

Shareholders

No. of shares held

Share-holding

(shares)

(%)

7 & i Group

545,600,000

46.25

Financial institutions

215,470,604

18.27

Securities companies

15,539,955

1.32

Other corporations

36,677,795

3.12

Foreign investors

131,347,489

11.14

Individuals and other shareholders

234,672,157

19.57

Notes: 1. Shareholding ratios have been truncated to the nearest third decimal lace. 2. Colored rows indicate Seven & i Holdings group companies

3. Other corporations do not include Seven & i Holdings group companies

2

01 Consolidated

Trends in Income (Consolidated)

Ordinary income

(Billion yen) 46.7

Depreciation and amortization

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

(％)

Ordinary expenses

46.6

45.6

43.4

50

Ordinary profit

80

39.5

36.6

36.2

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

197.8

32.6

31.2

27.2

40

(Billion yen)

58.2

200

60

55.9

55.4

55.4

54.4

53.9

30

154.9

53.2

49.7

48.4

147.2

148.5

160

137.2

136.6

44.6

119.9

121.6

127.6

167.2

114.0

106.5

108.7

40

120

101.6

126.0

76.9

82.7

84.8

89.3

23.3

108.4

80

20

18.7

18.7

17.5

19.5

17.1

16.3

37.0

37.1

36.7

40.7

39.8

35.6

16.2

14.6

14.0

38.3

28.2

28.9

30.5

40

13.2

0

23.2

24.7

25.1

25.3

26.1

25.9

20.8

18.8

31.9

0

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Ordinary income

Billion yen

114.0

119.9

121.6

127.6

147.2

148.5

137.2

136.6

154.9

197.8

Ordinary expenses

Billion yen

76.9

82.7

84.8

89.3

106.5

108.7

101.6

108.4

126.0

167.2

Ordinary profit

Billion yen

37.0

37.1

36.7

38.3

40.7

39.8

35.6

28.2

28.9

30.5

Net income attributable to owners

Billion yen

23.2

24.7

25.1

25.3

13.2

26.1

25.9

20.8

18.8

31.9

of the parent

Depreciation and amortization

Billion yen

16.2

18.7

18.7

17.1

17.5

14.6

14.0

16.3

19.5

23.3

EBITDA

Billion yen

53.2

55.9

55.4

55.4

58.2

54.4

49.7

44.6

48.4

53.9

EBITDA margin

46.7

46.6

45.6

43.4

39.5

36.6

36.2

32.6

31.2

27.2

Note: 1. EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization

2. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Ordinary income

3

01 Consolidated

Per Share Information (Consolidated)

Dividends and payout ratio

(yen)

Interim

Year end

Payout ratio

（％）

16

99.0

100

14

62.0

68.6

80

49.9

12

41.0

42.6

47.0

60

40.9

49.6

40.3

10

8

5.25

6.00

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

4.75

6

4.25

4.50

4

2 3.75 4.00 4.25 4.75 5.00 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50

0

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23

Earnings per share

(yen)

30

27.25

20.75

21.07

21.24

22.14

22.01

19.49

20

17.71

16.03

10

11.11

0

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

DPS (dividend per share)

Yen

8.00

8.50

9.00

10.00

11.00

11.00

11.00

11.00

11.00

11.00

Interim

Yen

3.75

4.00

4.25

4.75

5.00

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

Year end

Yen

4.25

4.50

4.75

5.25

6.00

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

5.50

Payout ratio

%

41.0

40.9

42.6

47.0

99.0

49.6

49.9

62.0

68.6

40.3

EPS (earnings per share)

Yen

19.49

20.75

21.07

21.24

11.11

22.14

22.01

17.71

16.03

27.25

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

19.46

20.71

21.04

21.20

11.09

22.11

22.00

4

01 Consolidated

Other Information (Consolidated)

Stock price-related indicators

Notes: Stock prices include those in intraday trading.

