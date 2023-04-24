Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Seven Hills Realty Trust
First Quarter 2023
Financial Results
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
"SEVN's earnings continued to benefit from rising interest rates in the first quarter of 2023 and the credit quality of our diversified portfolio of floating rate loans remains sound with a weighted average risk rating of 2.9. We received more than $75 million in loan repayments since the beginning of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our underwriting and the ability of our sponsors to execute on their business plans. With ample cash on hand and available borrowing capacity from our lenders, we are evaluating a growing pipeline of investment opportunities focused on the most attractive property types in today's market."
Tom Lorenzini, President of SEVN
Newton, MA(April 24, 2023). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Distributions
On April 13, 2023, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.1 million, to shareholders of record on April 24, 2023. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on May 18, 2023.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss SEVN's first quarter 2023 results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7674605. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), or SEVN, we, our or us, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.
Q1 2023
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
(As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted)
Financial
Results
Investment
Activity
Portfolio
Liquidity &
Capitalization
Generated net income of $7.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and Adjusted Distributable Earnings of $5.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.
Quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, declared and paid during the quarter.
Received $51.4 million of early repayment proceeds on two loans, including one loan secured by an office/industrial property in Aurora, IL with an original maturity of December 2023 and one loan secured by an industrial property in Summerville, SC with an original maturity of December 2024.
In April 2023, SEVN executed a loan application for a total potential commitment of $37.5 million to refinance a student housing property located in Auburn, AL.
Portfolio of 25 first mortgage loans with an aggregate total loan commitment of $674.5 million.
Weighted average coupon rate of 8.57% and all in yield of 9.06%.
All loans current on debt service and credit quality remains strong at a weighted average risk rating of 2.9.
Unused capacity of $246.5 million available under our Secured Financing Facilities and $84.3 million of cash on hand.
Outstanding principal balance of $435.5 million under our Secured Financing Facilities.
Weighted average coupon rate of 6.76%.
Debt to equity ratio of 1.6x as of March 31, 2023.
Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Measures and Definitions within the Appendix for terms used throughout this document. All amounts in this presentation are unaudited.
Q1 2023
First Quarter 2023 Results
The credit quality of SEVN's diversified floating rate portfolio and higher interest rates have increased Adjusted Distributable Earnings by 63% over the past year and quarterly dividends continue to reflect this growth.
Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Common Share
Dividend per Common Share per Quarter
$0.24
$0.37$0.39
$0.27
$0.35
$0.25
$0.15
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Net income per
$0.31
$0.35
$0.46
$0.53
common share
FINANCIAL RESULTS
2021
2022
2023
Coverage (1)
107%
125%
111%
Coverage represents the dividend coverage ratios for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively.
Q1 2023
Portfolio Summary
(dollars in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2023
Number of loans
25
Average loan commitment
$26,979
Total loan commitments
$674,475
Unfunded loan commitments
$45,779
Principal balance
$628,696
Weighted average coupon rate
8.57%
Weighted average All In Yield
9.06%
Weighted average Maximum Maturity
3.1
Weighted average LTV
67%
Weighted average floor
0.65%
Loans with active floors (1)
0%
Weighted average risk rating
2.9
FINANCIAL RESULTS
First Quarter 2023 Portfolio Activity
(dollars in millions)
$727.6
$49.0
$674.5
Total Loan Commitments
$1.8
$51.7
$45.8
Unfunded Commitments
$678.6
$678.6
$626.7
$628.7
Principal Balance
Q4 2022 Portfolio
Fundings
Repayments
Q1 2023 Portfolio
Represents percentage of principal balance of loans held for investment with active floors as of March 31, 2023.
