Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results

Seven Bank, Ltd. held its 23rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2024. The results of shareholder voting at the meeting are detailed below.

(1) Date of shareholders' meeting

June 17, 2024

(2) Results of voting

Proposal 1: Election of Eight (8) Directors

Proposal to elect as Directors: Yasuaki Funatake, Masaaki Matsuhashi, Tsuyoshi Kobayashi, Makoto Kigawa, Yukiko Kuroda, Etsuhiro Takato, Yuji Hirako, and Tami Kihara

Proposal 2: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal to elect as Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Kazuhiko Ishiguro Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

To prepare for the event that the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members falls below the required number stipulated by laws and regulations, based on Article 329, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, proposal to elect as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Ichiro Ashihara

  1. Number of for, against, and abstain votes, approval criteria, and results for each proposal

Result

Item

For

Against

Abstain

Percent

Approved/

For (%)

Rejected

Proposal 1: Election of

Eight (8) Directors

Yasuaki Funatake

9,686,343

99,057

0

98.83%

Approved

Masaaki Matsuhashi

9,693,338

92,063

0

98.90%

Approved

Tsuyoshi Kobayashi

9,707,031

78,369

0

99.04%

Approved

Makoto Kigawa

9,729,819

55,582

0

99.27%

Approved

Yukiko Kuroda

9,695,666

89,734

0

98.92%

Approved

Etsuhiro Takato

9,737,046

48,355

0

99.34%

Approved

Yuji Hirako

9,738,011

47,390

0

99.35%

Approved

Tami Kihara

9,739,995

45,406

0

99.37%

Approved

Proposal 2: Election of

One (1) Audit &

Supervisory Board

Member

Kazuhiko Ishiguro

9,417,356

368,329

0

96.08%

Approved

Proposal 3: Election of

One (1) Substitute Audit

& Supervisory Board

Member

Ichiro Ashihara

9,751,820

33,868

0

99.49%

Approved

Note: Approval criteria:

For Proposals 1 through 3 to be approved, required (a) shareholders representing one-third (1/3) or more of voting rights held by shareholders able to exercise their voting rights to be in attendance at the meeting and (b) votes representing a majority of shareholders in attendance to be cast for the respective proposal.

(4) Reason some shareholder votes were not tallied

Upon the tallying of proxy votes received prior to the date of the meeting and a portion of votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting, the approval criteria were met and the voting process was deemed lawfully valid under the Companies Act. Hence, we did not tally a portion of the votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting that was not yet confirmed whether the shareholders were for or against the proposals or abstained from voting.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Seven Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 01:02:08 UTC.