Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

"SEVN's earnings continued to benefit from rising interest rates in the first quarter of 2023 and the credit quality of our diversified portfolio of floating rate loans remains sound with a weighted average risk rating of 2.9. We received more than $75 million in loan repayments since the beginning of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our underwriting and the ability of our sponsors to execute on their business plans. With ample cash on hand and available borrowing capacity from our lenders, we are evaluating a growing pipeline of investment opportunities focused on the most attractive property types in today's market."

Newton, MA(April 24, 2023). Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Distributions

On April 13, 2023, SEVN declared a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per common share, or approximately $5.1 million, to shareholders of record on April 24, 2023. SEVN expects to pay this distribution on May 18, 2023.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss SEVN's first quarter 2023 results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7674605. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), or SEVN, we, our or us, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.