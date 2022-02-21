Seven : Half Year Results Presenters Notes

Slide 1 - Ryan Stokes

Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the Seven Group Holdings results for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

I am Ryan Stokes, Managing Director and CEO.

Joining me today is Richard Richards, Group CFO, who will present the financial results

HY22 Highlights

Today, we announce a strong result for the half. This is driven by our operating businesses Coates and WesTrac, along with improved returns from Beach and Seven West Media.

In this result we are fully consolidating Boral's financials for the first time as we execute on our strategy to deliver growth and long-term value creation. We have tried to distinguish this and provide clarity on the pro-forma for the group going forward. There is a lot within the result and Richard will talk you through the necessary accounting adjustments.

During the past six months we've been able to gain control of Boral, complete the portfolio realignment with the disposal of US assets and domestic timber and roofing operations, and, following the capital return, repay the Bridge facility established to fund the acquisition.

This is a clear example of how our disciplined approach to capital management combined with our opportunistic ability to realise financial benefits delivers value. There is strong underlying momentum across the sectors we are exposed to in mining production, construction and infrastructure, energy, and media.

In terms of the continuing operating businesses, revenue of $3.96 billion is up 68% on a reported basis and 3.1% on a pro-forma basis.

EBIT of $511 million is up 29% on a reported basis and 6.3% on a pro-forma basis.

The underlying net profit after tax is $302 million, up 22% and the statutory net profit after tax of $1.22 billion is up 236% with our statutory earning per share of 324 cents up 203%.

Across SGH these strong financial results demonstrate both the quality of our businesses and of our people.

In this half we have faced some challenges with government induced construction shutdowns, supply chain pressures, labour constraints, and unique logistic challenges in dealing with the velocity across our businesses.

Our people have worked hard and responded exceptionally to the dynamic environment. I'd like to thank all of them for the commitment to supporting our customers.