Seven Group Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 9,626.5 million compared to AUD 8,013.4 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 596.6 million compared to AUD 558.4 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 1.66 compared to AUD 1.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 1.65 compared to AUD 1.22 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 1.64 compared to AUD 1.54 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was AUD 1.63 compared to AUD 1.53 a year ago.

