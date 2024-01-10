Seven Group Holdings Limited is a diversified operating and investment company. The Company has business and investments in industrial services, media, and energy. Its segments include WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media investments, and Other investments. WesTrac segment is an authorized Caterpillar dealer engaged in providing heavy equipment sales and support to customers. Coates segment is an equipment hire company and provides a full range of general and specialist equipment to a variety of markets including engineering and building construction and maintenance. Boral is a construction materials company. Energy segment relates to the Company's joint operation in the Bivins Ranch basin in Texas, United States of America. Media segment investments relate to investments in listed and unlisted media organizations, including Seven West Media Limited and private equity investments in China. Other investments segment incorporates listed investments, property, Alight and Sykes.

