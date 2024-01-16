Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2023 income tax reporting is as follows:
SEVN Common Shares
Dividend Allocation Per Share
Section
Total
Unrecaptured
Declaration
Record
Paid/Payable
Dividends
Ordinary
199A
Qualified
Capital
Section 1250
Return of
Dates
Dates
Dates
Per Share
Income
Dividend(1)
Dividend(2)
Gain
Gain(3)
Capital
01/12/23
01/23/23
02/16/23
$0.35
$0.3500
$0.3500
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
04/13/23
04/24/23
05/18/23
$0.35
$0.3500
$0.3500
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
07/13/23
07/24/23
08/17/23
$0.35
$0.3500
$0.3500
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
10/12/23
10/23/23
11/16/23
$0.35
$0.3500
$0.3500
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
TOTALS:
$1.40
$1.4000
$1.4000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.
SEVN’s common share CUSIP number is 81784E101. This information represents final income allocations.
Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information, please see the SEVN website: https://sevnreit.com/investors/stock-information/default.aspx
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116793766/en/