Official SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST press release

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2023 income tax reporting is as follows:

SEVN Common Shares

Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/12/23 01/23/23 02/16/23 $0.35 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 04/13/23 04/24/23 05/18/23 $0.35 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 07/13/23 07/24/23 08/17/23 $0.35 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 10/12/23 10/23/23 11/16/23 $0.35 $0.3500 $0.3500 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 TOTALS: $1.40 $1.4000 $1.4000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

SEVN’s common share CUSIP number is 81784E101. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information, please see the SEVN website: https://sevnreit.com/investors/stock-information/default.aspx

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116793766/en/