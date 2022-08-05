Log in
    8410   JP3105220002

SEVEN BANK, LTD.

(8410)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18 2022-08-05 am EDT
258.00 JPY    0.00%
Seven Bank : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

08/05/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Financial Results

for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Today's Agenda

01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02 Progress in Implementation of Growth Strategy

03 APPENDIX

01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Financial Results Digest for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Consolidated]

Key points of the first quarter results

  • Lower ordinary profit on higher ordinary income compared with the same period a year ago, but the results outperformed the plan.
  • The Japanese ATM business was strong both in terms of the number of transactions and ATMs.
  • Financial services for individuals were steady in general.
  • The overseas business expanded the ATM network, primarily in Asia.

3

01 Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Overview of Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Consolidated]

Ordinary income: Increased mainly due to an increase in the number of ATM transactions reflecting return of people and a recovery in fund demand

Ordinary Profit: Declined primarily owing to an increase in expenses incurred by continuous growth investment, etc.

Results for three months

Year-on-year change

Rate of progress in

Ordinary

ended June 2022

the first half plan

¥35.8 billion

+7.1%

49.3%

income

Ordinary

¥7.3 billion

(3.9)%

54.0%

Profit

Net income

¥4.9 billion

(9.2)%

51.5%

EBITDA

¥11.8 billion

+3.5%

Notes: 1. All comments and figures regarding changes are compared with the same period a year ago.

2.

Amounts less than one hundred million yen have been truncated.

3.

Previous-year comparisons are based on the units used in these materials.

4

4.

Exchange rates used in the consolidated income statement: $1 = ¥116.34

5.

All EBITDA in these materials are Ordinary profit + Depreciation and amortization.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 148 B 1 109 M 1 109 M
Net income 2023 20 389 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 4,26%
Capitalization 303 B 2 276 M 2 276 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 911
Free-Float 50,2%
Managers and Directors
Yasuaki Funatake Executive Officer & Manager-Operations Development
Kensuke Futagoishi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Makoto Kigawa Independent Outside Director
Toshihiko Itami Independent Outside Director
Koichi Fukuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN BANK, LTD.9.24%2 276
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%142 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%63 153
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.69%60 900
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.25%53 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.40%52 783