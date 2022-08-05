|
Seven Bank : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Financial Results
for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Today's Agenda
01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
02 Progress in Implementation of Growth Strategy
03 APPENDIX
01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Financial Results Digest for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Consolidated]
Key points of the first quarter results
-
Lower ordinary profit on higher ordinary income compared with the same period a year ago, but the results outperformed the plan.
-
The Japanese ATM business was strong both in terms of the number of transactions and ATMs.
-
Financial services for individuals were steady in general.
-
The overseas business expanded the ATM network, primarily in Asia.
|
COPYRIGHT © 2022 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
|
3
01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Overview of Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Consolidated]
Ordinary income: Increased mainly due to an increase in the number of ATM transactions reflecting return of people and a recovery in fund demand
Ordinary Profit: Declined primarily owing to an increase in expenses incurred by continuous growth investment, etc.
|
|
Results for three months
|
Year-on-year change
|
Rate of progress in
|
Ordinary
|
ended June 2022
|
|
the first half plan
|
¥35.8 billion
|
+7.1%
|
49.3%
|
|
income
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥7.3 billion
|
(3.9)%
|
54.0%
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
¥4.9 billion
|
(9.2)%
|
51.5%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
COPYRIGHT © 2022 SEVEN BANK, LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
|
|
¥11.8 billion
|
+3.5%
|
―
|
Notes: 1. All comments and figures regarding changes are compared with the same period a year ago.
|
|
2.
|
Amounts less than one hundred million yen have been truncated.
|
|
|
3.
|
Previous-year comparisons are based on the units used in these materials.
|
4
|
4.
|
Exchange rates used in the consolidated income statement: $1 = ¥116.34
|
5.
|
All EBITDA in these materials are Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization.
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:20:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SEVEN BANK, LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
148 B
1 109 M
1 109 M
|Net income 2023
|
20 389 M
153 M
153 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,9x
|Yield 2023
|4,26%
|
|Capitalization
|
303 B
2 276 M
2 276 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,05x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|1,99x
|Nbr of Employees
|911
|Free-Float
|50,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SEVEN BANK, LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|258,00 JPY
|Average target price
|252,50 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|-2,13%