Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seven Hills Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEVN   US81784E1010

SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST

(SEVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $42.5 Million Bridge Loan to Finance the Acquisition of Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center in Maryland

03/31/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced the closing of a $42.5 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Brandywine Crossing, a grocery anchored shopping center located at 15802 Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland.

An initial advance of approximately $42.2 million was funded at closing with future advances of $300,000 available for leasing capital. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by the sponsor, First National Realty Partners.

Tom Lorenzini, President of SEVN, made the following statement:

“We continue to execute on our business plan of investing in first mortgage commercial loans. This $42.5 million loan was made to a repeat borrower of SEVN to finance the acquisition of a Safeway anchored shopping center located in an established and vibrant retail corridor outside of Washington, D.C. Our loan book has increased to approximately $685 million in total capital commitments and we are well positioned to continue leveraging our industry relationships to further expand SEVN’s portfolio.”

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $33 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever SEVN uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SEVN is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SEVN’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SEVN’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SEVN’s control. For example:

  • This press release references a recent loan closed and future plans to expand SEVN, which may imply that SEVN will close additional loans and that its business will continue to improve as a result. However, SEVN’s business and ability to execute loans and realize its investment objective are subject to various risks, including the competitive nature of the industry in which it operates, as well as other factors, many of which are outside its control, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks and other factors may prevent SEVN from successfully closing additional loans, executing its business plans and realizing its investment objective. Further, once SEVN invests or commits its remaining capital, its ability to continue to grow and fund loans will be subject to its ability to obtain additional cost-effective capital or to redeploy proceeds from repayments of its loan investments. Additionally, any growth of its loan portfolio may not benefit SEVN if, for example, SEVN does not realize the returns it expects from that growth.

The information contained in SEVN’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in SEVN’s periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause SEVN’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by SEVN’s forward-looking statements. SEVN’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, SEVN does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST
08:08aSeven Hills Realty Trust Closes $42.5 Million Bridge Loan to Finance the Acquisition of..
BU
03/30Seven Hills Realty Trust First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, Apr..
BU
03/25Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $53.3 Million of New First Mortgage Bridge Loans
BU
03/25Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $53.3 Million of New First Mortgage Bridge Loans
CI
03/22SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/22Seven Hills Realty Trust Elects Phyllis Hollis to Board of Trustees
BU
03/22Seven Hills Realty Trust Elects Phyllis M. Hollis to the Company’s Board of Truste..
CI
03/20SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST(NASDAQCM : SEVN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/16SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
03/15Seven Hills Realty Trust Enters $125 Million Master Repurchase Facility with Wells Farg..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 9,31%
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Seven Hills Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Lorenzini President
Gerald Douglas Lanois Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Vern D. Larkin Chief Compliance Officer & Director-Internal Audit
Jeffrey P. Somers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST7.61%163
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.99%10 354
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.26%7 280
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-11.97%6 921
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.4.15%5 377
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.4.11%5 204