    SEVN   US81784E1010

SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST

(SEVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-04-24 pm EDT
9.820 USD   -6.39%
Seven Hills Realty Trust : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Press Release
PU
Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PU
Seven Hills Realty Trust : First Quarter 2023 Press Release

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Newton, MA(April 24, 2023): Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN)today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which can be found at the Quarterly Results section of SEVN's website at https://sevnreit.com/investors/financial-information/default.aspx.

A conference call to discuss SEVN's first quarter 2023 results will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 739-7850 or (412) 317-6592 (if calling from outside the United States or Canada); a pass code is not required. A replay will be available for one week by dialing (412) 317-0088; the replay passcode is 7674605. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen only mode on SEVN's website, at www.sevnreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on SEVN's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of SEVN.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

Contact:

Kevin Barry, Director, Investor Relations (617) 332-9530

Disclaimer

Seven Hills Realty Trust published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,48x
Yield 2023 13,3%
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,49 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Lorenzini President
Tiffany R. Sy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
Vern D. Larkin Chief Compliance Officer & Director-Internal Audit
Jeffrey P. Somers Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEVEN HILLS REALTY TRUST15.40%154
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-8.21%9 557
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.90%5 780
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.31%5 449
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-1.59%3 888
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-15.02%3 066
