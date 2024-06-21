To prepare for the event that the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members falls below the required number stipulated by laws and regulations, based on Article 329, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, proposal to elect as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Ichiro Ashihara

Seven Bank, Ltd. held its 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2024. The results of shareholder voting at the meeting are detailed below.

Number of for, against, and abstain votes, approval criteria, and results for each proposal

Result Item For Against Abstain Percent Approved/ For (%) Rejected Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors Yasuaki Funatake 9,686,343 99,057 0 98.83% Approved Masaaki Matsuhashi 9,693,338 92,063 0 98.90% Approved Tsuyoshi Kobayashi 9,707,031 78,369 0 99.04% Approved Makoto Kigawa 9,729,819 55,582 0 99.27% Approved Yukiko Kuroda 9,695,666 89,734 0 98.92% Approved Etsuhiro Takato 9,737,046 48,355 0 99.34% Approved Yuji Hirako 9,738,011 47,390 0 99.35% Approved Tami Kihara 9,739,995 45,406 0 99.37% Approved Proposal 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kazuhiko Ishiguro 9,417,356 368,329 0 96.08% Approved Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member Ichiro Ashihara 9,751,820 33,868 0 99.49% Approved

Note: Approval criteria:

For Proposals 1 through 3 to be approved, required (a) shareholders representing one-third (1/3) or more of voting rights held by shareholders able to exercise their voting rights to be in attendance at the meeting and (b) votes representing a majority of shareholders in attendance to be cast for the respective proposal.

(4) Reason some shareholder votes were not tallied

Upon the tallying of proxy votes received prior to the date of the meeting and a portion of votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting, the approval criteria were met and the voting process was deemed lawfully valid under the Companies Act. Hence, we did not tally a portion of the votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting that was not yet confirmed whether the shareholders were for or against the proposals or abstained from voting.