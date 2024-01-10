Stock SVW SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Seven Group Holdings Limited

Equities

SVW

AU000000SVW5

Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

Market Closed - Australian S.E.
Other stock markets
 12:11:02 2024-01-10 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.51 AUD -1.03% Intraday chart for Seven Group Holdings Limited -1.80% -1.06%
Jan. 04 Short sellers lost $195 billion in 2023 bets against US, Canadian stocks -S3 RE
Dec. 18 Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 hitting 5,100 in 2024, boosting forecast RE

Chart Seven Group Holdings Limited

Chart Seven Group Holdings Limited
Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited is a diversified operating and investment company. The Company has business and investments in industrial services, media, and energy. Its segments include WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media investments, and Other investments. WesTrac segment is an authorized Caterpillar dealer engaged in providing heavy equipment sales and support to customers. Coates segment is an equipment hire company and provides a full range of general and specialist equipment to a variety of markets including engineering and building construction and maintenance. Boral is a construction materials company. Energy segment relates to the Company's joint operation in the Bivins Ranch basin in Texas, United States of America. Media segment investments relate to investments in listed and unlisted media organizations, including Seven West Media Limited and private equity investments in China. Other investments segment incorporates listed investments, property, Alight and Sykes.
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
S&P/ASX 200
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Seven Group Holdings Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
36.51 AUD
Average target price
31.92 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-12.56%
Company calendar

Sector Heavy Machinery & Vehicles Wholesale

1st Jan change Capi.
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Seven Group Holdings Limited
-1.06% 8 958 M $
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD. Stock Toromont Industries Ltd.
+0.21% 7 092 M $
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Finning International Inc.
-0.39% 4 067 M $
VAMOS LOCAÇÃO DE CAMINHÕES, MÁQUINAS E EQUIPAMENTOS S.A. Stock Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos S.A.
-4.37% 2 164 M $
TITAN MACHINERY INC. Stock Titan Machinery Inc.
-7.15% 609 M $
WAKITA & CO.,LTD. Stock Wakita & Co.,LTD.
+0.69% 552 M $
WAJAX CORPORATION Stock Wajax Corporation
+1.32% 487 M $
GIFORE AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SERVICE CO.,LTD Stock Gifore Agricultural Science & Technology Service Co.,Ltd
+2.84% 352 M $
PT HEXINDO ADIPERKASA TBK Stock PT Hexindo Adiperkasa Tbk
+7.44% 303 M $
WLM PARTICIPAÇÕES E COMÉRCIO DE MÁQUINAS E VEÍCULOS S.A. Stock WLM Participações e Comércio de Máquinas e Veículos S.A.
-9.12% 189 M $
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles Wholesale