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Trends in share price

Highest

617

661

504

452

383

364

315

264

286

331

Trends in share price

Lowest

363

404

288

328

300

235

215

227

236

262

PBR (highest)

4.34

4.27

3.03

2.54

2.15

1.94

1.59

1.28

1.34

1.43

PBR (lowest)

2.55

2.61

1.73

1.85

1.68

1.25

1.08

1.10

1.11

1.13

PER (price-earnings ratio)

times

30.41

23.12

17.26

15.95

29.43

12.60

11.49

13.49

16.52

17.96

Cash flow, capital expenditures

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Net cash provided by operating activities

Million yen

99,931

66,482

88,118

31,466

117,471

89,619

136,039

41,311

66,577

100,751

Net cash provided by investing activities

Million yen

4,994

(11,634)

(28,818)

(3,649)

(34,882)

(5,801)

(32,770)

(36,114)

(36,191)

(51,937)

Net cash provided by financing activities

Million yen

(9,204)

(9,826)

(10,446)

(11,729)

(12,246)

(16,009)

(13,555)

(12,727)

(12,973)

(12,090)

Capital expenditure

Million yen

19,037

17,216

14,213

11,900

10,792

16,694

25,132

23,712

24,734

38,844

ATM (Japan)

Million yen

10,698

8,885

4,052

1,673

1,986

3,556

9,228

7,898

6,450

12,644

Software (Japan)

Million yen

7,122

7,550

8,756

9,863

7,589

11,567

14,023

9,918

12,115

17,369

Own capital and number of employees

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Net assets to total assets ratio

19.7

20.1

20.7

20.6

18.6

20.3

19.4

19.8

19.0

15.7

Return on equity

14.4

13.9

13.1

12.3

6.2

12.0

11.3

8.7

7.6

12.2

No. of employees

576

619

634

654

657

713

809

911

1,016

1,301

(excluding temporary workers)

Ordinary income per employee

Million yen

198

194

192

195

224

208

169

149

152

152

5

02

Seven Bank, Ltd.

02 Seven Bank, Ltd.

Trends in Income (Non-consolidated)

Ordinary income

Ordinary expenses

Ordinary profit

Net income

(Billion yen)

Depreciation and amortization

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

(％)

(Billion yen)

140

128.8

80

51.0

60

113.1

116.6

119.5

120.2

111.6

120.5

50.5

49.9

49.7

49.2

48.7

110.4

110.2

42.6

50

105.6

39.3

40.1

99.7

58.6

37.0

58.0

58.9

89.0

60

56.4

56.5

40

81.8

53.3

71.4

74.1

74.3

76.5

75.2

77.0

47.6

48.3

47.7

67.3

43.3

70

40

38.2

39.0

38.9

42.2

43.0

45.0

34.5

31.5

28.4

29.1

18.6

20 15.0

17.4

17.5

15.7

15.8

13.6

13.0

14.9

16.8

24.4

26.1

26.8

29.1

27.6

14.5

15.8

18.1

19.5

19.3

0

0

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Ordinary income

Billion yen

105.6

110.4

113.1

116.6

119.5

120.2

111.6

110.2

120.5

128.8

Ordinary expenses

Billion yen

67.3

71.4

74.1

74.3

76.5

75.2

77.0

81.8

89.0

99.7

Ordinary profit

Billion yen

38.2

39.0

38.9

42.2

43.0

45.0

34.5

28.4

31.5

29.1

Net income

Billion yen

24.4

26.1

26.8

29.1

14.5

27.6

15.8

18.1

19.5

19.3

Depreciation and amortization

Billion yen

15.0

17.4

17.5

15.7

15.8

13.6

13.0

14.9

16.8

18.6

EBITDA

Billion yen

53.3

56.4

56.5

58.0

58.9

58.6

47.6

43.3

48.3

47.7

EBITDA margin

50.5

51.0

49.9

49.7

49.2

48.7

42.6

39.3

40.1

37.0

Note: 1. EBITDA = Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization 2. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Ordinary income

