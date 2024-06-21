Seven Bank, Ltd. held its 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2024. The results of shareholder voting at the meeting are detailed below.
(1) Date of shareholders' meeting
June 17, 2024
(2) Results of voting
Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors
Proposal to elect as Directors: Yasuaki Funatake, Masaaki Matsuhashi, Tsuyoshi Kobayashi, Makoto Kigawa, Yukiko Kuroda, Etsuhiro Takato, Yuji Hirako, and Tami Kihara
Proposal 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal to elect as Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Kazuhiko Ishiguro Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
To prepare for the event that the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members falls below the required number stipulated by laws and regulations, based on Article 329, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, proposal to elect as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Ichiro Ashihara
Number of for, against, and abstain votes, approval criteria, and results for each proposal
Result
Item
For
Against
Abstain
Percent
Approved/
For (%)
Rejected
Proposal 1: Election of
Eight (8) Directors
Yasuaki Funatake
9,686,343
99,057
0
98.83%
Approved
Masaaki Matsuhashi
9,693,338
92,063
0
98.90%
Approved
Tsuyoshi Kobayashi
9,707,031
78,369
0
99.04%
Approved
Makoto Kigawa
9,729,819
55,582
0
99.27%
Approved
Yukiko Kuroda
9,695,666
89,734
0
98.92%
Approved
Etsuhiro Takato
9,737,046
48,355
0
99.34%
Approved
Yuji Hirako
9,738,011
47,390
0
99.35%
Approved
Tami Kihara
9,739,995
45,406
0
99.37%
Approved
Proposal 2: Election of
One (1) Audit &
Supervisory Board
Member
Kazuhiko Ishiguro
9,417,356
368,329
0
96.08%
Approved
Proposal 3: Election of
One (1) Substitute Audit
& Supervisory Board
Member
Ichiro Ashihara
9,751,820
33,868
0
99.49%
Approved
Note: Approval criteria:
For Proposals 1 through 3 to be approved, required (a) shareholders representing one-third (1/3) or more of voting rights held by shareholders able to exercise their voting rights to be in attendance at the meeting and (b) votes representing a majority of shareholders in attendance to be cast for the respective proposal.
(4) Reason some shareholder votes were not tallied
Upon the tallying of proxy votes received prior to the date of the meeting and a portion of votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting, the approval criteria were met and the voting process was deemed lawfully valid under the Companies Act. Hence, we did not tally a portion of the votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting that was not yet confirmed whether the shareholders were for or against the proposals or abstained from voting.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on
21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 June 2024 01:02:08 UTC.
Seven Bank Ltd is engaged in the provision of financial services such as automatic teller machine (ATM) service, Internet banking service, and loan service. The Company operates its business through two business segments. Domestic Business segment is involved in the ATM platform business that installs ATMs at stores such as Seven-Eleven and Ito-Yokado, as well as at airports, stations, financial institution stores. The Segment also provides settlement account services including ordinary deposits, time deposits, loan services, overseas money transfer services, debit services, as well as the contract work from other financial institutions. The Overseas Business segment provides ATM services mainly in the United States and Indonesia. The Company also conducts investment advisory business.