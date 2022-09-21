Advanced search
    SEVN   US81784E1010

SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST

(SEVN)
2022-09-20
10.10 USD   -0.49%
08:06aSeven Hills Realty Trust Appoints Tiffany Sy as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
BU
09/13Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $47.0 Million Bridge Loan to Finance the Acquisition and Renovation of an Industrial Property in Passaic, New Jersey
BU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Seven Hills Realty Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
Seven Hills Realty Trust Appoints Tiffany Sy as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

09/21/2022
Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced that Tiffany Sy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022.

Ms. Sy joined The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) in 2020 as a Senior Director, Accounting, and is responsible for various aspects of the accounting function supporting RMR and its clients, including SEVN. Ms. Sy has been promoted to a Vice President of RMR and has also been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Tremont Realty Capital, both effective October 1, 2022.

Prior to joining RMR, Ms. Sy held various accounting leadership positions at Five Star Senior Living and Bank Rhode Island. Ms. Sy also practiced public accounting for 15 years, including in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP for more than 10 years. Ms. Sy is a certified public accountant.

Ms. Sy succeeds Douglas Lanois, who is resigning from his positions with SEVN, Tremont Realty Capital and RMR, effective September 30, 2022. Mr. Lanois has been with SEVN since 2021, Tremont Realty Capital since 2004 and RMR since 2016.

Tom Lorenzini, President of SEVN, made the following statement:

“We are excited to have Tiffany join the SEVN management team and are proud to be among a small group of REITs to have a woman serve as chief financial officer. We thank Doug for his dedication and many years of contributions to Seven Hills Realty Trust. Doug played a key role helping SEVN transform into a well-positioned commercial mortgage REIT and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Lanois will remain a non-executive employee of RMR until December 31, 2022.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 27,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 9,90%
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Lorenzini President
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Vern D. Larkin Chief Compliance Officer & Director-Internal Audit
Jeffrey P. Somers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST-2.70%148
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-22.25%10 484
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-5.80%7 078
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-25.60%5 910
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.58%4 923
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-17.46%4 127