7

02 Seven Bank, Ltd.

Trends in No. of ATMs Installed and No. of Affiliated Financial Institutions

No. of ATMs installed

7&i Group

Outside 7&i Group

(No. of ATMs)

25,215

25,676

26,253

26,913 27,422

24,392 25,152

25,000

23,368

2,628

3,041

3,606

3,977

22,472

2,261

2,375

2,384

21,056

2,130

2,057

20,000

1,721

15,000

10,000

19,335

20,415

21,238

22,131

22,777

22,831

23,048

23,212

23,307

23,445

5,000

0

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

No. of affiliated financial institutions

(companies)

Deposit-taking financial institutions total

Non-banks total

(yen)

ATM-related fee income per transaction

800

133.6

132.9

132.9

140

133.1

130.9

136.2

121.4

130

600

66

70

75

91

96

105

125

163

120

64

99

110

400

108.8

108.3

109.3

100

530

529

531

525

524

516

514

515

515

513

90

200

80

0

70

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Unit

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Number of ATMs

Units

21,056

22,472

23,368

24,392

25,152

25,215

25,676

26,253

26,913

27,422

7&i Group

Units

19,335

20,415

21,238

22,131

22,777

22,831

23,048

23,212

23,307

23,445

Outside 7&i Group

Units

1,721

2,057

2,130

2,261

2,375

2,384

2,628

3,041

3,606

3,977

No. of affiliated financial institutions

Companies

594

595

601

600

615

612

613

620

640

676

Deposit-taking financial institutions total

Companies

530

529

531

525

524

516

514

515

515

513

Banks

Banks

122

123

124

124

124

123

122

123

123

123

Non-banks total

Companies

64

66

70

75

91

96

99

105

125

163

Notes: 1. Seven Bank does not include the ATMs of affiliated financial institutions. 2. JA Bank and JF Marine Bank are counted as individual business lines.

3. In this report, securities, life insurance, credit card, consumer credit, consumer financing companies, and code payment companies are all referred to as "non-banks."

8

02 Seven Bank, Ltd.

ATM Usage

No. of transactions

(Million transactions)

114.4 112.3 112.6

Deposit-taking financial institutions total

111.1

107.8

Non-banks total

Daily average transactions per ATM

(Transactions/ATM/day)

130

105.0

800

600

57

80

64

400

59

100.9 98.8

70

62 64

95.5

94.1

96.5

101.5

110

92.3

92.1

90.5

278

316

90

80

121

242

71

75

177

509

545

597

200

0

638

673 679 712

724

739

749

727

667

701

722

659

FY9

FY10

FY11

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

Unit

FY9

FY10

FY11 FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15 FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19 FY20

FY21

FY22 FY23

Total no. of transactions

Million transactions

590

609

655

698

736

743

782

796

815

829

849

836

910

980

1,039

Deposit-taking financial

Million transactions

509

545

597

638

673

679

712

724

739

749

727

659

667

701

722

institutions total

Non-banks total

Million transactions

80

64

57

59

62

64

70

71

75

80

121

177

242

278

316

Daily average transactions

Transactions/ATM/Day

114.4

112.3

112.6

111.1

107.8

100.9

98.8

95.5

94.1

92.3

92.1

90.5

96.5

101.5

105.0

per ATM

ATM-related fee income

Yen/Transaction

147.9

135.3

131.3

130.3

131.2

136.2

133.6

133.1

132.9

132.9

130.9

121.4

108.8

108.3

109.3

per transaction

Note: 1. Total number of transactions and daily average transactions per ATM do not include balance inquiries, e-money charges, PIN changes, withdrawal limit changes, or other operations.

  1. ATM-relatedfee income per transaction = ATM-related fee income / (Total of transactions - Total of transactions without ATM-related fee income [i.e. sales proceeds deposits])
  2. In this report, securities, life insurance, credit card, consumer credit, consumer financing companies, and code payment companies are all referred to as "non-banks."

9

