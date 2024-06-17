Please note that the following is an English translation of the original Japanese version, prepared only for the convenience of shareholders residing outside Japan. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Securities Identification Code: 8410

June 17, 2024

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF THE 23RD ORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

You are hereby notified that the matters below were reported and resolved at the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Seven Bank, Ltd., which was held today.

Masaaki Matsuhashi, President and Representative Director

Seven Bank, Ltd.

6-1 Marunouchi 1-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Reporting

Business Report and Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 23rd Fiscal Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the Results of Audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on Said Consolidated Financial Statements. Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 23rd Fiscal Period (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

Reporting covered the content of the above-mentioned business report, financial statements and audit reports.

Resolution

Proposal 1 Election of Eight (8) Directors

The proposal was approved and passed in its original form. Eight (8) Directors have been elected and appointed.

Proposal 2 Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member The proposal was approved and passed in its original form. One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected and appointed.

Proposal 3 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member The proposal was approved and passed in its original form.

One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been elected.