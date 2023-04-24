Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seven Hills Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEVN   US81784E1010

SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST

(SEVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-04-24 pm EDT
9.820 USD   -6.39%
04:33pSeven Hills Realty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pSeven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Press Release
PU
04:32pSeven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.2

Seven Hills Realty Trust

First Quarter 2023

Financial Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

"SEVN's earnings continued to benefit from rising interest rates in the first quarter of 2023 and the credit quality of our diversified portfolio of floating rate loans remains sound with a weighted average risk rating of 2.9. We received more than $75 million in loan repayments since the beginning of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our underwriting and the ability of our sponsors to execute on their business plans. With ample cash on hand and available borrowing capacity from our lenders, we are evaluating a growing pipeline of investment opportunities focused on the most attractive property types in today's market."

Tom Lorenzini, President of SEVN

Newton, MA(April 24, 2023). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Distributions

On April 13, 2023, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.1 million, to shareholders of record on April 24, 2023. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on May 18, 2023.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss SEVN's first quarter 2023 results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7674605. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), or SEVN, we, our or us, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

Q1 2023

2

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

(As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Financial

Results

Investment

Activity

Portfolio

Liquidity &

Capitalization

  • Generated net income of $7.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and Adjusted Distributable Earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.
  • Quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, declared and paid during the quarter.
  • Received $51.4 million of early repayment proceeds on two loans, including one loan secured by an office/industrial property in Aurora, IL with an original maturity of December 2023 and one loan secured by an industrial property in Summerville, SC with an original maturity of December 2024.
  • In April 2023, SEVN executed a loan application for a total potential commitment of $37.5 million to refinance a student housing property located in Auburn, AL.
  • Portfolio of 25 first mortgage loans with an aggregate total loan commitment of $674.5 million.
  • Weighted average coupon rate of 8.57% and all in yield of 9.06%.
  • All loans current on debt service and credit quality remains strong at a weighted average risk rating of 2.9.
  • Unused capacity of $246.5 million available under our Secured Financing Facilities and $84.3 million of cash on hand.
  • Outstanding principal balance of $435.5 million under our Secured Financing Facilities.
  • Weighted average coupon rate of 6.76%.
  • Debt to equity ratio of 1.6x as of March 31, 2023.

Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Measures and Definitions within the Appendix for terms used throughout this document. All amounts in this presentation are unaudited.

Q1 2023

3

First Quarter 2023 Results

The credit quality of SEVN's diversified floating rate portfolio and higher interest rates have increased Adjusted Distributable Earnings by 63% over the past year and quarterly dividends continue to reflect this growth.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Common Share

Dividend per Common Share per Quarter

$0.24

$0.37$0.39

$0.27

$0.35

$0.25

$0.15

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Net income per

$0.31

$0.35

$0.46

$0.53

common share

FINANCIAL RESULTS

2021

2022

2023

Coverage (1)

107%

125%

111%

  1. Coverage represents the dividend coverage ratios for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively.

Q1 2023

4

Portfolio Summary

(dollars in thousands)

As of

March 31, 2023

Number of loans

25

Average loan commitment

$26,979

Total loan commitments

$674,475

Unfunded loan commitments

$45,779

Principal balance

$628,696

Weighted average coupon rate

8.57%

Weighted average All In Yield

9.06%

Weighted average Maximum Maturity

3.1

Weighted average LTV

67%

Weighted average floor

0.65%

Loans with active floors (1)

0%

Weighted average risk rating

2.9

FINANCIAL RESULTS

First Quarter 2023 Portfolio Activity

(dollars in millions)

$727.6

$49.0

$674.5

Total Loan Commitments

$1.8

$51.7

$45.8

Unfunded Commitments

$678.6

$678.6

$626.7

$628.7

Principal Balance

Q4 2022 Portfolio

Fundings

Repayments

Q1 2023 Portfolio

  1. Represents percentage of principal balance of loans held for investment with active floors as of March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023

5

Disclaimer

Seven Hills Realty Trust published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST
04:33pSeven Hills Realty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:32pSeven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Press Release
PU
04:32pSeven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PU
04:16pSeven Hills Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
04/13Seven Hills Realty Trust First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, Apri..
BU
04/13Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
02/28Seven Hills Realty Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/14Transcript : Seven Hills Realty Trust, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/13SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/13Seven Hills Realty Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,48x
Yield 2023 13,3%
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Seven Hills Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,49 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Lorenzini President
Tiffany R. Sy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Vern D. Larkin Chief Compliance Officer & Director-Internal Audit
Jeffrey P. Somers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST15.40%154
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.21%9 557
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.90%5 780
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.31%5 449
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-1.59%3 888
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-15.02%3 066
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer